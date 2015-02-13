About this Movie
The Rewrite
Keith Michaels was an award-winning screenwriter, but divorce and a string of unsuccessful films have left him with nothing but bad debts and blank pages. So when his agent finds him a job as teacher at a remote university, Keith can't say no.
Starring: Hugh GrantMarisa TomeiBella HeathcoteAllison JanneyJ.K. Simmons
Director: Marc Lawrence
