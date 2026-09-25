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Thriller Movies

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BackroomsBackrooms
A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom, leading to an endless network of interconnected rooms where time bends and the only thing scarier than getting lost is the sense that something is lying in wait. Directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, Backrooms transforms internet folklore into a real-world nightmare. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve and Mark Duplass.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The PlagueThe Plague
At an all-boys water polo camp, socially anxious 12-year-old Ben struggles to fit in amidst a ruthless social hierarchy. When he befriends Eli—a lonely outcast shunned by the others for allegedly carrying a contagious "plague"—Ben becomes entangled in a cruel, escalating ritual of scapegoating and fear. As the lines between teasing and real harm blur, Ben is forced to confront his own complicity. A tense, darkly humorous coming-of-age story about masculinity and peer pressure.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
HypnoticHypnotic
Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series of reality-bending crimes where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz, an unnervingly gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter - the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl - only to discover more than he ever bargained for.
R • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Run & GunRun & Gun
After leaving a life of crime and violence, reformed good guy Ray enjoys a quiet family life in the suburbs. However, Ray's past comes back to haunt him as he gets blackmailed into one last job to collect a mysterious package. After a deadly double-cross, he soon finds himself wounded and on the run from ruthless assassins who will stop at nothing to get what he has.
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2021)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawFast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
It's up to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to stop a cyber-enhanced super-soldier in this ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
In the Grey
A covert team of elite operatives embarks on a mission to steal back a billion-dollar fortune from a ruthless tyrant.
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
Rich FluRich Flu
From the director of The Platform, as Laura’s (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) career peaks, a deadly virus targets the rich. As panic erupts and society turns on the 1%, she must fight to protect her family in a world where wealth becomes a death sentence.
Not Rated • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Personal ShopperPersonal Shopper
A young psychic is plunged into a dangerous game of cat and mouse when she makes contact with a sinister spirit. Kristen Stewart stars in this seductive thriller.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
HereticHeretic
Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse. Co-starring Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. Written & directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
FuzeFuze
London is thrown into panic by the discovery of an unexploded WWII bomb on a construction site. Amidst the chaos of a widespread evacuation, a gang of criminals begins an audacious heist.
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Signal OneSignal One
When tech Billionaire Sam Houston hires the brilliant computer scientist Annika, she ventures to an isolated facility run by the brilliant, nihilistic creator of a Littlemouth.
PG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2026)
The PossessionThe Possession
A little girl is possessed by a dybbuk -- a demon from Jewish mythology -- after buying an old carved box at a yard sale. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Kyra Sedgwick star as her desperate parents in this spine-tingling horror film from the makers of The Evil Dead. Directed by Ole Bornedal; written by Juliet Snowden & Stiles White.
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
The RevenantThe Revenant
Leonardo DiCaprio won the 2015 Best Actor Oscar® for his riveting performance as frontiersman Hugh Glass in this epic tale of survival.
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's CutBlumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's Cut
A seemingly innocent game of truth or dare takes a sinister supernatural turn for a group of vacationing college students.
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Breaking In: Extended VersionBreaking In: Extended Version
Gabrielle Union stars as a young mother who desperately battles a quartet of violent home invaders to save her children in this thriller.
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
MiseryMisery
After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes, who claims to be his biggest fan. Annie brings him to her remote cabin to recover, where her obsession takes a dark turn when she discovers Sheldon is killing off her favorite character from his novels. As Sheldon devises plans for escape, Annie grows increasingly controlling, even violent, as she forces the author to shape his writing to suit her twisted fantasies.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1990)
Blumhouse's Truth or DareBlumhouse's Truth or Dare
A seemingly innocent game of truth or dare takes a sinister supernatural turn for a group of vacationing college students.
PG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
SaltburnSaltburn
Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, scholarship student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of his charming and aristocratic classmate, Felix Catton, who invites Oliver to his eccentric family's sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Taken 2: Extended CutTaken 2: Extended Cut
Retired CIA operative Bryan Mills is targeted by a vengeful Albanian crime lord in this pulse-pounding sequel. This time, Mills and his ex-wife, Lenore, become "the taken" -- kidnapped on a vacation to Istanbul by the sadistic father of the man who abducted their daughter, Kim, in the first film. With Kim desperately trying to save them, Mills must use every trick in his infinite arsenal to help them survive.
TV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Final Destination 2Final Destination 2
A college freshman has a premonition of a horrible car accident, which she thwarts. But Death will not be cheated, and those who escaped their fate struggle to stay alive.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2003)
Talk to MeTalk to Me
When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Starring Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Miranda Otto, Joe Bird, and Otis Dhanji. Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou; written by Danny Philippou & Bill Hinzman.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Final DestinationThe Final Destination
Death returns to claim the survivors of a massive speedway tragedy in this fourth installment in the 'Final Destination' series.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2009)
Man DownMan Down
A troubled Marine returns home from Afghanistan to find his world changed and his wife and son missing. Shia LaBeouf stars.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
A Clockwork OrangeA Clockwork Orange
Stanley Kubrick adapts Anthony Burgess's acclaimed novel in this 1971 classic that follows Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell), a vicious young hoodlum living in England whose main interests are rape, ultraviolence, and Beethoven. Upon being captured, Alex undergoes rehabilitation in the form of aversion therapy as brutal and horrifying as any of his offenses.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1971)
Eyes Wide ShutEyes Wide Shut
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star as a married couple entangled in an intricate web of jealousy and sexual obsession in Stanley Kubrick's final cinematic offering.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1999)
A Clockwork OrangeA Clockwork Orange
Stanley Kubrick adapts Anthony Burgess's acclaimed novel in this 1971 classic that follows Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell), a vicious young hoodlum living in England whose main interests are rape, ultraviolence, and Beethoven. Upon being captured, Alex undergoes rehabilitation in the form of aversion therapy as brutal and horrifying as any of his offenses.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1971)
MenMen
After the mysterious death of her husband, Harper leaves and hides in a secluded mansion, where she tries to deal with the past that haunts her. However, someone or something from the surrounding area of the forests does not allow her to find peace. A series of disturbing events awakens fears and dark memories, and staying in a seemingly idyllic mansion turns into Harper's worst nightmare.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
GremlinsGremlins
Some furry and not-so-cute little creatures besiege a small town after a young man ignores the warnings of a wise elder regarding their care and feeding.
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
Final DestinationFinal Destination
Death comes for a group of teens who escaped their fate on a doomed airliner in this chiller.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2000)
Mission: ImpossibleMission: Impossible
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to go along with Tom Cruise on one of the wildest movie rides ever made! He plays super-agent Ethan Hunt, accused of selling top-secret information to the highest bidder. Racing from one tight spot to another, he fights to prove his innocence...and to uncover the "mole" who threatens the C.I.A.'s efforts in Eastern Europe.
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Lakeview TerraceLakeview Terrace
A young, newly-married interracial couple moves into an L.A. suburb - only they didn't count on their new neighbor being a bigoted, tightly-wound and increasingly unhinged African-American cop. With Kerry Washington.
PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
Argo
Acting under the cover of a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film, a CIA agent launches a dangerous operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in 1980. Presented by FXM.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blanco
Una detective con identidad disociativa investiga el caso de un asesino serial mientras trata de lidiar con su trastorno.
International, Latino • Movie (2026)
The Crow
A rock star rises from the dead to exact revenge on the men who killed him and his wife in this fantastic comic-book adaptation.
R • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1994)
The Babysitter
A teenage babysitter is the focus of two boys' and one man's separate obsessions.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1995)
Mimic
When a cockroach-spread plague threatens to decimate the child population of New York City, evolutionary biologist Susan Tyler (Mira Sorvino) and her research associates rig up a species of "Judas" bugs and introduce them into the environment, where they will mimic the diseased roaches and infiltrate their grubby habitats. So far so good ... until the bugs keep on evolving and learn to mimic their next prey -- humans.
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Mimic 3: Sentinel
A man must defend an apartment complex from mutant insects.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Sweetness
When a superfan learns that her rock-star idol is spiraling into addiction, she makes it her mission to save him, whether he wants her help or not. However, when her desperate plan spins out of control, she kidnaps him in a delusional attempt to fix him. What started as compassion soon turns into captivity as she locks him away in the name of love.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Vindicta
When a city is terrorized by a sadistic serial killer, a seasoned detective and a newly recruited paramedic are forced into a deadly game of vengeance, only to discover the key to stopping the bloodshed lies in unlocking the truth of their own pasts.
R • Thriller • Movie (2023)
Jacob's Ladder
A Vietnam vet plagued by nightmarish memories of the war starts to experience horrifying hallucinations and loses his grip on sanity.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1990)
Double Jeopardy
A woman who was framed by her husband for his fake murder suspects he's still alive when she gets out of prison. She plans her revenge on him knowing she can't be found guilty again for a crime she was already prosecuted for.
R • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
Patriot GamesPatriot Games
An ex-CIA agent returns to the field when a terrorist targets his family.
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1992)
Obsessed en EspañolObsessed en Español
Un ejecutivo exitoso con una esposa hermosa, que antes fue asistente en su oficina, ve su vida perfecta amenazada por una nueva empleada que se revela como acosadora. Sharon se ve obligada a luchar para salvar su matrimonio y su propia vida.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
HannibalHannibal
A serial killer eludes an Italian cop, an FBI agent and a former victim.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
SinisterSinister
True crime novelist Ellison Oswald is so desperate to repeat the success of his first book that he moves his family into a home that served as the setting of a brutal murder. But instead of inspiration, Ellison finds a box of mysterious home movies in the attic that seem to point to unspeakable terrors -- ones that could threaten his entire family.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Every Breath You TakeEvery Breath You Take
A psychiatrist, whose client commits suicide, finds his family life disrupted after introducing her surviving brother to his wife and daughter.
R • Thriller • Movie (2021)
Case 39
Renee Zellweger stars in this terrifying, supernatural thriller about a social worker who has been assigned the unusual and disturbing case of Lillith Sullivan-a girl with a strange and mysterious past.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The Prophecy: Forsaken
A lawman (Jason Scott Lee) tries to protect a young woman (Kari Wuhrer) who possesses a book that inhabitants of heaven and hell want.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Wes Craven Presents: TheyWes Craven Presents: They
A psychology student who has always been afraid of the dark and had terrifying nightmares as a child about creatures hiding in the closet discovers that not all the monsters were in her head after meeting others who had similar experiences.
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Changing LanesChanging Lanes
A minor car accident between a yuppie attorney and a recovering alcoholic triggers an all-out war.
R • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2002)
The Uninvited
A young woman finds herself haunted by nightmarish visions and a venomous stepmother upon her return from an institution.
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The Prophecy
Christopher Walken is sensational in this 1995 shocker about a war on Earth between two factions of angels.
R • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1995)
The Last Exorcism Part II
The next installment of the horror series about a young girl possessed.
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Homestead
A former green beret and other survivors take refuge inside an elaborate compound when an attack on America leaves the world in chaos.
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
A Perfect Murder
Shady trader Michael Douglas concocts a devious plan for whacking his two-timing wife in this update of Hitchcock's 'Dial M for Murder.'
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1998)
Haunter
Abigail Breslin stars as a young girl who must unravel a decades-old mystery to save her family in this terrifying haunted house thriller.
TV14 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2013)
Se7enSe7en
Gluttony, greed, sloth, lust, pride, envy, wrath — everyone has a sin. For detectives William Somerset and David Mills they live among these sins every day in a crumbling city of crime. But nothing can prepare the partners for the killings they are about to experience, all of which begins when they find a morbidly obese man who has died from the forced ingestion of spaghetti. What starts as one bizarre crime turns into a case of serial murders as a predator named John Doe begins to execute victims by paying homage to the deadly sin they represent.
R • Drama, Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (1995)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Dracula slakes his blood thirst and begins a renewed search for love in New Orleans in this horror film. Freed from the confines of a bank vault where he was imprisoned by Abraham Van Helsing, the legendary vampire begins a terrifying spree throughout the French Quarter ... while the equally ageless slayer Van Helsing follows him there.
R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomJurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
With a volcano threatening to destroy Isla Nublar, two former Jurassic World employees race to save the surviving dinosaurs.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Area 51
Three young conspiracy theorists attempt to uncover the mysteries of Area 51, the government's top secret location rumored to have hosted encounters with alien beings.
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
ObsessedObsessed
A successful professional with a beautiful wife finds his idyllic life threatened by a temp in his office - a sexy blonde who just can't take "no" for an answer! A sultry, explosive thriller, with Ali Larter.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The Ruins
Amy (Jena Malone), Stacy (Laura Ramsey), Jeff (Jonathan Tucker) and Eric (Shawn Ashmore) look for fun during a sunny holiday in Mexico, but they get much more than that after visiting an archaeological dig in the jungle. Carnivorous vines try to ensnare the friends in their tendrils, forcing the group to fight for survival.
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Blindness
A mysterious illness that causes nearly everyone to go blind in an unnamed city triggers the swift breakdown of social order.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
House at the End of the StreetHouse at the End of the Street
Upon moving to her dream house, Elissa faces the dark past of a small town.
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
The Ghost and the Darkness
Two lions on a man-eating rampage have shut down the construction of a railway in East Africa. Big-game hunter Remington (Douglas) and construction engineer Patterson (Kilmer) set out to stop these unstoppable monsters. In HD.
TVPG • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1996)
Afflicted
Two friends' tour of Europe takes a dark turn when one of them contracts a mysterious illness. They race to find out what it is and how to cure it before the sickness consumes him completely.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
The Devil Inside
Twenty years after her possibly possessed mother killed three people, a woman partakes in a series of exorcisms to find out the truth.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Lakeview Terrace en EspañolLakeview Terrace en Español
Una joven pareja interracial va a vivir a su casa soñada, donde sufren el acoso de su vecino, un policía negro. Cuando la pareja decide pasar al contraataque, la contienda resulta mortal.
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Prophecy: Uprising
A woman (Kari Wuhrer) must protect an ancient religious manuscript from renegade angels.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2005)
MaMa
A group of teens run afoul of a deranged woman (Octavia Spencer) who lets them party in her basement.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Popular
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
MojaveR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Final Destination 5R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
Halloween: ResurrectionR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2002)
ContagionPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2011)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Bring Her BackR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
A History of ViolenceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Rich FluNot Rated • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
The Killing of a Sacred DeerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Bourne IdentityPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2002)
ShelterR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The HousemaidR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Death RaceR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
CleanerR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
InconceivableR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Bourne SupremacyPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2004)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
A Perfect MurderR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1998)
UnderworldR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Open WaterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Case 39R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
Double JeopardyR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Miss SloaneR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
FocusTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Signal OnePG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2026)
The TakeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The Bourne UltimatumTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2007)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The Dark Knight RisesPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Batman BeginsPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Tales from the HoodR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
House at the End of the StreetPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
HomesteadPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
Out of the FurnaceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Greedy PeopleR • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2024)
SinisterR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Shot CallerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Action Thrillers
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Bourne IdentityPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2002)
ShelterR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Death RaceR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
CleanerR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Bourne SupremacyPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2004)
UnderworldR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2003)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
The TakeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The Bourne UltimatumTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2007)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The Dark Knight RisesPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Batman BeginsPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Bad Boys for LifeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Brothers Under FireNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The Equalizer 3R • Drama, Action • Movie (2023)
Blade Runner 2049R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Jack Ryan: Shadow RecruitPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Jurassic Park IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
SurviveTVMA • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
Waist DeepR • Action, Crime • Movie (2006)
PreyR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Jungle (2017)R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Land Of BadR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Patriot GamesR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1992)
SnowpiercerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Behind Enemy LinesPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Death Race 2R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2010)
The HuntedR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Muzzle 2: City of WolvesR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Mob LandR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The KingdomR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2007)
Godzilla Raids Again (Eng Sub)TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1959)
The Scorpion KingPG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2002)
LooperR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Blood FatherR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2016)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
Escape from AlcatrazPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1979)
Death Race 3: InfernoR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2013)
Repo MenTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Last Seen AliveR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
One ShotAdventure, Thriller • Movie (2021)
40 AcresR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
WaterworldPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1995)
OverlordR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
To Catch a KillerR • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
Quantum of SolacePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Hostile TakeoverTVMA • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2025)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
High RollersR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
Trending Thriller
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley StoryTV14 • Thriller • Movie (2024)
The HomeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Murder on Maple DriveTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Hand That Rocks the CradleR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Greedy PeopleR • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2024)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Signal OnePG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2026)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
Mama's Little MurdererTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
BackroomsR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins StoryTVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Brothers Under FireNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
The Boarding School MurdersTVPG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2024)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Jurassic Park IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
The Long WalkR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2025)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
Ex MachinaR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Deep WaterR • Thriller • Movie (2022)
The BoogeymanPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Fantasy IslandPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2020)
KeeperR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
SinisterR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
The Pastor Who PreysTV14 • Thriller • Movie (2026)
ImaginaryPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Animal KingdomTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Last Seen AliveR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Rich FluNot Rated • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
OutbreakNot Rated • Thriller • Movie (2024)
The OrderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2024)
Out of the FurnaceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Strange HarvestR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
HackersPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1995)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Wizard of the KremlinR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
Run.PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
HomesteadPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
BabygirlR • Thriller, Romance • Movie (2025)
The BayouNot Rated • Thriller • Movie (2025)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
LifeR • Thriller, Aliens • Movie (2017)
Neighborhood WatchR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Meg 2: The TrenchPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
High RollersR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Bodies Bodies BodiesR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2022)
It FeedsNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
King IvoryR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
Final DestinationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2000)
SnowpiercerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
The GrudgeR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2019)
WarfareR • Action, Military & War • Movie (2025)
The Secrets We KeepR • Thriller • Movie (2020)
Girl in the AtticTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
What You Wish ForNot Rated • Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Good NeighborR • Thriller • Movie (2022)
Psycho KillerR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The Ritual KillerTVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2023)
Night Call (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Most Liked Thriller
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The AstronautNot Rated • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
40 AcresR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
PreyR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Neighborhood WatchR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Equalizer 3R • Drama, Action • Movie (2023)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
AnniversaryR • Thriller • Movie (2025)
We Bury the DeadR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Girl in the AtticTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Where the Crawdads SingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
LonglegsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Safe HouseNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Last Seen AliveR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
13 MinutesPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2021)
Brothers Under FireNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Good BoyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Hallow RoadThriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Psycho KillerR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Silent ZoneR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Mothers' InstinctR • Thriller • Movie (2024)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
ScreamR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
LockedR • Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Ritual KillerTVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2023)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
Dangerous AnimalsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
SinnersR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
TarotPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
Late Night with the DevilR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2023)
Strange HarvestR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
WeaponsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Man In My BasementR • Thriller, Black Stories • Movie (2025)
Girl in the CellarTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
ThanksgivingR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
Would You RatherTVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2012)
King IvoryR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
BarbarianR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2022)
Eenie MeanieR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
Deep WaterR • Thriller • Movie (2022)
SinisterR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
KeeperR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Ugly StepsisterNot Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The OrderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2024)
What You Wish ForNot Rated • Thriller • Movie (2023)
The EqualizerR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
Under FIreNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
InheritanceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The BayouNot Rated • Thriller • Movie (2025)
SicarioR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Muzzle 2: City of WolvesR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
One Battle After AnotherR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2025)
Killing FaithR • Western, Thriller • Movie (2025)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Luckiest Man in AmericaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
It FeedsNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Force of Nature: The Dry 2R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
OutbreakNot Rated • Thriller • Movie (2024)
PresenceR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Run.PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
The AssessmentR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
LifeR • Thriller, Aliens • Movie (2017)
A-Z
'Til Death Do Us PartPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
10 Cloverfield LanePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
13 MinutesPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2021)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
3 Days To KillPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2014)
The 39 StepsTVG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (1935)
40 AcresR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
47 Meters DownPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
47 Meters Down: UncagedPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
49th ParallelTV14 • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (1942)
513 DegreesR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
55Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
65 en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2023)
68 KillR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
72 HoursNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
AbattoirR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Abducted in the EvergladesTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Act of ViolenceTVPG • Drama, Crime • Movie (1948)
Aeon FluxPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
AfflictedR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
AfraidPG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Afraid en EspañolPG-13 • Spanish, Thriller • Movie (2024)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
AlarumR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
All Fun and GamesNot Rated • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
All Is LostPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
All That We DestroyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Alone at NightNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Along Came a SpiderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
Alpha AlertR • Crime, Drama • Movie (2013)
AltitudeR • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2010)
AltitudeR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
AltitudeR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
Amelia's ChildrenTVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
American AssassinR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
American DreamR • Action, Crime • Movie (2021)
American ExitTV14 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
American ExitPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
American MurdererR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2022)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
American StarR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Anatomy of a FallR • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Drama • Movie (2023)
Angels & DemonsPG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2009)
The Animal KingdomTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
AnnabelleR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Annabelle Comes HomeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Annabelle: CreationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
AnniversaryR • Thriller • Movie (2025)
The AnomalyAction, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Apollo 18PG-13 • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
AppendageTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
ArcadianR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
ArgoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
Assault on Precinct 13R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The AssessmentR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The AstronautNot Rated • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Atomic BlondeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
The Autopsy of Jane DoeR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2016)
BabygirlR • Thriller, Romance • Movie (2025)
The BabysitterR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1995)
BackroomsR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)

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