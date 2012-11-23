Catering ChristmasCatering Christmas

Molly Frost is struggling to launch her new catering business when she unexpectedly lands New Hampshire's biggest event of the year and takes Carson Harrison, on a journey to learn about all the good his family's foundation provides.more

Molly Frost is struggling to launch her new catering business whe...More

Starring: Daniel LissingMerritt PattersonChristopher Hayes

Director: T.W. Peacocke

TVGDramaRomanceHolidayComedyMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Movie

Catering Christmas

Molly Frost is struggling to launch her new catering business when she unexpectedly lands New Hampshire's biggest event of the year and takes Carson Harrison, on a journey to learn about all the good his family's foundation provides.

Starring: Daniel LissingMerritt PattersonChristopher HayesR Austin BallDonno Mitoma

Director: T.W. Peacocke

TVGDramaRomanceHolidayComedyMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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