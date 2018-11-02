A woman is released from prison and reunites with her sister. She soon discovers that her sister is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems.
50 First Dates
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
A man falls in love with a woman after a memorable encounter. However, he discovers that she suffers from severe short-term memory loss and has no idea who he is. To win her, he must get her to fall in love with him all over again every day.
A Madea Family Funeral
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Tyler Perry steps into the role of the hilarious matriarch Madea for the last time!
The Wedding Planner
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
A romantic comedy about love, destiny and other events you just can't plan for. Mary Fiore (Lopez) is a wedding planner whose singular dedication to her work has kept her from finding the man of her dreams.
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
R • Comedy • Movie (2004)
A Korean-American investment banker and his Indian-American roommate, a medical school candidate, get intoxicated and go looking for a White Castle fast-food restaurant in New Jersey.
I Feel Pretty
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2018)
A woman wakes up from a fall believing she is the prettiest woman on earth.
What Men Want
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
A woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession, but gains an unexpected edge over them when she develops the ability to hear their thoughts.
