Dance Moms: Miami will go behind-the-scenes at Miami-based Stars Dance Studio, where the school's owners and renowned contemporary dance instructors Victor Smalley and Angel Armas teach, train and choreograph.more
Dance Moms: Miami will go behind-the-scenes at Miami-based Stars ...More
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Dance Moms: Miami will go behind-the-scenes at Miami-based Stars Dance Studio, where the school's owners and renowned contemporary dance instructors Victor Smalley and Angel Armas teach, train and choreograph.
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Dance Moms Miami
Dance Moms: Miami will go behind-the-scenes at Miami-based Stars Dance Studio, where the school's owners and renowned contemporary dance instructors Victor Smalley and Angel Armas teach, train and choreograph.