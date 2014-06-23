1 season available (7 episodes)

Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue

On "Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue," renowned dance coach Abby Lee Miller hits the road to transform dance studios on the brink of disaster. Follow Abby as she dishes out tough love and no-nonsense advice to give dance studios a second chance to finally bring home the gold.more

On "Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue," renowned dance coach Abby ...More

TVPGLifestyle & CultureRealityDocumentariesTV Series2014

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

