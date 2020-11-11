American RapstarAmerican Rapstar

American Rapstar chronicles the rise of a subculture of young rappers who utilized the SoundCloud streaming platform to disrupt the traditional norms of the music industry with their distinct self expression and rebellious approach. more

Director: Justin Staple

Not RatedDocumentariesMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

American Rapstar chronicles the rise of a subculture of young rappers who utilized the SoundCloud streaming platform to disrupt the traditional norms of the music industry with their distinct self expression and rebellious approach.

Director: Justin Staple

