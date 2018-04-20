A woman wakes up from a fall believing she is the prettiest woman on earth.
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2011)
Love and heartbreak land Steve Carell and everyone around him in a crazy tangle in this sweet romantic comedy.
50 First Dates
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
A man falls in love with a woman after a memorable encounter. However, he discovers that she suffers from severe short-term memory loss and has no idea who he is. To win her, he must get her to fall in love with him all over again every day.
The Wedding Planner
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
A romantic comedy about love, destiny and other events you just can't plan for. Mary Fiore (Lopez) is a wedding planner whose singular dedication to her work has kept her from finding the man of her dreams.
My Best Friend's Wedding
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1997)
A woman loves her engaged long-time friend.
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
In this outrageous comedy, a group of thirtysomethings who have been friends since high school and are known for throwing lavish parties decide to arrange an orgy in an effort to hold on to their dwindling youth.
Plus One
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Long-time friends Alice and Ben agree to be one another’s plus ones as they power through an endless parade of insufferable weddings.
Long Shot
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron star in this comedy about a writer who reconnects with his former babysitter--who is running for president.
Friends With Kids
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Jon Hamm star alongside Jennifer Westfeldt and Adam Scott in a hilarious comedy about a circle of friends whose lives change once they have kids.
And So It Goes
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
A self-absorbed realtor enlists the help of his neighbor when he's suddenly left in charge of the granddaughter he never knew existed until his estranged son drops her off at his home.
Breakup at a Wedding
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
A videographer captures an engaged couple's decision to proceed with a sham wedding after the bride calls off the ceremony and decides to break up with her partner, who secretly hopes that his surprise gift will ultimately change her mind.
Cool Blue
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1988)
A struggling artist's life is turned upside down by an afternoon romance with a beautiful stranger.
What Men Want
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
A woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession, but gains an unexpected edge over them when she develops the ability to hear their thoughts.
Playing It Cool
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
A young man meets and instantly falls in love with an engaged woman.
35 and Ticking
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Four friends are approaching the age of 35 and struggling to build families they've dreamed of. They try to rectify their romantic lives and futures while their biological clocks tick away.
Dog Days
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Dog Days is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows the lives of multiple dog owners and their beloved fluffy pals around Los Angeles. When these human and canines’ paths start to intertwine, their lives begin changing in ways they never expected.
2 Days in Paris
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
2 Days in Paris, follows a New York couple, French photographer Marion (Julie Delpy), and American interior designer Jack (Adam Goldberg), as they attempt to re-infuse their relationship with romance on a European vacation.
The Female Brain
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
What makes a woman swipe right for Mr. Wrong? Sofía Vergara and Whitney Cummings star in this fresh, witty look at the science behind our romantic missteps.
