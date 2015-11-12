2 seasons available (20 episodes)

Project Runway: JuniorProject Runway: Junior

In "Project Runway Junior," a new generation of fashionistas, ages 13 to 17, will be mentored by Tim Gunn in their quest to be the next big name in fashion. Supermodel Hannah Davis hosts, with Kelly Osbourne, Christian Siriano, and Aya Kanai serving as judges.more

In "Project Runway Junior," a new generation of fashionistas, age...More

Starring: Tim GunnHannah JeterKelly Osbourne

TVPGFamilyRealityLifestyle & CultureFashion & BeautyTV Series2015
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Chelsea's Season 2 Finale Collection
Chris' Season 2 Finale Collection
Hawwaa's Season 2 Finale Collection
Izzy's Season 2 Finale Collection
Season 2, Episode 9: Challenge Results
Season 2, Episode 9: Runway Review
Season 2, Episode 8: Challenge Results
Season 2, Episode 8: Runway Review
Season 2, Episode 7: Challenge Results
Season 2, Episode 7: Runway Review
Season 2, Episode 6: Challenge Results
Season 2, Episode 6: Runway Review
Season 2, Episode 5: Challenge Results
Season 2, Episode 5: Runway Review
Season 2, Episode 4: Challenge Results
Season 2, Episode 4: Runway Review
Season 2, Episode 3: Challenge Results
Season 2, Episode 3: Runway Review
Season 2, Episode 2: Challenge Results
Season 2, Episode 2: Runway Review
Season 2, Episode 1: Challenge Results
Season 2, Episode 1: Runway Review

About this Show

Project Runway: Junior

In "Project Runway Junior," a new generation of fashionistas, ages 13 to 17, will be mentored by Tim Gunn in their quest to be the next big name in fashion. Supermodel Hannah Davis hosts, with Kelly Osbourne, Christian Siriano, and Aya Kanai serving as judges.

Starring: Tim GunnHannah JeterKelly OsbourneChristian SirianoAya Kanai

TVPGFamilyRealityLifestyle & CultureFashion & BeautyTV Series2015
  • hd

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