In "Project Runway Junior," a new generation of fashionistas, ages 13 to 17, will be mentored by Tim Gunn in their quest to be the next big name in fashion. Supermodel Hannah Davis hosts, with Kelly Osbourne, Christian Siriano, and Aya Kanai serving as judges.more
In "Project Runway Junior," a new generation of fashionistas, age...More
Starring: Tim GunnHannah JeterKelly Osbourne
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In "Project Runway Junior," a new generation of fashionistas, ages 13 to 17, will be mentored by Tim Gunn in their quest to be the next big name in fashion. Supermodel Hannah Davis hosts, with Kelly Osbourne, Christian Siriano, and Aya Kanai serving as judges.
Starring: Tim GunnHannah JeterKelly OsbourneChristian SirianoAya Kanai
About this Show
Project Runway: Junior
In "Project Runway Junior," a new generation of fashionistas, ages 13 to 17, will be mentored by Tim Gunn in their quest to be the next big name in fashion. Supermodel Hannah Davis hosts, with Kelly Osbourne, Christian Siriano, and Aya Kanai serving as judges.
Starring: Tim GunnHannah JeterKelly OsbourneChristian SirianoAya Kanai