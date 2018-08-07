ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
 

Romance Movies

New on Hulu
Straight TalkStraight Talk
When down-on-her-luck country girl Shirlee Kenyon walks through the wrong door at the right time, she accidentally becomes Chicago's newest talk-radio celebrity, turning the Windy City's hottest radio station upside down. With her homespun wit and down-home advice, Shirlee immediately wins listeners' hearts...but causes plenty of confusion for her ratings-conscious boss and havoc for the investigative reporter trying to uncover her mysterious past.
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
Crazy Rich AsiansCrazy Rich Asians
Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's also surprised to learn that Nick's family is extremely wealthy and he's considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives, and something far, far worse -- Nick's disapproving mother. Based on the novel by Kevin Kwan.
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
100 Nights of Hero100 Nights of Hero
When a charming house guest (Nicholas Galitzine) arrives at a remote castle, the delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry (Maika Monroe), and their devoted maid Hero (Emma Corrin), is thrown into chaos.
PG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
Save the Last DanceSave the Last Dance
A teen tries to fit in at an inner-city Chicago high-school after tragedy derails her dream of a dance career.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
Poor ThingsPoor Things
Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
The Beverly HillbilliesThe Beverly Hillbillies
The Clampetts are back in the big-screen version of the long-running hit TV comedy series.
PG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
You're Dating a Narcissist!
A psychology professor who has a knack for spotting narcissists flies across the country to prove that the man her daughter is marrying is a fraud.
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
On Moonlight BayOn Moonlight Bay
After moving to Indiana, young Marjorie Winfield begins a relationship with William Sherman, who lives across the street. Marjorie is a tom-boy, and her father has traditional views not shared by William. Marjorie is forced to learn to dance, despite her and Williams' shared love for baseball.
TVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1951)
Les MiserablesLes Miserables
In the political turmoil of 19th-century France, an ex-convict becomes mayor of a town in France. Soon exposed, he must avoid being captured again by the ruthless police inspector who has hunted him for years. Presented by FXM.
TV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (2012)
Sing StreetSing Street
Conor is a boy coming from an uptight family in Dublin who is transferred to a public school. An aspiring model draws his attention and, to try and impress her, he asks her to be in his music video. Now he has to form a band to get the girl. Starring Aidan Gillen who was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy.
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Interview With the VampireInterview With the Vampire
In late 20th-century San Francisco, a 200-year-old vampire tells his story--of desire, love, yearning, grief, terror, ecstasy--to a young reporter.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (1994)
Royal WeddingRoyal Wedding
A brother-and-sister musical team find romance when they tour London for Elizabeth II's wedding.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
LiliLili
A naïve, orphaned waif finds a home with the puppet show in a traveling French carnival — and the love of a man who can only open his heart through the deeds and words of his marionettes.
TVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
Neptune's DaughterNeptune's Daughter
Bathing suit designer Eve Barrett sees both a business and social opportunity at the local polo club. But Eve's ditzy younger sister, Betty, falls for the club's masseur, Jack, whom Betty believes to be polo team captain José O'Rourke. As Eve tries to clear things up — and Jack desperately tries to act like a dashing polo player — love blooms between Eve and the real O'Rourke.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
42nd Street42nd Street
Julian Marsh, a successful Broadway director, produces a new show in spite of his poor health. The money comes from a rich old man, who is in love with the star of the show, Dorothy Brock. But she doesn't return his love because she is still in love with her old partner. On the night before the premiere, Dorothy Brock breaks her ankle, and one of the chorus girls, Peggy Sawyer, tries to take over her part.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
The Student PrinceThe Student Prince
A prince falls in love with a barmaid during his last fling before assuming the crown.
TVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1954)
Presenting Lily MarsPresenting Lily Mars
A small-town girl fights for her big chance on Broadway.
TVPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1943)
Romeo + JulietRomeo + Juliet
Mixing Shakespeare's classic prose with contemporary imagery, this is a brilliant new interpretation of the timeless tale of star-crossed lovers.
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
The Age of AdalineThe Age of Adaline
Grieving widow and young mother Adaline Bowman stops aging after a near-fatal car accident in 1937. She guards her secret and her heart for eight decades until a charming philanthropist forces Adaline to confront her destiny and risk falling in love again.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
April in ParisApril in Paris
A bureaucrat's mistake sends a chorus girl to Paris representing American theatre in place of a star actress.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
Jerry MaguireJerry Maguire
When a sports agent has a moral epiphany and is fired for expressing it, he decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with the only athlete who stays with him and his former colleague.
R • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Sixteen CandlesSixteen Candles
The 1980s teen classic with forgotten birthday girl Molly Ringwald looking for love on her not-so-sweet sixteenth.
PG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
Ask the Dust
Arturo Bandini is a writer who moves from Colorado to Los Angeles with aspirations of completing a great novel. There he meets bold Mexican waitress Camilla. She wants to live a better life and thinks marrying for money may be her answer. Arturo, who tries to project a confidence that he is inwardly lacking, initially acts coldly toward Camilla. Despite not seeming like a viable match, a romance gradually develops between the two.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
Comet
A cynical lad (Justin Long) and a young woman (Emmy Rossum) begin a 6-year relationship after meeting by chance during a meteor shower.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Entra en mi Vida
Eugenia decide convertirse en influencer. A través de las redes sociales, emprende un emocionante viaje de autodescubrimiento lleno de desafíos y situaciones divertidas.
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Restoration
A physician's fortunes rise and fall during the reign of King Charles II.
R • Drama, History • Movie (1995)
Obsessed en EspañolObsessed en Español
Un ejecutivo exitoso con una esposa hermosa, que antes fue asistente en su oficina, ve su vida perfecta amenazada por una nueva empleada que se revela como acosadora. Sharon se ve obligada a luchar para salvar su matrimonio y su propia vida.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
Smart PeopleSmart People
The world of a surly, scruffy literature professor turns upside down when his jobless brother arrives for a lengthy stay just when a former student might be falling in love with him. With Elliot Page, Thomas Haden Church.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Dracula slakes his blood thirst and begins a renewed search for love in New Orleans in this horror film. Freed from the confines of a bank vault where he was imprisoned by Abraham Van Helsing, the legendary vampire begins a terrifying spree throughout the French Quarter ... while the equally ageless slayer Van Helsing follows him there.
R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
Jerry Maguire en EspañolJerry Maguire en Español
Tom Cruise hace su mejor actuacin hasta la fecha como representante deportivo que de repente descubre sus escrpulos y en consecuencia pierde su trabajo.
R • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
The Butcher's Wife
A clairvoyant woman thinks she's met her soul mate because she's seen him in her dreams. But soon after they marry, she meets the real man of her dreams.
PG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Like Water for Chocolate
Unable to marry because of an ancient family tradition, a woman expresses her passion for her lover through preparing delectable dishes.
R • International, Latino • Movie (1992)
ObsessedObsessed
A successful professional with a beautiful wife finds his idyllic life threatened by a temp in his office - a sexy blonde who just can't take "no" for an answer! A sultry, explosive thriller, with Ali Larter.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Tlatelolco, Verano de 68
Durante el movimiento estudiantil de México de 1968, una chica rica y un joven pobre se enamoran apasionadamente.
International, Drama • Movie (2013)
Frida
Salma Hayek gives a passionate, Oscar®-nominated performance in this biographical drama about Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
The Heart Specialist
Romantic comedy set amidst the medical residents at a second-rate hospital.
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
Table for Three
A jilted man (Brandon Routh) shares his apartment with a seemingly ideal couple (Jesse Bradford, Sophia Bush) who intrude on his life.
R • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Date and SwitchDate and Switch
Two best friends vow lose their virginity before graduation, but their journey takes an unexpected detour when one comes out as gay.
R • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Premium
Reginald "Cool" Coolidge is a struggling actor who bumps into his ex-fiancée - and one true love – after 3 years of silence. Cool discovers that it is 36 hours until her wedding to a local lawyer.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Focus
In the midst of Nicky's latest, very dangerous scheme, an accomplished femme fatale from the past shows up and throws his plans for a loop and the consummate con man off his game.
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Last Face
A doctor and a relief worker begin a passionate affair against the backdrop of war-torn Liberia in this powerful drama.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
It Only Takes A Night
After one of them experiences a brutal breakup, a wild night out meant to be a distraction turns into a life altering series of events none of them will ever forget.
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
A Slipping-Down Life
"Drumstrings" Casey (Guy Pearce) is an aspiring rock musician, though he hasn't had much success so far. Evie Decker (Lili Taylor) is likewise searching for direction and meaning. She works at an amusement park by day and at night bides her time alongside her troubled father. Between the two, Evie might be the more emotionally disturbed, as evidenced by how obsessed she becomes with Casey -- going so far as to carve his name across her forehead. They get married, but can their love last?
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (1999)
Vamps
A pair of sexy young vampires - who are trying to swear off human blood - hit the dating scene in modern-day NYC, where they meet a cute guy named Van Helsing!
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
American Heart
For most of us, the notion of living on the streets is little more than food for thought. But for a homeless father (Jeff Bridges) and his teenage son (Edward Furlong), it's a cold, hard fact of life. Director Martin Bell first explored life in the not-so-great outdoors with his 1984 documentary "Streetwise," an unforgettable look at the day-to-day tragedy of Seattle's street teens. With this eye-opening drama, he looks at this avoidable human catastrophe from a somewhat different perspective. Featuring music by Tom Waits.
R • Crime, Romance • Movie (1993)
Love ActuallyLove Actually
Nine Londoners' lives collide as they wrestle with love over Christmas.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2003)
The Wood
When a bridegroom panics and disappears only hours before his wedding, his two best friends try to track him down.
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
The Back-Up Plan
Jennifer Lopez stars as Zoe, a single New Yorker who dreams about meeting Mr. Right and having a baby. After a string of Mr. Wrongs, Zoe commits to her back-up plan: to take on motherhood alone.
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Steal This Movie
Counterculture icon Abbie Hoffman vows to wake up a generation by taking on the establishment. Hoffman's band of "Yippies", including his wife, holds a peaceful protest outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
R • Romance, Drama • Movie (2000)
Love, RosieLove, Rosie
Rosie and Alex have been best friends since they were 5, so they couldn't possibly be right for one another...or could they? When it comes to love, these two are their own worst enemies!
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Lulu on the Bridge
Izzy is a jazz saxophonist whose life is permanently changed when he is hit by a stray bullet. After his recovery, he stumbles across the body of a stranger and winds up with the murdered man's briefcase. Inside he discovers a much sought-after stone.
PG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (1998)
Ask Me Anything
A beautiful and lost young woman takes a year off before college to find herself, and chronicles her life in an anonymous blog, but as she becomes embroiled further in a series of sexual and romantic misadventures, her fearless narrative begins to crack.
Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Ingenious
Matt and Sam are searching for the idea that will change their lives until they lose everything. But hitting rock bottom could lead them to the most ingenious idea they've ever had.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
The Sweetest ThingThe Sweetest Thing
Cameron Diaz is dazzlingly ditzy as a sexy party girl who journeys with a friend to find the handsome stranger she met at a nightclub.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
Silver Linings PlaybookSilver Linings Playbook
Bradley Cooper stars a bipolar man who finds an unexpected connection with a young widow while trying to win back his estranged wife. Nominated for eight 2012 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
All Creatures Here Below
Desperate for money, Gensan and Ruby impulsively commit a crime which sets in motion a series of dire events. Now on the run, the couple seek refuge in Kansas City, a place filled with dark secrets that still haunt them.
TVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
Blue Valentine
The dissolution of a marriage is dissected through a series of intimate, time-jumping sequences in this superbly acted drama.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
The Last SceneThe Last Scene
Selen has a gift of foreseeing the future in her dreams. After years of changing destinies of strangers, a dream appears to show her own death—and a man trying to save her. When she meets Kemal, the man from her vision, she’s drawn into something far deeper than fate: love. Torn between fear and longing, Selen’s journey becomes one where romance and danger are inseparable, and where a heart’s awakening might hold the real answer.
TVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
Gnomeo & JulietGnomeo & Juliet
Imagine Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet as - garden gnomes! Crazy characters, colorful action and an all-star voice cast make this an animated family treat! With Michael Caine, Patrick Stewart, Jason Statham, more!
G • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Popular
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
The WoodR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
NorbitPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
You're Dating a Narcissist!TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Solo MioPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
It Ends With UsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
FocusTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
The LobsterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
She's the ManPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Where the Crawdads SingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Straight TalkPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
No Hard FeelingsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
He's Just Not That Into YouPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
SplitsvilleR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
The Back-Up PlanTVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
You've Got MailPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1998)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
Labor DayTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
Seven PoundsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
John Tucker Must DiePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
It's ComplicatedR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
The SwitchPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Sex-PositiveComedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
BoomerangTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1992)
The Time Traveler's WifePG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Something's Gotta GivePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2003)
The Strawberry BlondeTVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1941)
Second ActPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Magic Mike's Last DanceR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Last SceneTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
Poor ThingsR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Neptune's DaughterTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
The YardsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2000)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
The Heartbreak KidR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Home AgainPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Silver Linings PlaybookR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
What Women WantPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2000)
SabrinaPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1995)
Which Brings Me to YouTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Four Letters of LoveDrama, Romance • Movie (2025)
Some Kind of WonderfulPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1987)
At MiddletonR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2014)
Jenny's WeddingPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Love, RosieR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
DreamsRomance, Drama • Movie (2025)
Love ActuallyR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2003)
Chosen FamilyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Love AgainPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Prince of TidesR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1991)
Mary J. Blige's Family AffairTVPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2025)
The Pod GenerationPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Failure to LaunchPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Romantic Dramas
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
It Ends With UsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
Where the Crawdads SingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Labor DayTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
Seven PoundsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
The Time Traveler's WifePG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
The Last SceneTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
The YardsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2000)
Four Letters of LoveDrama, Romance • Movie (2025)
DreamsRomance, Drama • Movie (2025)
The Prince of TidesR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1991)
Mary J. Blige's Family AffairTVPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2025)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Love MeR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
A Perfect EndingNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2012)
Only ChildTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Rebuilding a Dream ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Mothering SundayR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Bonjour tristesseR • Romance, Drama • Movie (2024)
The Remains of the DayPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1993)
The Holiday Fix UpTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Christmas on the RanchPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
The Space Between UsPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Love, BrooklynTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2025)
Elena UndoneLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
The Enchanted Christmas CakeTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Joy to the WorldTVG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2025)
She Taught LoveTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
The Taste of ThingsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
Sweet Mountain ChristmasTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Obsessed en EspañolPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
A Cowboy Christmas RomanceTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2023)
A Journal for JordanPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Hot Chocolate HolidayTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Operation MistletoeNot Rated • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2024)
Rust and BoneR • International, Drama • Movie (2012)
Blue ValentineR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
Renovation RomanceNot Rated • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Christmas Ever AfterTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2020)
Endings, BeginningsNot Rated • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Match PointR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2005)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
Midnight SunPG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2018)
Christmas BelleTVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Greatest HitsPG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Every Day is ChristmasTV14 • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2018)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
DandelionR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Northanger AbbeyPG • Romance, Drama • Movie (1987)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
The UnforgivenTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1960)
Christmas PerfectionDrama, Romance • Movie (2018)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
Mistletoe in MontanaTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
A Very Merry Beauty SalonTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2024)
Holiday in Santa FeTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Ask the DustR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
The Dead Don't HurtDrama, Western • Movie (2023)
Ask Me AnythingDrama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Tlatelolco, Verano de 68International, Drama • Movie (2013)
The English PatientR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
The PromisePG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2017)
55Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
Like Water for ChocolateR • International, Latino • Movie (1992)
LiliTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
The Remains of the Day en EspañolPG • Spanish, Drama • Movie (1993)
Rom-Coms
Straight TalkPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
Crazy Rich AsiansPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Poor ThingsR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
On Moonlight BayTVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1951)
Royal WeddingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
Neptune's DaughterTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
Presenting Lily MarsTVPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1943)
April in ParisTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
Entra en mi VidaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
The Butcher's WifePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Table for ThreeR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2009)
It Only Takes A NightTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Strike Up the BandTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1940)
Bells Are RingingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1960)
The Perfect MatchR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Some Kind of WonderfulPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1987)
Something's Gotta GivePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2003)
You've Got MailPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1998)
What Women WantPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2000)
The Heartbreak KidR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
NorbitPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Sex-PositiveComedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Wingman Inc.R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
Casual EncountersR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Solo MioPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
The Reluctant DebutanteTVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1958)
Romance on the High SeasTVPG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1948)
Hi LifeR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1998)
Coming SoonR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1999)
CakeR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
They All LaughedPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1981)
PretendiendoR • International, Latino • Movie (2006)
Failure to LaunchPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Crazy, Stupid, Love.PG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2011)
SplitsvilleR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
John Tucker Must DiePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Why Men Are CluelessTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Jack Goes BoatingR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Anyone But You en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2023)
A Nice Indian BoyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Long Weekend en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2021)
Singin' in the RainG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
No Hard FeelingsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
No Hard Feelings en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2023)
Second ActPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Chosen FamilyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
SweetheartsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl (Japanese Audio)TVMA • Romance, Animation • Movie (2017)
Loving JezebelR • Black Stories, Romance • Movie (2000)
Traces of LoveTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Safety Last!TVG • Classics, Romance • Movie (1923)
A Cinderella Story: StarstruckPG • Romance, Romantic Comedy • Movie (2021)
Little Old New YorkTVPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1923)
Which Brings Me to YouTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
The Pod GenerationPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
The ValetPG-13 • Latino, Romance • Movie (2022)
CrushTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Trending Romance
Straight TalkPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Where the Crawdads SingPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
SplitsvilleR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
The Last SceneTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
The DramaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
No Hard FeelingsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
It Ends With UsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Poor ThingsR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
She's the ManPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Something's Gotta GivePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Second ActPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Solo MioPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
John Tucker Must DiePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
Seven PoundsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
Renovation RomanceNot Rated • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Which Brings Me to YouTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
StayTVMA • Romance, Horror • Movie (2025)
Operation MistletoeNot Rated • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2024)
Love AgainPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
PretendiendoR • International, Latino • Movie (2006)
Macross Frontier: The False SongstressTVMA • Action, Romance • Movie (2009)
F Valentine's DayNot Rated • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
CrushTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Les MiserablesTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (2012)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
Holly's HolidayTV14 • Romance, Holiday • Movie (2013)
The Holiday Fix UpTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
NorbitPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Magic Mike's Last DanceR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
What Happens LaterR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
A Cowboy Christmas RomanceTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2023)
Love MeR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
DandelionR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
FocusTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Rules of AttractionR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
DreamsRomance, Drama • Movie (2025)
The Enchanted Christmas CakeTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
The LobsterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Taste of ThingsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
The Bride!R • Horror, Romance • Movie (2026)
Home AgainPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Christmas in Pine ValleyTV14 • Holiday, Romance • Movie (2022)
Northanger AbbeyPG • Romance, Drama • Movie (1987)
The Heartbreak KidR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Catering ChristmasTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2022)
The Pod GenerationPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Happiest SeasonPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2020)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
Anyone But You en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2023)
The Strawberry BlondeTVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1941)
I'm Glad It's ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2022)
A Perfect EndingNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2012)
The Princess Bride en EspañolPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1987)
A Christmas SwitchTVPG • Romance, Holiday • Movie (2018)
CinderellaG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1965)
Most Liked Romance
Solo MioPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
No Hard FeelingsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Joy to the WorldTVG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2025)
It Ends With UsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
She's the ManPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
F Valentine's DayNot Rated • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
John Tucker Must DiePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
He's Just Not That Into YouPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
Poor ThingsR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
A Very Merry Beauty SalonTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2024)
Love ActuallyR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2003)
Practical MagicPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
A Nice Indian BoyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Marked Men: Rule + ShawR • Romance • Movie (2025)
Mary J. Blige's Family AffairTVPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2025)
StayTVMA • Romance, Horror • Movie (2025)
Second ActPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Silver Linings PlaybookR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
Happiest SeasonPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2020)
MaterialistsR • Romance, Drama • Movie (2025)
A Cowboy Christmas RomanceTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2023)
Seven PoundsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
Which Brings Me to YouTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
A Journal for JordanPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Love AgainPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Hot Chocolate HolidayTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Christmas Plus OnePG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2023)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Wuthering HeightsR • Romance, Drama • Movie (2026)
What Happens LaterR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Christmas on the RanchPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Something's Gotta GivePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Midnight SunPG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Prince of TidesR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1991)
Anyone But You en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2023)
Rebuilding a Dream ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Chosen FamilyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
She Taught LoveTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
CrushTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Gone With the WindG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1939)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
The Holiday Fix UpTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
The ValetPG-13 • Latino, Romance • Movie (2022)
The Bride!R • Horror, Romance • Movie (2026)
Every Day is ChristmasTV14 • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
The Remains of the DayPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1993)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
A-Z
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
30 BeatsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
The 40-Year-Old VirginR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
55Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
68 KillR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
The Age of AdalinePG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Ali: Fear Eats the SoulInternational, Drama • Movie (1974)
All Creatures Here BelowTVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
AlohaPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2015)
American HeartR • Crime, Romance • Movie (1993)
And God Created WomanPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1956)
Another YouFantasy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Anyone But You en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2023)
Anything ElseR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2003)
April in ParisTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
As Tears Go ByTVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
As You Like ItPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2007)
Ask Me AnythingDrama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Ask the DustR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
At MiddletonR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2014)
Aurora: A Love StoryTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
Baby MamaPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2008)
Baby Mama's ClubR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
BabygirlR • Thriller, Romance • Movie (2025)
The Back-Up PlanTVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
BandslamPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
BeastlyPG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Beauty and the BeastTVG • Fantasy, International • Movie (1946)
Behind the CandelabraTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
BellaPG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
Bells Are RingingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1960)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Big EdenPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2000)
Big NightR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
Blue Eyed GirlTVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Blue ValentineR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
The BodyguardR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1992)
Bonjour tristesseR • Romance, Drama • Movie (2024)
BoomerangTV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1992)
The Bounce BackPG-13 • Black Stories, Romance • Movie (2016)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
The Bride!R • Horror, Romance • Movie (2026)
Bridget Jones's BabyR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Bridget Jones's DiaryR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2001)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of ReasonR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Brief EncounterDrama, Romance • Movie (1945)
The Broken Hearts GalleryPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2020)
The Brothers BloomPG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2009)
The Butcher's WifePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1991)
CakeR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Carnival KnowledgeR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
CasablancaPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1942)
Casual EncountersR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Catering ChristmasTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2022)
ChocolatPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Chosen FamilyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Christmas at the Drive-InG • Romance, Holiday • Movie (2022)
Christmas BelleTVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2013)
A Christmas CookbookTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2025)
Christmas Ever AfterTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2020)
A Christmas FrequencyTV14 • Holiday, Romance • Movie (2023)
Christmas in Pine ValleyTV14 • Holiday, Romance • Movie (2022)
Christmas on the RanchPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
A Christmas Open HouseTVPG • Holiday, Romance • Movie (2022)
Christmas PerfectionDrama, Romance • Movie (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.