Part investigative documentary, part real-life gangster movie, this film unpacks the life of polarizing rap sensation and internet troll Tekashi69, aka 69, while chronicling his meteoric rise and fall from fame.
Meth Storm
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
This documentary looks at meth addiction in rural America from the perspective of dealers, users and law enforcement.
Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies
Documentaries • Movie (2020)
A definitive documentary on the history of nudity in the movies, beginning with the silent movie era through present day, examining the changes in morality that led to the use of nudity in film.
The Cheshire Murders
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2013)
A gripping look at the events of the shocking 2007 triple homicide that rocked the town of Cheshire, CT.
BELUSHI
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Director R.J. Cutler unveils the brilliant life of a comedic legend.
Above Majestic
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
A provocative look at what it takes to hide a multi-trillion dollar Secret Space Program from the public and the implications this has for humanity. Featuring David Wilcock, Corey Goode, John Desouza, Niara Isley, Jordan Sather, and more.
The Mystery of D.B. Cooper
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Unravelling the mystery surrounding D.B. Cooper, who boarded a Northwest Orient Airlines plane in November 1971 and hijacked the flight while it was still on the tarmac.
There's Something Wrong With Aunt Diane
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2011)
An exploration of the mystery surrounding the tragic 2009 wrong-way crash that killed a mother and seven others on NY's Taconic Parkway.
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
This documentary chronicles the rise of the legendary band The Bee Gees and the evolution of their music over the years.
Homeless: The Motel Kids of Orange County
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2010)
Alexandra Pelosi's film that follows children stuck living in motel rooms in one of America's wealthiest areas.
Crazy, Not Insane
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
A quick preview of the HBO documentary Crazy, Not Insane. Premieres November 18.
American Dream / American Knightmare
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Documentary of the life and exploits of gangsta rap producer Suge Knight.
Beware the Slenderman
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
A chilling look at the infamous case in which two 12-year-old girls stabbed their friend to pay tribute to Internet legend 'Slenderman.'
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (1996)
The shocking documentary about three teenagers who were accused of the brutal murders of three second-grade boys.
A Dangerous Son
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
This film focuses on three families with a child who has a serious mental illness, and the struggles of each to find appropriate treatment.
Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the Greatest Secret in Human History
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Disclosure Project founder Dr. Steven M. Greer offers evidence of extraterrestrial contact, including top-secret testimonials, documents and never-before-seen UFO footage.
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Hundreds of reports of phenomena at Skinwalker Ranch have made it one of the most famous paranormal hotspots in the world. Previously unreleased footage and interviews from the scientific study piece together what could be happening there.
Not Carol
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
On the morning of May 20, 2014, Carol Coronado--in the midst of a psychotic postpartum breakdown--murdered her three young children and is serving three life sentences. This is her story.
Dior and I
R • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Dior and I brings the viewer inside the storied world of the Christian Dior fashion house with a privileged, behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Raf Simons’ first haute couture collection as its new artistic director.
Warning: This Drug May Kill You
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
An unflinching look at the devastating effects of opioid addiction by way of four families who have seen their lives changed tragically.
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The life and work of the late comedian.
The Go-Go's
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
A documentary about the most successful female rock band of all time
Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
A probing look into the potential future of 'thought policing' through the headline-making case of the NYPD 'Cannibal Cop.'
Toe Tag Parole: to Live and Die On Yard a
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2015)
A California prison's experimental yard for prisoners sentenced to life without parole is the focus of this documentary.
You Cannot Kill David Arquette
R • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Actor David Arquette returns to the professional wrestling ring for a series of matches.
White Boy
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Journalists, police, and federal agents discuss the life and crimes of notorious drug dealer Richard Wershe, Jr.--aka 'White Boy Rick'--in this engaging documentary.
Wrinkles the Clown
Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
It started with a YouTube video: a sleeping child, oblivious to the clown slowly emerging from under her bed. Soon, more mysterious videos surfaced. Wrinkles The Clown explores the internet phenomenon and the hysteria it inspired.
16 Shots
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Documentary examining the police cover-up of the murder of Laquan McDonald.
Hillbilly
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Hillbilly seeks to expand understanding of Appalachia, tracing the evolution of the `hillbilly' stereotype in media and culture by connecting it to corporate exploitation of the region's natural resources.
Neat: The Story of Bourbon
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
"Neat" dives into the rich and storied world of bourbon. Exploring its colorful history, charismatic characters, and uniquely American process, the film is a celebration of the artistry that makes America’s only native spirit.
Boy Interrupted
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2009)
A filmmaker-mother's heartbreaking film about the suicide of her 15-year-old son.
Missing 411
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Based on the books series written by David Paulides Missing 411 chronicles the unsolved yet eerily similar disappearances of five children in the wilds of North America across multiple decades.
Whitney: Can I Be Me
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2017)
An uncensored and intimate portrait of the late singer Whitney Houston.
I Am Greta
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
The story of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is told through compelling, never-before-seen footage in this intimate documentary from Swedish director Nathan Grossman. Starting with her one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament, Grossman follows Greta—a shy student with Asperger’s—in her rise to prominence and her galvanizing global impact as she sparks school strikes around the world. The film culminates with her extraordinary wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.
Rebuilding Paradise
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise follows the Paradise community one year after the 2018 Camp Fire, as they come together to recover what was lost.
The Girl Next Door
R • Documentaries • Movie (1999)
From housewife to porn star.
Living With Lincoln
TVG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2015)
Filmmaker Peter Kunhardt examines how a one-of-a-kind collection of Abraham Lincoln photos and memorabilia has shaped his family.
Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don't Know Me
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Documentary exploring Teddy's rise and comeback after a tragic accident.
The Sentence
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
This film from Rudy Valdez chronicles the aftermath of his sister’s incarceration--and the consequences of mandatory-minimum sentencing.
We Are Columbine
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
On April 20, 1999, Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado experienced one of the most deadly school shootings in United States history. The incident shocked a country that could scarcely imagine the epidemic of teen violence it foreshadowed.
12 O'Clock Boys
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2014)
This award-winning documentary explores the culture of illegal dirt-bike racing on the streets of Baltimore. The true story of one boy's struggle to join the group was the inspiration for the film 'Charm City Kings.'
Heroin: Cape Cod, USA
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2015)
The heroin epidemic sweeping small-town America is seen from the perspective of several young addicts in idyllic Cape Cod.
Three Identical Strangers
PG-13 • Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Identical triplets become separated at birth and adopted by three different families.
Mob Stories
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (1993)
Mafia turncoats give personal accounts of life inside the Mob in this shocking documentary.
Andre the Giant
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The life and career of Andre the Giant, one of the most beloved legends in WWE history, is chronicled in this documentary.
Untouchable
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The inside story of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein reveals how, over decades, he acquires and protects his power even as scandal threatens to engulf him.
Days After Your Departure
TVPG • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2019)
A man questions his existence after losing his mother to a yearlong battle with cancer. Starring Joekenneth Museau. Directed by Sam Sneed.
The Biggest Little Farm
PG • Documentaries, Family • Movie (2018)
The Biggest Little Farm follows two dreamers and their beloved dog when they make a choice that takes them from their tiny L.A. apartment and into the countryside to build one of the most diverse farms of its kind in complete coexistence with nature.
The Rape of Recy Taylor
Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2017)
In 1944, when African-American wife and mother Recy Taylor is gang raped by seven white men in Alabama, she speaks out against her attackers, putting herself and her family in danger.
Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2012)
The third film in this documentary series follows shocking new twists and turns in the case of the West Memphis Three.
The Spymasters - CIA in the Crosshairs
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Documentary revealing the inner workings of the powerful CIA.
The Iceman and the Psychiatrist
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2003)
This third 'Iceman' special finds killer Richard Kuklinski revealing more details of his deadly past to psychiatrist Dr. Park Dietz.
Prophet's Prey
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Documentary revealing the life of abusive cult leader Warren Jeffs.
My Psychedelic Love Story
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
An examination of Dr. Timothy Leary through the eyes of his famed lover.
The Cold Blue
TVPG • Documentaries, Military & War • Movie (2019)
Restored footage shot by director William Wyler documents the lives of World War II's heroic Eighth Air Force.
A Beautiful Planet
G • Documentaries, Kids • Movie (2016)
A Beautiful Planet is a breathtaking portrait of Earth from space. Made in cooperation with NASA, the film features stunning footage of our magnificent blue planet -- and the effects humanity has had on it over time.
FYRE FRAUD
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
FYRE FRAUD is a true-crime comedy exploring a failed music festival turned internet meme at the nexus of social media influence, late-stage capitalism, and morality in the post-truth era.
Valentine Road
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Inside the hate-crime murder of a 15-year-old boy who had just begun exploring his gender identity.
Southern Rites
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Photographer Gillian Laub documents a divisive murder case in a small Georgia town, one year after the town merged its segregated proms.
The Iceman Tapes: Conversations With a Killer
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (1992)
A vivid and disturbing documentary interview with ruthless mob hit man Richard 'The Iceman' Kuklinski.
Cartel Land
R • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Filmmaker Matthew Heineman and Executive Producer Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”, “Zero Dark Thirty”) bring us this unprecedented look at two vigilante groups fighting the murderous drug cartels on both sides of the Mexican border.
Have You Seen Andy?
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2007)
Filmmaker Melanie Perkins's search for answers in the still-unsolved case of a childhood friend's disappearance in 1976.
Amy
R • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2015)
A documentary about Amy Winehouse - in her own words.
Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Comedy greats and others recount the defining influence of Richard Pryor.
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2016)
In 1962 four young men John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr came together to form the 20th century musical phenomenon known as, "The Beatles." The band stormed Europe in 1963, and, in 1964, they conquered America.
For Ahkeem
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2017)
After a fight lands Daje Shelton in a court-supervised high school, she is determined to turn things around. ‘For Ahkeem’ illuminates challenges that Black teens face in America today, and the strength it takes to survive.
Foster
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
This documentary looks at the moving stories behind the largest county child protection agency in the U.S.
Hail Satan?
R • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Hail Satan? offers a look at a group of misunderstood outsiders whose commitment to social and political justice has empowered thousands of people. An inspiring and entertaining documentary from acclaimed director Penny Lane (Nuts!, Our Nixon).
Traffic Stop
TV14 • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2018)
Academy Award(R) Nominee Documentary Short Subject. A profile of Breaion King whose brutal arrest was captured by police dashcams.
Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles
Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Follows celebrity chef Yotam Ottolenghi as he assembles a star-studded team of the world's most innovative pastry chefs to put on a Versailles-themed culinary gala at the Met in NYC.
