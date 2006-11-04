Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Cooking & Food
Popular TV
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2006)
Guy Fieri drives coast to coast sampling classic road food.
Chopped
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
Kitchen Nightmares
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
An unscripted series in which Gordon Ramsay attempts to turn deserted restaurants into the most sought-after venues in town.
Guy's Grocery Games
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Guy Fieri pits four talented chefs against one another in a grocery store cooking competition.
Spring Baking Championship
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Some of America's best bakers get set to prove their skills in this springtime baking championship.
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
In today's world, everyone can be an amateur food critic on social media, and restaurants often find themselves one bad Yelp review away from shutting their doors. Ramsay will travel throughout the United States to find restaurants on the knife's edge of losing everything. A timer is set, and Ramsay will work around the clock to put these restaurants back on course. With only 24 hours to turn the restaurant around, he'll make the necessary changes that he sees fit - from re-interviewing the staff to see who makes the cut, to renovating the space and updating the menu with signature dishes and first-class service. Additionally, to help him with the task at hand, Ramsay will unveil his secret weapon - Hell on Wheels - a 70-foot-long semi-truck that unfolds into a state-of-the-art, completely self-sustaining mobile kitchen, where he'll re-invent the struggling restaurant's menu, and whip the staff into shape. Then, when the time is up, he'll present the launch of a revamped restaurant.
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
Hell's Kitchen
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspiring restaurateurs competing for world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval and the chance to become America’s next culinary star.
Restaurant: Impossible
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Chef Robert Irvine attempts to turn around a failing family restaurant in just two days.
Cutthroat Kitchen
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Chefs get $25,000 and chances to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging competitors.
Beat Bobby Flay
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Bobby Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions, whether he's hosting ("Bobby's Dinner Battle") or competing ("Throwdown With Bobby Flay"). In this program he does both. Each half-hour episode begins with two chefs competing to create a dish using an ingredient chosen by Flay. The winner of that challenge -- as determined by a special guest judge -- goes to the second round, in which he or she does battle against chef Flay. To make things a little more fair, the challenger has an advantage by being able to prepare a signature dish that is unknown to Bobby until the start of the round. Once he learns what the dish is, Flay must immediately come up with his own version. A panel determines the winner of the second round through a blind taste test. Food Network regulars Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Giada De Laurentiis are among the judges appearing on the show.
Worst Cooks in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Chefs Anne Burrel and Beau MacMillan coach twelve of the worst cooks in America to transform them into gourmands.
Top Chef
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2006)
Top Chef offers a fascinating window into the competitive, pressure-filled environment of world class cookery and the restaurant business at the highest level. The series features seventeen aspiring chefs who compete for their shot at culinary stardom and the chance to earn the prestigious title of "Top Chef."
MasterChef Junior
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2013)
Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.
Cake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Expert bakers go toe-to-toe to see whose cake creations will earn them the grand prize.
F*ck, That's Delicious
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Rapper Action Bronson returns to his culinary roots to explore great food in the cities he has performed in while touring.
Basic Skills Challenge
Cooking & Food, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
What happens when 50 people are asked to chop an onion? You get: Amazing knife skills! Amazingly bad knife skills! Tears! Laughter!
Kids Baking Championship
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Several of the best child bakers in the country will do battle in a series of delicious challenges.
Bong Appetit
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Abdullah Saeed and his team throw the world's most elaborate cannabis dinner parties, inviting notable chefs to come and create a meal in a kitchen stocked with the biggest selection of marijuana ingredients ever assembled.
Chopped Junior
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Little chefs compete to make unforgettable meals from mystery ingredients.
Good Eats: Reloaded
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Alton Brown renovates, updates and repairs classic episodes by offering brand-new recipes and kitchen tips. He also gives a behind-the-scenes look at the show's production that will leave superfans wanting more.
Cupcake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Its cupcake vs. cupcake in Food Network's tastiest competition yet! Each week on Cupcake Wars, four of the country's top cupcake bakers face off in three elimination challenges until only one decorator remains. The sweet prize: $10,000 and the opportunity to showcase their cupcakes at the winning gig.
Cake Boss
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Master baker of Carlo's City Hall Bake Shop in Hoboken, New Jersey, Buddy is the CAKE BOSS. He supervises a team that includes his mother, four older sisters, and three brothers-in-law.
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Andrew Zimmern is on a quest to find the world's most unique tastes on Bizarre Foods. As a chef and foodie, Andrew knows that one man's poison is another man's delicacy, but he isn't afraid to poke a little fun at the local fare or himself.
Food Paradise
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2008)
Fantastic food is more important to many travelers than museums, hotels, and souvenirs, and we've compiled all the must see spots across the country to have a one-of-a-kind dining experience. We're serving up hefty plates of the country's tastiest, most mouth-watering, and decadent meals. We're talking lip smacking pizza, tasty deli entrees, boat loads of bacon, fresh seafood, finger licking deep fried dishes, and that's only the beginning. So bring your appetite and your stretchy pants as we dive into a healthy portion of Food Paradise!
Iron Chef America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Based upon the Japanese cult sensation, Iron Chef America carries on the legend of Kitchen Stadium and the famed "secret ingredient." Each week, world-class chefs battle the legendary Iron Chefs of America: Bobby Flay, Mario Batali, Masaharu Morimoto and Cat Cora. Alton Brown serves as Commentator and Mark Dacascos is Chairman.
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2005)
Anthony Bourdain uncovers the best in culinary cuisine across the world. At each location, Tony dives headfirst into life's colorful and rich pageant, bringing his intellectual curiosity, empathy, wit and boundless appetite.
Worth It
Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Food lovers Steven Lim and Andrew, along with their cameraman Adam, embark on the ultimate food adventure in BuzzFeed’s hit series, Worth It, trying delicious foods at three price points: affordable, middle tier, and luxury. At the end of the episode, the gang decides which item is the most “worth it” at its given price.
Bakers vs. Fakers
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Home bakers get a chance to compete against professional chefs in this series hosted by Buddy Valastro. Four contestants -- two amateurs and two pros -- enter the kitchen in each episode and create delectable desserts in two rounds of challenges, with one baker eliminated after the first round. Since the judges don't find out the contestants' professions until after the competition, they must judge the dishes without knowing which ones were made by the professionals. The winning baker -- professional or amateur -- takes home a cash prize.
Kids Try
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Watch what happens when kids try popular foods from the past 100 years.
Cooks vs. Cons
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Geoffrey Zakarian, a master of modern American cuisine, hosts the next generation of cooking competition, a battle which asks the ultimate question: could a talented home cook beat a pro, or does a true professional have skills that no amateur could match?
Britain's Best Home Cook
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Mary Berry, Dan Doherty and Chris Bavin search for the nation's best home cook.
Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home Cooking
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2013)
Gordon Ramsay is one of the world’s most celebrated chefs, with two distinct sides to his cooking. In his restaurants he’s known for serving stunningly intricate dishes, whilst at home his food is just as delicious but simpler, faster and easier to make. Now in this practical home cookery series he’s going to teach us how to cook amazing food every day, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Dessert Games
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Guy Fieri has handed the keys to his grocery store over to dessert master Duff Goldman and given Duff carte blanche to remodel the store, restock the shelves and reinvent his "Grocery Games" for chefs who like to walk on the sweeter side. Each week, four talented dessert chefs will attempt to shop, prepare and plate three amazing confectionary creations in the middle of a market, employing shopping shortcuts and food-hack secrets. The last chef standing will get to test their knowledge of dessert ingredients in a sweet shopping spree worth up to $10,000.
Tasty 101
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2016)
Tasty 101 offers tutorials from the hands behind your favorite delicious Tasty recipes, focusing on one new skill or food each episode to teach viewers how to be better cooks.
Cake Boss: Next Great Baker
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Buddy is bringing the heat again in this 10-week competition. Each week, he will push the limits of 13 new baking contestants until one remains. With tougher challenges and bigger prizes, this season promises to be an all-out war!
The Great Food Truck Race
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2010)
Get ready for strategy, stress and lots of sleepless nights. In the end, it all comes down to two trucks, and one sun-splashed showdown in Miami Beach. And this time, there's $100,000 on the line.
Jamie's Quick & Easy Food
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Jamie Oliver makes it easier than ever to enjoy delicious home-cooked meals every day of the week, no matter how busy you are. Using just FIVE ingredients in every recipe, Jamie proves fantastic food isn’t about endless ingredient lists.
Holiday Baking Championship
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Eight bakers enter the kitchen to show off their traditions and baking skills.
Struggle Meals
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
The struggle is real, but it doesn’t mean your food has to suffer. Chef Frankie Celenza shows you how to make delicious meals for under $2 a plate.
Halloween Baking Championship
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Halloween Baking Kitchen to face downright spooky challenges and scarily accurate critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young. One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.
Tasty's Made By Hand
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Tasty goes behind-the-scenes to show how America’s favorite foods are made from scratch and showcase the artisans who make them.
Working 24 Hours At...
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
Bon Appetit Deputy Editor Andrew Knowlton spends 24 hours working behind the scenes of iconic dining establishments, giving viewers an inside look at what goes into the preparation of delicious food.
MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2019)
Chefs Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez, along with restaurateur Joe Bastianich, invite celebrities and their family members to compete in exciting culinary challenges for charity.
BBQuest
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2018)
Barbecue enthusiast and native Texan Kelsey Pribilski is on a quest to find secret menu items at some of the best barbecue joints in Texas. This new original series by Beef Loving Texans follows Kelsey on her search for these undiscovered, off-menu options. With the help of some renowned chefs and prominent pitmasters, there’s no telling what might be found along the way.
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2009)
Ina Garten knows how to entertain with simplicity, style and fun. Visit with Ina at home in the sumptuous Hamptons of New York to discover her shortcuts and strategies for make-ahead menus, fabulous food and memorable parties.
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Showcasing bakers from around the country each week, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges, all hoping to be named America's Best Amateur Baker. Joining as host this season, Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton, alongside returning host Anthony "Spice" Adams, will present bakers with weekly challenges. Each week, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and baker and best-selling cookbook author Paul Hollywood will taste decadent and delicious treats while sharing advice and commentary.
Food Network Star
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
A dozen hungry-to-win hopefuls enter the culinary fight of their lives to host of their own cooking show on Food Network.
Huang's World
TV14 • Travel, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2016)
Eddie Huang visits locations around the world to learn about the local history, culture and food.
On the Run Eatin' With N.O.R.E.
Cooking & Food, Music • TV Series (2018)
World-famous hip-hop star N.O.R.E. knows two things in this world better than anybody – food and hip-hop. And he’s bringing them together in the ultimate hip-hop eating tour. As N.O.R.E. makes clear, this is a different kind of food show. Come along for the journey. There will be an amazing guest list of hip-hop royalty celebs who share N.O.R.E.’s passion for hip-hop-approved food.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?