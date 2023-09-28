Lizzo, the superstar entertainer, is under fire. She’s being sued by three former dancers and now a designer claims her team is responsible for sexual harassment and racism. Lizzo is denying it all but can the star’s image recover?more
Lizzo, the superstar entertainer, is under fire. She’s being sued...More
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Lizzo, the superstar entertainer, is under fire. She’s being sued by three former dancers and now a designer claims her team is responsible for sexual harassment and racism. Lizzo is denying it all but can the star’s image recover?
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IMPACT x Nightline: Lizzo's Legal Limbo
Lizzo, the superstar entertainer, is under fire. She’s being sued by three former dancers and now a designer claims her team is responsible for sexual harassment and racism. Lizzo is denying it all but can the star’s image recover?