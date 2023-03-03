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Comedy Movies

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Straight TalkStraight Talk
When down-on-her-luck country girl Shirlee Kenyon walks through the wrong door at the right time, she accidentally becomes Chicago's newest talk-radio celebrity, turning the Windy City's hottest radio station upside down. With her homespun wit and down-home advice, Shirlee immediately wins listeners' hearts...but causes plenty of confusion for her ratings-conscious boss and havoc for the investigative reporter trying to uncover her mysterious past.
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
A Mystery on the Cattle Hill ExpressA Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express
When a crucial invention goes missing, Clara and Gavin must join forces with famous super-sleuth Agatha Chichester to solve the case and save Cattle Hill.
PG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
One of Them DaysOne of Them Days
Dreux and Alyssa's friendship is put to the test as they scramble to find a way to avoid eviction.
R • Comedy • Movie (2025)
One of Them Days en EspañolOne of Them Days en Español
La amistad de Dreux y Alyssa se pone a prueba mientras buscan evitar el desahucio.
R • Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire en EspañolGhostbusters: Frozen Empire en Español
Cuando los Cazafantasmas descubren un antiguo artefacto, se desata una fuerza maligna los nuevos y antiguos Cazafantasmas deben unirse para salvar al mundo de una segunda Era de Hielo.
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2024)
Crazy Rich AsiansCrazy Rich Asians
Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's also surprised to learn that Nick's family is extremely wealthy and he's considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives, and something far, far worse -- Nick's disapproving mother. Based on the novel by Kevin Kwan.
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Power BalladPower Ballad
A past-his-prime wedding singer bonds with a fading boy-band star, but when his song reignites the star's career, he risks everything to reclaim the recognition he believes is his.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Toy Story 2Toy Story 2
The toys are back in town and ready to play once again in Toy Story 2, the exciting sequel to the landmark 1995 animated blockbuster from Disney/Pixar. This comedy-adventure picks up as Andy heads off to Cowboy Camp leaving his toys to their own devices. Things shift into high gear when an obsessive toy collector named Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), owner of Al's Toy Barn, kidnaps Woody (Tom Hanks). At Al's apartment, Woody discovers that he is a highly valued collectible from a 1950s TV show called \"Woody's Roundup,\" and he meets the other prized toys from that show - Jessie the cowgirl (Joan Cusack), Bullseye the horse and Stinky Pete the Prospector (Kelsey Grammer). Back at the scene of the crime, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the gang from Andy's room -- Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles), Slinky Dog (Jim Varney), Rex (Wallace Shawn) and Hamm (John Ratzenberger) -- spring into action to rescue their pal from winding up as a museum piece. The toys get into one predicament after another in their daring race to get Woody home before Andy returns.
G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Ant-Man
Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) must prevent Dr. Hank Pym's former protégé (Corey Stoll), also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil.
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
LOL Live with Alfred RoblesLOL Live with Alfred Robles
In this half-hour special from Executive Producer Kevin Hart, comedian Alfred Robles covers everything from growing up in East LA and navigating Mexican family life to dating, road rage, neighborhood drama, and the unexpected perks of adulthood. With his laid-back style and unique point of view, Alfred draws on everyday experiences and distinct cultural nuances to deliver a hilarious debut special.
TVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
FurloughFurlough
A rookie guard escorts a boisterous inmate on an emergency furlough visit.
R • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Save the Last DanceSave the Last Dance
A teen tries to fit in at an inner-city Chicago high-school after tragedy derails her dream of a dance career.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
Vanessa Gonzalez: MamonaVanessa Gonzalez: Mamona
Raised by a devout Catholic mother and witch grandmother, Vanessa Gonzalez shares hilarious stories of growing up on the Texas border, family chaos, cultural expectations, and finding the courage to chase her own dreams.
Not Rated • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Corazonada
Corazonada, basada en hechos reales: el mayor fraude televisado en México.
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Show DogsShow Dogs
A police dog is ordered to go undercover to stop a disaster from occurring.
PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawFast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
It's up to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to stop a cyber-enhanced super-soldier in this ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Jimmy O. Yang: Finally HomeJimmy O. Yang: Finally Home
Jimmy O. Yang returns to Hong Kong after 25 years, where his story began, for five massive arena shows. From navigating contrasts between East and West to poking fun at family expectations, language barriers, and fame, Yang turns his journey into hilariously relatable moments. Watch Jimmy in this full-circle moment as he tells his stories through humor and a perspective that bridges cultures.
Comedy • Movie (2026)
The Death of StalinThe Death of Stalin
Days following Stalin's collapse, his team of ministers tussle for control.
R • Political, Satire • Movie (2017)
Together TogetherTogether Together
When a young loner becomes the gestational surrogate for a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2021)
BabylonBabylon
Decadence, depravity and outrageous excess lead to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in the 1920s Hollywood.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Babylon en EspañolBabylon en Español
Una superestrella del cine mudo, una joven promesa, un productor ejecutivo y un fenómeno musical, luchan por mantenerse en la cima del Hollywood de los años 20 y por seguir siendo relevantes en una industria que avanza rápidamente.
R • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2022)
Poor ThingsPoor Things
Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
The Beverly HillbilliesThe Beverly Hillbillies
The Clampetts are back in the big-screen version of the long-running hit TV comedy series.
PG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
You're Dating a Narcissist!
A psychology professor who has a knack for spotting narcissists flies across the country to prove that the man her daughter is marrying is a fraud.
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Baby DollBaby Doll
This steamy drama stars Oscar winner Karl Malden as Archie, a cotton-gin owner married to a childish bride who refuses to consummate the marriage until she turns 20. Meanwhile, Archie's rival seeks revenge by pursuing and seducing Baby Doll himself.
R • Comedy • Movie (1956)
Rain ManRain Man
Barry Levinson's touching cross-country adventure won four Oscars in 1988, including Best Picture. A wheeler-dealer is shocked to discover that his late father's estate is going to an autistic brother he never knew he had. When he kidnaps his brother from a mental institution to bargain for a share of the fortune, he discovers something along the way worth far more than money.
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
Summer StockSummer Stock
A farmer gets sucked into show business when a theatrical troupe invades her farm.
TVG • Music, Comedy • Movie (1950)
On Moonlight BayOn Moonlight Bay
After moving to Indiana, young Marjorie Winfield begins a relationship with William Sherman, who lives across the street. Marjorie is a tom-boy, and her father has traditional views not shared by William. Marjorie is forced to learn to dance, despite her and Williams' shared love for baseball.
TVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1951)
Ice Age: Collision CourseIce Age: Collision Course
With the world facing annihilation, it's up to screwball mammals Manny, Sid and Diego to save the day in this fifth film in the series.
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Panama HattiePanama Hattie
A nightclub owner in Panama takes on Nazi spies.
TVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1942)
Sing StreetSing Street
Conor is a boy coming from an uptight family in Dublin who is transferred to a public school. An aspiring model draws his attention and, to try and impress her, he asks her to be in his music video. Now he has to form a band to get the girl. Starring Aidan Gillen who was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy.
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
ZombielandZombieland
Nerdy college student Columbus has survived the plague that has turned mankind into flesh-devouring zombies because he's scared of just about everything. Gun-toting, Twinkie-loving Tallahassee has no fears. Together, they are about to stare down their most horrifying challenge yet: each other's company.
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
My Favorite SpyMy Favorite Spy
Bandleader Kay Kyser leaves his bride at the altar to help catch international spies.
TVG • Comedy • Movie (1942)
SaltburnSaltburn
Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, scholarship student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of his charming and aristocratic classmate, Felix Catton, who invites Oliver to his eccentric family's sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Grudge MatchGrudge Match
Think "Rocky" vs. "Raging Bull" and you'll get an idea of what to expect from this funny comedy starring Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone as bitter former boxing rivals who enter the ring as senior citizens to settle a 30-year-old score. With "Grudgement Day" fast approaching, the pair must train like never before...while deflecting old-age cracks every step of the way.
PG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2013)
American MadeAmerican Made
An airline pilot agrees to work for the CIA, but soon finds himself mixed up with ruthless drug cartels and the Iran-Contra affair.
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
Miss CongenialityMiss Congeniality
FBI agent Gracie Hart is a good undercover agent, but can she undertake the ultimate transformation? Asked to pose as a contestant in a beauty pageant that has been threatened by a terrorist, the unfeminine, sloppy, ill-mannered Gracie discovers a sexy new side of herself that neither she nor her suddenly interested partner, Eric, could have ever imagined!
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (2000)
Zombieland: Double TapZombieland: Double Tap
The rules for surviving the zombie apocalypse have been updated. Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) travel to the heart of the United States, where they must face new evolved zombies and other survivors, while learning to live as an improvised family.
R • Action and Adventure, Horror • Movie (2019)
Jupiter's DarlingJupiter's Darling
A beautiful Roman mounts a romantic campaign to halt Hannibal's invasion of the empire.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1955)
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
A riveting story of a former superhero film star grappling with dwindling fame.
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
DamesDames
Millionaire Ezra Ounce devotes his vast power and resources to a campaign to clean up American popular culture and he plans to start with Broadway. Ezra may dream of ending fun for a whole nation ... but first he'll face a harsh resistance.
TVG • Musicals, Comedy • Movie (1934)
Royal WeddingRoyal Wedding
A brother-and-sister musical team find romance when they tour London for Elizabeth II's wedding.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
It's Always Fair WeatherIt's Always Fair Weather
Gene Kelly, Cyd Charisse and Dan Daily are in top form in this classic musical comedy about three fun-loving army buddies who meet in New York City 10 years after their discharge -- only to discover that each has compromised on his dreams ... and that their reunion is being broadcast as a national television special.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1955)
BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice
A newly-dead couple summons a zany bio-exorcist to help them evict the obnoxious new owners of their home.
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
Jamboree!Jamboree!
Two young people attempt to find love and success by making it in the music industry.
TVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1958)
Neptune's DaughterNeptune's Daughter
Bathing suit designer Eve Barrett sees both a business and social opportunity at the local polo club. But Eve's ditzy younger sister, Betty, falls for the club's masseur, Jack, whom Betty believes to be polo team captain José O'Rourke. As Eve tries to clear things up — and Jack desperately tries to act like a dashing polo player — love blooms between Eve and the real O'Rourke.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
Risky BusinessRisky Business
Joel's two preoccupations in life are getting into college and finally having sex -- which until now has been just a fantasy. But Joel's parents are going on vacation and leaving him in charge of the house. And what Lana is going to teach Joel about sex and the free enterprise system in this classic coming-of-age tale is every parent's nightmare.
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
42nd Street42nd Street
Julian Marsh, a successful Broadway director, produces a new show in spite of his poor health. The money comes from a rich old man, who is in love with the star of the show, Dorothy Brock. But she doesn't return his love because she is still in love with her old partner. On the night before the premiere, Dorothy Brock breaks her ankle, and one of the chorus girls, Peggy Sawyer, tries to take over her part.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
The Americanization of EmilyThe Americanization of Emily
A British war widow falls for an opportunistic American sailor during World War II.
TVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1964)
The Student PrinceThe Student Prince
A prince falls in love with a barmaid during his last fling before assuming the crown.
TVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1954)
Presenting Lily MarsPresenting Lily Mars
A small-town girl fights for her big chance on Broadway.
TVPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1943)
Little FockersLittle Fockers
Are you ready for "The Godfocker"? Hapless male nurse Greg Focker is happy with his life as a devoted husband and father, but his ever-intimidating father-in-law Jack Byrnes has other ideas for him -- like stepping up to take the mantle of Byrnes family patriarch. Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller are back and hilarious as ever in this third film in the Meet the Parents series.
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Harvey GirlsThe Harvey Girls
A mail-order bride arrives in a Wild West town, only to discover that her betrothed is a drunken gambler. She finds employment at the Harvey House restaurant, bringing beauty, good food and culture to the untamed town — changes opposed by its hard-edged locals and rowdy saloon girls.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1946)
GremlinsGremlins
Some furry and not-so-cute little creatures besiege a small town after a young man ignores the warnings of a wise elder regarding their care and feeding.
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
All Through the NightAll Through the Night
Humphrey Bogart stars as a lovable tough guy living on the edge of the law who does his part to defeat Nazi spies.
TVPG • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Comedy • Movie (1942)
In the Good Old SummertimeIn the Good Old Summertime
In this musical remake of The Shop Around the Corner, feuding co-workers in a small music shop do not realize they are secret romantic pen pals.
TVPG • Music, Comedy • Movie (1949)
Lullaby of BroadwayLullaby of Broadway
A London stage star (Doris Day) returns to New York and finds her mother (Gladys George), once on Broadway, has taken to drink.
Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
April in ParisApril in Paris
A bureaucrat's mistake sends a chorus girl to Paris representing American theatre in place of a star actress.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
Billy Rose's JumboBilly Rose's Jumbo
Pop Wonder's gambling debts have put his circus in danger of default--an event completely unforeseen by Lulu the fortuneteller--and the circus has to sell its beloved elephant, Jumbo. Suddenly, the Wonder circus' luck seems to turn with the arrival of jack-of-all trades Sam Rawlins, who helps save the big top as he steals the heart of Wonder's daughter, Kitty. But is Rawlins the circus' romantic savior that he seems to be, or does he have another motive? And can the growing love between Kitty and Rawlins be enough to win his loyalty?
G • Comedy • Movie (1962)
CocktailCocktail
A young hotshot bartender takes the Third Avenue bar scene by storm in this intoxicating drama. Tom Cruise stars as the newcomer drinksmith whose attitude and looks make him an instant magnet for his mostly female customers. Bryan Brown is an experienced barkeep who takes him under his wing. Together, they dream of opening a place of their own — until it comes crashing down.
R • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Gremlins 2: The New BatchGremlins 2: The New Batch
Remember the Mogwai rules? Don't expose them to light. Don't feed them after midnight. And, above all, don't get them wet! Lucky for lovers of outrageous comedy that someone forgot one crucial rule, unleashing cuddly Gizmo and his nasty big brothers on a high-tech skyscraper run by a millionaire media mogul.
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1990)
Spontaneous
Mara Carlye's life is forever changed when students in her senior class literally explode for no reason. Mara and her friends stay close together as they await possible combustion - wondering what part of life is worth living if it might end suddenly.
R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Three scouts and lifelong friends join forces with one badass cocktail waitress to become the world's most unlikely team of heroes.
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2015)
Love and MonstersLove and Monsters
A young man and his traveling companions battle an array of monsters during an epic, 80-mile journey to find the woman he loves.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
FargoFargo
The Coen brothers' pointedly morose 1996 classic about kidnapping, extortion and one grisly wood chipper massacre in Minnesota.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Jerry MaguireJerry Maguire
When a sports agent has a moral epiphany and is fired for expressing it, he decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with the only athlete who stays with him and his former colleague.
R • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Sixteen CandlesSixteen Candles
The 1980s teen classic with forgotten birthday girl Molly Ringwald looking for love on her not-so-sweet sixteenth.
PG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
The Monster Squad
Monster-obsessed kids take on Dracula, Frankenstein and the Mummy.
PG-13 • Adventure, Horror • Movie (1987)
Mundos cósmicos
Memo, un artista fracasado que vive con su madre, invita a su novia, Valeria, a celebrar su cumpleaños con una cena al aire libre en la que le ofrece tomar sustancias psicodélicas para experimentar sensaciones nuevas.
International, Latino • Movie (2023)
Comet
A cynical lad (Justin Long) and a young woman (Emmy Rossum) begin a 6-year relationship after meeting by chance during a meteor shower.
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Dramedies
The Devil Wears PradaPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
AnoraR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Drinking BuddiesR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
Instant FamilyTVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Rom-Coms
Straight TalkPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
Crazy Rich AsiansPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Poor ThingsR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
On Moonlight BayTVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1951)
Royal WeddingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
Neptune's DaughterTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
Presenting Lily MarsTVPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1943)
April in ParisTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
Entra en mi VidaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
The Butcher's WifePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Table for ThreeR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2009)
It Only Takes A NightTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Strike Up the BandTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1940)
Bells Are RingingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1960)
The Perfect MatchR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Some Kind of WonderfulPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1987)
Something's Gotta GivePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2003)
You've Got MailPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1998)
What Women WantPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2000)
The Heartbreak KidR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
NorbitPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Sex-PositiveComedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Wingman Inc.R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
Casual EncountersR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Solo MioPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
The Reluctant DebutanteTVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1958)
Romance on the High SeasTVPG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1948)
Hi LifeR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1998)
Coming SoonR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1999)
CakeR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
They All LaughedPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1981)
PretendiendoR • International, Latino • Movie (2006)
Failure to LaunchPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Crazy, Stupid, Love.PG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2011)
SplitsvilleR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
John Tucker Must DiePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Why Men Are CluelessTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Jack Goes BoatingR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Anyone But You en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2023)
A Nice Indian BoyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Long Weekend en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2021)
Singin' in the RainG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
No Hard FeelingsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
No Hard Feelings en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2023)
Second ActPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Chosen FamilyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
SweetheartsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl (Japanese Audio)TVMA • Romance, Animation • Movie (2017)
Loving JezebelR • Black Stories, Romance • Movie (2000)
Traces of LoveTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Safety Last!TVG • Classics, Romance • Movie (1923)
A Cinderella Story: StarstruckPG • Romance, Romantic Comedy • Movie (2021)
Little Old New YorkTVPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1923)
Which Brings Me to YouTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
The Pod GenerationPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
The ValetPG-13 • Latino, Romance • Movie (2022)
CrushTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Popular
Pitch Perfect 3PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
7 Days in HellTVMA • Sports, Tennis • Movie (2015)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
WonkaPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Hall PassR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
CocktailR • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Bad SantaR • Crime, Holiday • Movie (2003)
Kingsman: The Golden CircleR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2017)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Get Him to the GreekR • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Isle of DogsPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (2018)
ATLPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Spring BreakersR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2013)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
BusboysR • Comedy • Movie (2026)
The WoodR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Scary MovieR • Teen, Comedy • Movie (2000)
MacGruberR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Bob's Burgers MoviePG-13 • Mystery, Animation • Movie (2022)
Double TakePG-13 • Crime, Action • Movie (2001)
RatatouilleG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
NorbitPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Fist FightR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2017)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
You're Dating a Narcissist!TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
9 to 5PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Send HelpR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2026)
Harlem NightsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1989)
The RundownPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Solo MioPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
The HangoverR • Comedy • Movie (2009)
Pineapple ExpressR • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
Tommy BoyPG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Paul Blart: Mall CopPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Mid90sR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Finding NemoG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Adult Best FriendsTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2025)
The Best ManR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Scary Movie 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2001)
FocusTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The ManR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2005)
Trending Comedy
Toy Story 2G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
Send HelpR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2026)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Solo MioPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
BusboysR • Comedy • Movie (2026)
RatatouilleG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
The Secret Life of PetsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2016)
SplitsvilleR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Bad Boys: Ride or DieR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2024)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Finding NemoG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Greedy PeopleR • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2024)
The Bob's Burgers MoviePG-13 • Mystery, Animation • Movie (2022)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Cheaper by the DozenPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2003)
The WaterboyPG-13 • Football, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Straight TalkPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
Pineapple ExpressR • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
Ice Age: The MeltdownPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
My Old AssR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Bad Boys for LifeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2020)
The Devil Wears PradaPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
She's the ManPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
Sonic the HedgehogPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Jumanji: The Next LevelPG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2019)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
The King's ManR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2021)
FreelanceR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2023)
No Hard FeelingsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
Riding in Cars with BoysPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Bodies Bodies BodiesR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Everything Everywhere All at OnceR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Jimmy O. Yang: Finally HomeComedy • Movie (2026)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
Bullet TrainR • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Running with ScissorsR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Ella McCayPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ghostbusters: AfterlifePG-13 • Fantasy, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Rookie of the YearPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1993)
John Tucker Must DiePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
The SandlotPG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (1993)
The UpsidePG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Zombieland: Double TapR • Action and Adventure, Horror • Movie (2019)
BabylonR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The DramaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Something's Gotta GivePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Summer CampPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2024)
Love AgainPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Maybe I DoPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Tropic ThunderR • Satire, Action • Movie (2008)
Vanessa Gonzalez: MamonaNot Rated • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Father of the BridePG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1991)
The BlackeningR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2023)
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't DieR • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Together TogetherR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Most Liked Comedy
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The Devil Wears PradaPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Code 3R • Comedy • Movie (2025)
Mike & Nick & Nick & AliceR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't DieR • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The RosesR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Rental FamilyPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
Bride HardR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Pizza MovieTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Ella McCayPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Bullet TrainR • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
9 to 5PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
The MonkeyR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Jumanji: The Next LevelPG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2019)
The UpsidePG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Bad Boys: Ride or DieR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2024)
Is This Thing On?R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
London CallingR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Mrs. DoubtfirePG-13 • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
No Hard FeelingsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't RightTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ghostbusters: Frozen EmpirePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Ghostbusters: AfterlifePG-13 • Fantasy, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Kumail Nanjiani: Night ThoughtsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Super TroopersR • Comedy • Movie (2001)
A Man Called OttoPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2022)
She's the ManPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2006)
Riff RaffR • Comedy • Movie (2024)
ScreamR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
F Valentine's DayNot Rated • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Finding NemoG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Everything Everywhere All at OnceR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Clown in a CornfieldR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
My Cousin VinnyR • Comedy • Movie (1992)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
AnoraR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
TwinlessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Riding in Cars with BoysPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2001)
ThanksgivingR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
Eenie MeanieR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
John Tucker Must DiePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
NutcrackersTV14 • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Palm SpringsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Nikki Glaser: Good GirlTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
The Best Man HolidayR • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2013)
The Ugly StepsisterNot Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
HustlersR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Hell of a SummerR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2023)
School of RockPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
The Ugly Stepsister (Eng Dub)Not Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
One Battle After AnotherR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2025)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Get AwayR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
He's Just Not That Into YouPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Summer CampPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2024)
A-Z
2 or 3 Things I Know About HerTVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1967)
200% WolfPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2024)
21 Jump StreetR • Action and Adventure, Cops & Detectives • Movie (2012)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of ComedyTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
30 BeatsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
The 40-Year-Old VirginR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
4PlayDrama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
68 KillR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
7 Days in HellTVMA • Sports, Tennis • Movie (2015)
8-Bit ChristmasPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2021)
TVPG • Romantic Comedy, Comedy • Movie (1963)
9 to 5PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Abbott and Costello Meet Captain KiddNot Rated • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (1952)
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Abracadaver (Eng Dub)Not Yet Rated • International, Spanish • Movie (2024)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
AdamNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The Addams FamilyPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
Addams Family ValuesTVPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1993)
Adult Best FriendsTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ahir Shah: DotsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting WordsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
Airplane II: The SequelPG • Comedy • Movie (1982)
Airplane!PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Albert Brooks: Defending My LifeTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2023)
Alex Edelman: Just for UsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
All Is BrightR • Crime, Comedy • Movie (2013)
All Through the NightTVPG • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Comedy • Movie (1942)
Almost ChristmasPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Almost FamousR • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
AlohaPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Aloha en EspañolPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Am I Ok?R • Comedy • Movie (2024)
AmalgamaInternational, Latino • Movie (2020)
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin'TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
AmarcordR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1973)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
American MadeR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
American SplendorR • Biography, Drama • Movie (2003)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Americanization of EmilyTVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1964)
AmsterdamR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo - Extended CutTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
And Just Like That... The DocumentaryTVMA • Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Andrew Santino: Homefield AdvantageTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2017)
Andrew Santino: White NoiseTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
AnoraR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Another Happy DayR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2011)
Another YouFantasy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Another You (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2025)
Ant-ManPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Anyone But You en EspañolR • Spanish, Romance • Movie (2023)
Anything ElseR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2003)
AppendageTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
April in ParisTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
Aqua Teen Forever: PlantasmR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2022)
The ArgumentComedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
Arlo: The Burping PigG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Army of OneR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2016)
Around the World in 80 DaysPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2021)
The Art of Getting ByPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
The Art of Getting ByPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
The Art of the StealR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)

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