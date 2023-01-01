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Documentary Films

Upcoming
All Up in the Biz
Celebrity interviews and rare archival footage provide insight into the life and legacy of hip-hop icon Biz Markie.
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
All Up in the Biz
Celebrity interviews and rare archival footage provide insight into the life and legacy of hip-hop icon Biz Markie.
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Whitney
From Oscar®-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald comes an intimate, unflinching portrait of Whitney Houston and her family that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of Houston’s life.
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Whitney
From Oscar®-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald comes an intimate, unflinching portrait of Whitney Houston and her family that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of Houston’s life.
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
ArchitectonArchitecton
A hypnotic odyssey through the foundations of the modern world, Architecton follows mountains as they are turned into concrete and buildings as they are turned into rubble. With designer and architect Michele De Lucchi as a guide and medium, acclaimed filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky (Gunda, Aquarela) conjures a propulsive and deeply poetic film about the material that shapes our lives, invoking the spiritual life of rocks and the frailty of human ambitions to question how we might inhabit the world of tomorrow.
G • Documentaries, History • Movie (2025)
Kokomo City
Four Black transgender sex workers tell their life stories in intimate and candid interviews.
R • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
American Dream / American Knightmare
Documentary of the life and exploits of gangsta rap producer Suge Knight.
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
ArchitectonArchitecton
A hypnotic odyssey through the foundations of the modern world, Architecton follows mountains as they are turned into concrete and buildings as they are turned into rubble. With designer and architect Michele De Lucchi as a guide and medium, acclaimed filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky (Gunda, Aquarela) conjures a propulsive and deeply poetic film about the material that shapes our lives, invoking the spiritual life of rocks and the frailty of human ambitions to question how we might inhabit the world of tomorrow.
G • Documentaries, History • Movie (2025)
Kokomo City
Four Black transgender sex workers tell their life stories in intimate and candid interviews.
R • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Midnight Movies: From the Margin to the Mainstream
The history of 6 landmark cult films - "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", "Eraserhead", "Pink Flamingos", "Night Of The Living Dead" and more - is told through clips and director interviews. A Starz Originals Production.
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2005)
American Dream / American Knightmare
Documentary of the life and exploits of gangsta rap producer Suge Knight.
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
CatfishCatfish
When Nev Shulman, a New York photographer, receives a Facebook request from a child named Abby, he cannot guess the unusual odyssey on which he will soon embark. Abby sends Nev an unusually skilled painting based on one of his photos. Intrigued, he begins online relationships with the rest of Abby's family, including her older sister, Megan. Though troubling inconsistencies soon emerge, Nev continues his online flirtation with Megan, resulting in a road trip to meet her in person.
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Catfish
Una odisea inesperada se desarrolla después de que el hermano de un cineasta empieza a recibir las pinturas de una supuesta niña de ocho años.
PG-13 • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2010)
Marc by SofiaMarc by Sofia
An intimate, unconventional portrait of Marc Jacobs, crafted by Sofia Coppola to capture the genius and singular universe of the iconic American designer.
PG-13 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2025)
CatfishCatfish
When Nev Shulman, a New York photographer, receives a Facebook request from a child named Abby, he cannot guess the unusual odyssey on which he will soon embark. Abby sends Nev an unusually skilled painting based on one of his photos. Intrigued, he begins online relationships with the rest of Abby's family, including her older sister, Megan. Though troubling inconsistencies soon emerge, Nev continues his online flirtation with Megan, resulting in a road trip to meet her in person.
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Marc by SofiaMarc by Sofia
An intimate, unconventional portrait of Marc Jacobs, crafted by Sofia Coppola to capture the genius and singular universe of the iconic American designer.
PG-13 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2025)
Beware the SlendermanBeware the Slenderman
A chilling look at the infamous case in which two 12-year-old girls stabbed their friend to pay tribute to Internet legend 'Slenderman.'
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Kickback
A documentary following the decades-long crusade of investigative journalist Andrew Jennings to expose corruption inside FIFA, football's sole governing body and the largest sports organization in the world.
TVMA • Documentaries, Soccer • Movie (2022)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandOnce Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
A moving story of Robertson’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, THE BAND.
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Midnight Movies: From the Margin to the Mainstream
The history of 6 landmark cult films - "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", "Eraserhead", "Pink Flamingos", "Night Of The Living Dead" and more - is told through clips and director interviews. A Starz Originals Production.
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2005)
Beware the SlendermanBeware the Slenderman
A chilling look at the infamous case in which two 12-year-old girls stabbed their friend to pay tribute to Internet legend 'Slenderman.'
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Kickback
A documentary following the decades-long crusade of investigative journalist Andrew Jennings to expose corruption inside FIFA, football's sole governing body and the largest sports organization in the world.
TVMA • Documentaries, Soccer • Movie (2022)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandOnce Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
A moving story of Robertson’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, THE BAND.
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Real Charlie Chaplin
The dramatic private life of a comic legend.
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
New on Hulu
Miller Night FootballTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2026)
The Swan: Behind the MirrorTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
We Belong Here: The Story of Team DreamTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie (with ASL)TVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2026)
Siren: The Voices of Shelley BeattieTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2026)
Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and MindBiography, Concerts • Movie (2003)
Shania Twain - Not just a girlBiography, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Capturing the FriedmansTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2003)
La Verdadera Matryoshka: A Karime Pindter DocumentaryDocumentaries • Movie (2026)
9/11 Fifteen Years LaterTV-EX • Documentaries, History • Movie (2016)
Band of Brothers: LegacyTVMA • History, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
That's Dancing!G • Documentaries • Movie (1985)
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
J.C. ChávezNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2007)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Beauties of the NightInternational, Latino • Movie (2016)
Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesPG • Kids, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Tucker: The Man and His DreamPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (1988)
Mavis!TV14 • Music, Biography • Movie (2016)
Popular
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
CatfishPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Seeing America with Megan RapinoeTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Hail Satan?R • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
Travis Barker: Louder Than FearTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural HistoryTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Ocean with David AttenboroughTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2025)
JFK Jr. and Carolyn's Wedding: The Lost TapesNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
UntouchableTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Stonehenge: The Final Mystery RevealedTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2026)
My Grandfather Charles MansonTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of ItselfTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
For All MankindTVPG • Family, Space • Movie (1989)
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two DirtysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a DynastyTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2022)
Cheech & Chong's Last MovieR • Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Whitney: Can I Be MeTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2017)
#SKYKINGTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2026)
Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted HouseTVMA • Documentaries, Horror • Movie (2023)
Orwell: 2+2=5R • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2025)
Seven Natural Wonders of America with David MuirTVG • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2026)
Free SoloPG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Lost in the JungleTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Dead AsleepTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Ghost ElephantsTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
BELUSHITVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2020)
Child StarTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Trending Documentaries
We Belong Here: The Story of Team DreamTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
EthelTVPG • Political, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
9/11 Fifteen Years LaterTV-EX • Documentaries, History • Movie (2016)
Bob Mackie: Naked IllusionTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2026)
Yellowstone Supervolcano: American DoomsdayTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Chernobyl: The Lost TapesTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Alien Invasion: Hudson ValleyTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfeeDocumentaries • Movie (2016)
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics ScandalTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Billy Crystal 700 SundaysTVMA • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
My Grandfather Charles MansonTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
UntouchableTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Alien Abduction: Travis WaltonTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Ernie & Joe: Crisis CopsTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two DirtysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
George Stevens: D-Day to BerlinTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (1994)
Jaws vs. OrcaTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Hearts and MindsR • Documentaries • Movie (1974)
Blood & MythTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2025)
TinaTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
SharkzillaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
About Face: Supermodels Then and NowTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Abortion: Stories Women TellTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Love To Love You, Donna SummerTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Very RalphTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2019)
Nature
Thresher Shark: Stun to KillTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Great White HighwayTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Sharkzilla Takes New YorkTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Secrets of the Great White KillTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
How to Train a Great WhiteTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
What Shark Attacked?TV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Alien Sharks: Untamed AmericaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Expedition Unknown: Shark SecretsTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Chum Island: Catching a KillerTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Jaws vs. OrcaTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Jurassic SharksTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Biggest Mako on EarthTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
House of SharksTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Bull Shark Dinner BellTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Invasion of the Mega SharksTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Air Jaws: Red, White, and BreachTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
K-Pop Shark HeroesTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • Movie (2026)
Great White GauntletTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Sharks: Reef RivalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Shark vs. Giant CrocTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Shark Island ShowdownTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Attack of the Samurai SharksTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie GregoryTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2026)
World's Biggest MakoTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Unleashing HopeNot Rated • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2025)
Dolphins Up Close with Bertie GregoryTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Artemis II: To the Moon and BackTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
DC Air Disaster: Final Minutes RevealedTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie GregoryTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • Movie (2025)
The Last Rhinos: A New HopeTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Battle for Shark MountainTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Attack of the Devil SharkTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Bull Shark ShowdownTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Florida's Death BeachTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Great White Reign of TerrorTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
FrankensharkTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Caught! Sharks Strike BackTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Surviving JawsTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Alien Sharks: Death Down UnderTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Black Mako of the AbyssTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
How to Survive a Shark AttackTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Great White North InvasionTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Jaws vs. Mega CrocTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Great White Sex BattleTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Air Jaws: The Hunt for ColossusTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Great White AssassinsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Dancing With SharksTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal PharmTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Mothersharker: Hammer TimeTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
6000-LB. SharkTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Deadliest BiteTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Great White Serial Killer: Sea of BloodTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Alien Sharks: Ghosts of JapanTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Great White Danger ZoneTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Great White NorthTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Big Shark EnergyTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Caught! When Sharks AttackTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Jaws vs. LeviathanTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Sharks of the Dead ZoneTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Shark Attack IslandTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
MakozillaTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Sydney Harbor Shark InvasionTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
SharktopiaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Monster of OzTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Monster Hammerheads: Species XTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Money Electric: The Bitcoin MysteryTVMA • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Blue Carbon: Nature's Hidden PowerTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2024)
Shark Frenzy: Mating GamesTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Wild Wild SpaceTVMA • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2024)
Jaws Strikes BackTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Most Liked Documentaries
#SKYKINGTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2026)
My Grandfather Charles MansonTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Cleopatra's Final SecretTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (2025)
Ocean with David AttenboroughTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Ghost ElephantsTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
JFK Jr. and Carolyn's Wedding: The Lost TapesNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
BRATSNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Blood & MythTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2025)
Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to ItalyTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2026)
Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt StoryTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Orwell: 2+2=5R • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2025)
Stray Kids: The dominATE ExperienceNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Child StarTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a DynastyTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2022)
Stonehenge: The Final Mystery RevealedTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2026)
Lost in the JungleTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The Speedway MurdersNot Rated • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2023)
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two DirtysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted HouseTVMA • Documentaries, Horror • Movie (2023)
Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie GregoryTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • Movie (2025)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Love+WarTVMA • Documentaries, Military & War • Movie (2025)
Free SoloPG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Hoops, Hopes & DreamsPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The ContestantTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi SchemeNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Look at Me: XXXTentacionTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2022)
My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska HargitayTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2025)
SLY LIVES!TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
Seven Natural Wonders of America with David MuirTVG • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2026)
Dead AsleepTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
A-Z
#SKYKINGTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2026)
1000% Me: Growing Up MixedTVG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
12th & DelawareTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (2010)
15 Minutes of ShameTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
16 Days of GloryG • Documentaries, Olympics • Movie (1986)
16 ShotsTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
2nd ChanceDocumentaries • Movie (2022)
33 Photos from the GhettoTV14 • History, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
38 at the GardenTV14 • Documentaries, Basketball • Movie (2022)
4 Little GirlsTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (1997)
40 Years a PrisonerTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
41TVG • Political, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
5 American Handguns--5 American KidsTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (1995)
50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. & Mrs. KrausTVPG • Documentaries, History • Movie (2013)
537 VotesTVMA • History, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
6000-LB. SharkTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
9/11 Fifteen Years LaterTV-EX • Documentaries, History • Movie (2016)
The A List: 15 Stories from Asian and Pacific DiasporasTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Abandoned WatersTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Abortion: Desperate ChoicesTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (1992)
Abortion: Stories Women TellTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
About Face: Supermodels Then and NowTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Adam Devine's Secret Shark LairTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
AddictionTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2007)
Adnan Syed: OverturnedTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
AdrienneTVMA • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (2021)
After InnocenceTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2005)
After the BiteTVMA • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2023)
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake NewsTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
AftershockTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
AgnelliTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2017)
Air India Crash: DeclassifiedTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Air Jaws 2020TVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Air Jaws: Final FrontierTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Air Jaws: Going for GoldTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Air Jaws: Red, White, and BreachTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Air Jaws: The Hunt for ColossusTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach OffTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
aka Mr. ChowTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2023)
Alabama SnakeTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
The Alabama SolutionTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
AlamesaTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Alan Pakula: Going for TruthTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2019)
Albert Brooks: Defending My LifeTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2023)
Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the TapesTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Alien Abduction: Betty and Barney HillTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Alien Abduction: Travis WaltonTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Alien EndgameTV14 • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Alien Invasion: Hudson ValleyTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Alien Sharks: Death Down UnderTV14 • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Alien Sharks: First ContactTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Alien Sharks: Ghosts of JapanTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Alien Sharks: Strange New WorldsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Alien Sharks: Untamed AmericaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Alive Day Memories: Home From IraqTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2007)
All the Beauty and the BloodshedTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
All The WayTV14 • Political, Drama • Movie (2016)
All Up in the BizTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Almost Human: Rise of the ApesTV14 • Animals & Nature, History • Movie (2022)
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in AmericaTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Amazing Johnathan DocumentaryTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Amba The Russian TigerTVG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2005)
America Undercover: The Iceman and the PsychiatristTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2003)
America Undercover: The Iceman Tapes: Conversations With a KillerTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (1992)
America's Best Towns To VisitTVMA • Travel, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19thTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, History • Movie (2024)
American Boy: A Profile of Steven PrinceTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (1978)
American Dream / American KnightmareTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
American JihadTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
American PainTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2023)

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