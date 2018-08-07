A Slipping-Down Life

"Drumstrings" Casey (Guy Pearce) is an aspiring rock musician, though he hasn't had much success so far. Evie Decker (Lili Taylor) is likewise searching for direction and meaning. She works at an amusement park by day and at night bides her time alongside her troubled father. Between the two, Evie might be the more emotionally disturbed, as evidenced by how obsessed she becomes with Casey -- going so far as to carve his name across her forehead. They get married, but can their love last?