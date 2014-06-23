On "Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue," renowned dance coach Abby Lee Miller hits the road to transform dance studios on the brink of disaster. Follow Abby as she dishes out tough love and no-nonsense advice to give dance studios a second chance to finally bring home the gold.more
On "Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue," renowned dance coach Abby ...More
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On "Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue," renowned dance coach Abby Lee Miller hits the road to transform dance studios on the brink of disaster. Follow Abby as she dishes out tough love and no-nonsense advice to give dance studios a second chance to finally bring home the gold.
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Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue
On "Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue," renowned dance coach Abby Lee Miller hits the road to transform dance studios on the brink of disaster. Follow Abby as she dishes out tough love and no-nonsense advice to give dance studios a second chance to finally bring home the gold.