Se7en

Gluttony, greed, sloth, lust, pride, envy, wrath — everyone has a sin. For detectives William Somerset and David Mills they live among these sins every day in a crumbling city of crime. But nothing can prepare the partners for the killings they are about to experience, all of which begins when they find a morbidly obese man who has died from the forced ingestion of spaghetti. What starts as one bizarre crime turns into a case of serial murders as a predator named John Doe begins to execute victims by paying homage to the deadly sin they represent.