A Kidnapping in Amish CountryA Kidnapping in Amish Country

When Lena--an Amish woman with a checkered past--realizes her daughter has been abducted, she is forced to turn to the only person who can help: her estranged best friend, Skye who's renounced the Amish way of life and found fame on social media.more

When Lena--an Amish woman with a checkered past--realizes her dau...More

Starring: Jorja CadenceElise BaumanBenjamin Sutherland

Director: Cat Hostick

TV14DramaThrillerMovie2024
  • hd

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About this Movie

A Kidnapping in Amish Country

When Lena--an Amish woman with a checkered past--realizes her daughter has been abducted, she is forced to turn to the only person who can help: her estranged best friend, Skye who's renounced the Amish way of life and found fame on social media.

Starring: Jorja CadenceElise BaumanBenjamin SutherlandAllegra FultonJamie Champagne

Director: Cat Hostick

TV14DramaThrillerMovie2024
  • hd

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