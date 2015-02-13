The Rewrite

ComedyRomanceMovie • 2015

Keith Michaels was an award-winning screenwriter, but divorce and a string of unsucce...more

Keith Michaels was an award-winning screenwriter, but divorce and...More

The Rewrite - Trailer

About this Movie

The Rewrite

Keith Michaels was an award-winning screenwriter, but divorce and a string of unsuccessful films have left him with nothing but bad debts and blank pages. So when his agent finds him a job as teacher at a remote university, Keith can't say no.

Starring: Hugh GrantMarisa TomeiBella HeathcoteAllison JanneyJ.K. Simmons

Director: Marc Lawrence

Comedy, RomanceMovie • 2015
  • hd

