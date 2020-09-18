A grief-stricken young widow flees the city to cope with the loss of her husband. When she's kidnapped by a mysterious man and locked in a cabin in the Pacific Northwest, she escapes into the wilderness and is pursued by her captor.
The Tax Collector
Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
David and Creeper are “tax collectors” for a local crime lord, but when an old rival returns, David must fight for his family and his life.
No Escape
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
A social media star travels to Moscow to capture new content. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, he and his friends enter a cold world of mystery, excess, and danger.
Don't Let Go
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2019)
A detective receives a call from his recently murdered niece in this supernatural murder-mystery.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves is back as the legendary hit man John Wick in this sequel that finds him fighting for his life on the streets of NYC.
The Secrets We Keep
R • Thriller • Movie (2020)
A survivor of WWII, rebuilding her life in suburban America with her husband, kidnaps her neighbor who she believes is responsible for the murder of her family during the war.
Hereditary
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
When Ellen passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.
Night of the Living Dead
TV14 • Classics, Thriller • Movie (1968)
A group of people hide from bloodthirsty zombies in a farmhouse.
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Two brothers discover they have been framed for the murder of a priest.
Ma
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A group of teens run afoul of a deranged woman (Octavia Spencer) who lets them party in her basement.
Lights Out
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)
A young woman and her step-brother are terrorized by a malevolent spirit that only appears when the lights go out.
The Rhythm Section
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2020)
A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.
Tremors
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1990)
An isolated desert town comes under attack from massive, bloodthirsty earthworms in this spoof of the great monster movies of the 1950s.
Kill Bill: Volume 1
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)
Four years after taking a bullet in the head at her own wedding, The Bride emerges from a coma and decides it's time for payback ... with a vengeance!
The Bay of Silence
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
A husband believes his wife is innocent of their son's suspected murder, only to discover the devastating truth behind her past links her to another unsolved crime.
The Strangers
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2008)
A young couple become the unwitting victims of a horrific late-night home invasion in this harrowing thriller.
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2012)
President Lincoln battles a confederate bloodsucker outbreak by night in this exciting revisionist action-horror tale.
Public Enemies
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Johnny Depp is riveting as notorious bank robber John Dillinger who stood at the forefront of the epic 1930s crime wave.
The Monster
R • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2016)
A mother and daughter face a terrifying monster after their car dies.
The Hunt
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
A group of elites gather to hunt humans for sport in this subversive satire. Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank star.
Safe House
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Renegade CIA agent Denzel Washington goes on the run with rookie operative Ryan Reynolds after their 'safe house' is attacked.
Copycat
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
A best-selling author and criminal psychologist is too fearful to leave her house - but she teams with a female detective to track down a serial killer whose crimes pay homage to past mass murderers!
Run.
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2020)
There’s something unnatural about the relationship between Chloe (Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in isolation, controlling every move since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only starting to grasp.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
It's up to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to stop a cyber-enhanced super-soldier in this ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.
The Tortured
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
A married couple seeks revenge on the man that murdered their son.
The Woman In Black
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
A young lawyer discovers the ghost of a scorned woman set on vengeance.
It: Chapter 2
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Losers Club reunites 27 years later to face the diabolical Pennywise in this frightening sequel.
Saw III
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Jigsaw targets a doctor as he begins another round of his bloody games in this third terrifying installment in the "Saw" series.
No Country for Old Men
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
A man takes $2 million cash from the scene of a desert shootout, and is pursued by the local sheriff and a psycho-killer hit man. Winner of 4 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Bardem), Best Director.
Rogue
Action, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Megan Fox (TRANSFORMERS) plays a battle-hardened mercenary in the wilds of Africa whose team must not only survive against a gang of murderous rebels they rescued hostages from, but a pack of bloodthirsty lions they encounter.
War
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2007)
A grieving FBI agent ruthlessly hunts down his slain partner's assassin.
Dark Waters
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
An attorney risks everything to take down a corrupt chemical corporation.
Push
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Two young Americans with special abilities must race to find a girl in Hong Kong before a shadowy government organization called Division does.
Kill Bill: Volume 2
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)
The murderous Bride continues her vengeance quest against her ex-boss, Bill, and his two remaining associates; his younger brother Budd, and Bill's latest flame Elle.
The Invisible Man
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
The unseen maniac returns to terrorize his former girlfriend in this 2020 reboot starring Elisabeth Moss.
Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman and her family are terrorized by home invaders with a terrifying connection to them in this hit horror film from Jordan Peele.
Prisoners
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
The abduction of two children prompts father Hugh Jackman to take matters into his own hands in this harrowing thriller.
Dead Silence
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
A widower returns to his hometown to search for answers to his wife's murder.
21 Bridges
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
An NYPD detective hunts cop killers, closing all bridges out of the city.
Halloween II
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1981)
Escaped mental patient Michael Myers continuing his bloody reign of murder on Halloween night in this terrifying sequel.
Bayou Caviar
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Oscar® winner Cuba Gooding Jr.’s directorial debut is a thrilling story of sex, murder and revenge set in Louisiana. Also starring Oscar® winner Richard Dreyfus, Famke Janssen (X-Men: Days of Future Past) and Katharine McPhee (Scorpion).
It
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
A group of kids take on a murderous, shape-shifting creature that haunts their town in this terrifying adaptation of Stephen King's novel.
Anna
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
A beautiful young Russian woman is recruited by the KGB in the early 1990s and trained to be an assassin while posing as a fashion model.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
The origins of Leatherface are brought to gruesome life in this scary, unflinching prequel to the hit 2003 remake.
Sleight
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
After his mother's death, a young street magician (Jacob Latimore) turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her.
Gemini Man
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
An aging NSA agent is targeted for death when he discovers his assassin is a younger, cloned version of himself.
Alex Cross
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
A detective is pushed to the limits as he tangles with a serial killer.
Salt
PG-13 • Action, Spies • Movie (2010)
A CIA operative goes on the run from her own government when she's accused of being a double agent - incredible chase scenes and non-stop action sequences highlight this top-notch thriller.
Make Up
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young woman is drawn into a mysterious obsession.
Cold Comes the Night
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
A motel owner and her daughter are held hostage by a half-blind thief.
Fantasy Island
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Blumhouse presents a horror adaptation of the popular 1970s TV show about a magical island resort.
Sinister
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
true-crime writer finds a killer?s home movies, unleashing dark forces.
Underwater
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2020)
A drilling crew stranded on the ocean floor encounters a monstrous deep-sea terror in this terrifying thriller.
Constantine
R • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
A chain-smoking renegade cursed by his ability to see demons and angels helps a young detective whose sister committed suicide.
Saw
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2004)
In the classic that launched the hit horror series, two men awaken to find they have become pawns in a maniac's twisted game.
The Owners
Thriller • Movie (2020)
When a group of friends break into an empty house, the elderly couple that lives there comes home early and the would-be thieves suddenly must fight to save themselves.
Ready or Not
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
A newlywed is forced by her eccentric in-laws to take part in a game of hide-and-seek that turns into a deadly game of survival.
Gone Girl
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
On the occasion of his fifth wedding anniversary, a magazine writer reports that his beautiful wife – famous for being the inspiration for her parents' beloved children's books – has gone missing. Presented by FXM
Annabelle Comes Home
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Horror has a homecoming when a young girl lets the demonic doll “Annabelle” out of her cage in this nightmarish sequel.
Escape Room
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Six strangers must survive a series of elaborate traps in a sadistic game of life or death.
Assault on Precinct 13
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2005)
A police captain (Ethan Hawke) must put together a force of cops and criminals to defend the soon-to-close Precinct 13 when they come under attack by a gang intent on freeing their imprisoned boss (Laurence Fishburne).
Brahms: The Boy II
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
A young boy finds an eerily lifelike doll at his family?s new home.
Inheritance
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
A patriarch of a powerful family dies, leaving his wife and daughter with a secret inheritance that threatens to destroy their lives.
Saw VI
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Jigsaw's successor continues the late maniac’s twisted torments, this time targeting an insurance executive and his employees.
Saw V
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The horror of Jigsaw lives on in this fifth part in the series that finds a cop taking up the murderous mantle of the late psychopath.
Hammer
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A concerned father is willing to sacrifice his freedom, life and sanity in order to help his estranged, criminal son.
The Turning
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
A woman suspects an estate's corridors are home to a malevolent entity.
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Perfection, Nevada once again comes under attack from 'Graboids'--and this time the giant worm-like creatures can even fly!
Shuttlecock
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
A dark family secret forces father and son to confront their family's past.
Gamer
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Human players control death row inmates in a virtual war game where prisoners can win their freedom if they survive all 30 battles.
