1 season available (1 episode)

TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk HoganTMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan

A look back at how Hulk Hogan changed professional wrestling and became one of the biggest icons in America; Hulk's closest friends, competitors and fellow champions discuss how one man, Terry Bollea, changed pop culture forever.more

A look back at how Hulk Hogan changed professional wrestling and ...More

TV14BiographyNewsNews MagazineTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan – First Look

About this Show

TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan

A look back at how Hulk Hogan changed professional wrestling and became one of the biggest icons in America; Hulk's closest friends, competitors and fellow champions discuss how one man, Terry Bollea, changed pop culture forever.

TV14BiographyNewsNews MagazineTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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