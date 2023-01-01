Architecton

A hypnotic odyssey through the foundations of the modern world, Architecton follows mountains as they are turned into concrete and buildings as they are turned into rubble. With designer and architect Michele De Lucchi as a guide and medium, acclaimed filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky (Gunda, Aquarela) conjures a propulsive and deeply poetic film about the material that shapes our lives, invoking the spiritual life of rocks and the frailty of human ambitions to question how we might inhabit the world of tomorrow.