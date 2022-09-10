*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*
About this Movie
What's Love Got to Do with It?
Zoe is a documentary filmmaker who uses a dating app that only delivers an endless stream of Mr. Wrongs. For Zoe's childhood friend and neighbor, Kaz, the answer is to follow his parents' example and opt for an arranged marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey to marry a stranger, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.