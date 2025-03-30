Bride WarsBride Wars

Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway toss a bouquet of riotous tricks at each other when their weddings are set for the same day in this comedy.more

Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway toss a bouquet of riotous tricks at...More

Starring: Kate HudsonAnne HathawayKristen Johnston

Director: Gary Winick

PGComedyRomanceDramaMovie2009
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Bride Wars - Trailer

About this Movie

Bride Wars

Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway toss a bouquet of riotous tricks at each other when their weddings are set for the same day in this comedy.

Starring: Kate HudsonAnne HathawayKristen JohnstonBryan GreenbergChris Pratt

Director: Gary Winick

PGComedyRomanceDramaMovie2009
  • 5.1
  • hd

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