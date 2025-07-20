Get to the heart of the action in Australia’s busiest wildlife hospital, where iconic and endangered species come for critical care. Follow a passionate, skilled vet team that will stop at nothing to rescue, treat and rehab Australia’s unique native animals until they’re strong enough to return to the wild.more
Get to the heart of the action in Australia’s busiest wildlife ho...More
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Get to the heart of the action in Australia’s busiest wildlife hospital, where iconic and endangered species come for critical care. Follow a passionate, skilled vet team that will stop at nothing to rescue, treat and rehab Australia’s unique native animals until they’re strong enough to return to the wild.
About this Show
Wildlife ER
Get to the heart of the action in Australia’s busiest wildlife hospital, where iconic and endangered species come for critical care. Follow a passionate, skilled vet team that will stop at nothing to rescue, treat and rehab Australia’s unique native animals until they’re strong enough to return to the wild.