ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Romance Movies

Romantic Comedies
I Feel Pretty
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2018)
A woman wakes up from a fall believing she is the prettiest woman on earth.
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2011)
Love and heartbreak land Steve Carell and everyone around him in a crazy tangle in this sweet romantic comedy.
50 First Dates
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
A man falls in love with a woman after a memorable encounter. However, he discovers that she suffers from severe short-term memory loss and has no idea who he is. To win her, he must get her to fall in love with him all over again every day.
The Wedding Planner
The Wedding Planner
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
A romantic comedy about love, destiny and other events you just can't plan for. Mary Fiore (Lopez) is a wedding planner whose singular dedication to her work has kept her from finding the man of her dreams.
My Best Friend's Wedding
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1997)
A woman loves her engaged long-time friend.
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
In this outrageous comedy, a group of thirtysomethings who have been friends since high school and are known for throwing lavish parties decide to arrange an orgy in an effort to hold on to their dwindling youth.
Plus One
Plus One
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Long-time friends Alice and Ben agree to be one another’s plus ones as they power through an endless parade of insufferable weddings.
Long Shot
Long Shot
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron star in this comedy about a writer who reconnects with his former babysitter--who is running for president.
Friends With Kids
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Jon Hamm star alongside Jennifer Westfeldt and Adam Scott in a hilarious comedy about a circle of friends whose lives change once they have kids.
And So It Goes
And So It Goes
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
A self-absorbed realtor enlists the help of his neighbor when he's suddenly left in charge of the granddaughter he never knew existed until his estranged son drops her off at his home.
Breakup at a Wedding
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
A videographer captures an engaged couple's decision to proceed with a sham wedding after the bride calls off the ceremony and decides to break up with her partner, who secretly hopes that his surprise gift will ultimately change her mind.
Cool Blue
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1988)
A struggling artist's life is turned upside down by an afternoon romance with a beautiful stranger.
What Men Want
What Men Want
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
A woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession, but gains an unexpected edge over them when she develops the ability to hear their thoughts.
Playing It Cool
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
A young man meets and instantly falls in love with an engaged woman.
35 and Ticking
35 and Ticking
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Four friends are approaching the age of 35 and struggling to build families they've dreamed of. They try to rectify their romantic lives and futures while their biological clocks tick away.
Dog Days
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Dog Days is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows the lives of multiple dog owners and their beloved fluffy pals around Los Angeles. When these human and canines’ paths start to intertwine, their lives begin changing in ways they never expected.
2 Days in Paris
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
2 Days in Paris, follows a New York couple, French photographer Marion (Julie Delpy), and American interior designer Jack (Adam Goldberg), as they attempt to re-infuse their relationship with romance on a European vacation.
The Female Brain
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
What makes a woman swipe right for Mr. Wrong? Sofía Vergara and Whitney Cummings star in this fresh, witty look at the science behind our romantic missteps.
Romantic Dramas
Romeo & Juliet
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
I Still Believe
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2020)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
R • Drama, History • Movie (2019)
Premature
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Where Hands Touch
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
West Side Story
TVPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1961)
The Last Mistress
Drama, International • Movie (2007)
Some Kind of Wonderful
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1987)
The Escort
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Daddy's Little Girls
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2007)
Indie
Plus One
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
The Sweet Life
Romance, Drama • Movie (2016)
Let the Sunshine In
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
AWOL
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
A Teacher
Drama • Movie (2013)
The Cooler
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2003)
Electric Love
Comedy • Movie (2018)
Beach Rats
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Hello I Must Be Going
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Love After Love
Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
The Female Brain
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
Women and Sometimes Men
Drama, Romance • Movie (2018)
Premature
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
Popular
Shallow Hal
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Long Shot
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2011)
Titanic
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (1997)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
The Duff
PG-13 • Comedy, Teen • Movie (2015)
Poetic Justice
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
Date Night Extended Version
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Nobody's Fool
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Can You Keep a Secret?
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Just My Luck
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
Five Feet Apart
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
The Princess Bride
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1987)
Queen & Slim
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
50 First Dates
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Grease
PG • Comedy, Music • Movie (1978)
LOL
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2012)
First Daughter
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2011)
A Nice Girl Like You
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2020)
Brown Sugar
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2002)
The Photograph
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2020)
Dirty Dancing
TV14 • Drama, Music • Movie (1987)
She's All That
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1999)
The Switch
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Love & Basketball
PG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2000)
Ghost
PG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (1990)
Little Fockers
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Edward Scissorhands
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1990)
Yesterday
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2019)
Love, Simon
PG-13 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
We Bought a Zoo
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Something Borrowed
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
How Do You Know
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Think Like a Man
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
Hitch
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
The Lobster
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Date Movie
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
The Vow (2012)
TV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
The Notebook
TV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2004)
Emma.
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
New In Town
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2009)
Good Luck Chuck
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2007)
Buying the Cow
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Look Who's Talking
PG-13 • Family, Comedy • Movie (1989)
Eat Pray Love
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2010)
I Still Believe
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2020)
My Best Friend's Girl
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2008)
Urban Cowboy
PG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1980)
What to Expect When You're Expecting
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Something's Gotta Give
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)
The Bounce Back
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
What Men Want
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
The Last of the Mohicans (Director's Cut)
TVMA • Military & War, Action • Movie (1992)
You Again
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Pulling Strings
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
Jersey Girl
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
The Wedding Planner
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Call Me by Your Name
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
La La Land
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
The Five-Year Engagement
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
Happiest Season
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2020)
Chloe
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2009)
Second Act
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Honey
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2003)
The Sun Is Also a Star
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Sydney White
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2007)
A-Z
(500) Days of Summer
PG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2009)
The 10 Year Plan
Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
12 Pups of Christmas
Holiday, Romance • Movie (2019)
2 Days in Paris
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
2nd Chance for Christmas
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
2nd Date Sex
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
35 and Ticking
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
4 Lovers
Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
40 Days and 40 Nights
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
50 First Dates
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
About a Boy
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2002)
Addiction
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2007)
The Aftermath
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
All About E
Romance, Drama • Movie (2015)
All About Steve
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2009)
All Good Things
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2010)
All the Right Moves
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (1983)
Along Came Polly
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
America's Sweethearts
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
America's Sweethearts
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
And So It Goes
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Anna Karenina
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
Annie Hall
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1977)
As You Like It
PG • Romance, Drama • Movie (2007)
Autumn in New York
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2000)
AWOL
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Back to Christmas
Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2014)
Bandslam
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2009)
Becoming Jane
PG • Romance, Biography • Movie (2007)
Before Midnight
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
Before Night Falls
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2000)
Before Sunrise
R • Romance, Drama • Movie (1995)
Before Sunset
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2004)
Behind the Candelabra
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
Beloved
Drama, Musicals • Movie (2011)
Benny & Joon
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Betsy's Wedding
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1990)
Between Us
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Big Top Pee-wee
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1988)
Billboard Dad
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Billy Elliot
R • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2000)
Blue Crush
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Body of Deceit
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2015)
Border
R • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Bounce
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2000)
The Bounce Back
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
The Boy Downstairs
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2018)
Boys and Girls
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2000)
Breakup at a Wedding
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
Bridget Jones's Diary
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Brown Sugar
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Brown Sugar
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2002)
Bugsy
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (1991)
Bull Durham
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1988)
The Butcher's Wife
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1991)
Buying the Cow
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Cake
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Call Me by Your Name
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Can You Keep a Secret?
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Cashback
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
Cassidy of Bar 20
TVPG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1938)
Celeste & Jesse Forever
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
Chasing Amy
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1997)
Chloe
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2009)
Chocolat
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Christmas at the Chateau
TVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Christmas Belle
TVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2013)

ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE

Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on