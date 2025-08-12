A look back at how Hulk Hogan changed professional wrestling and became one of the biggest icons in America; Hulk's closest friends, competitors and fellow champions discuss how one man, Terry Bollea, changed pop culture forever.more
A look back at how Hulk Hogan changed professional wrestling and ...More
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A look back at how Hulk Hogan changed professional wrestling and became one of the biggest icons in America; Hulk's closest friends, competitors and fellow champions discuss how one man, Terry Bollea, changed pop culture forever.
About this Show
TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan
A look back at how Hulk Hogan changed professional wrestling and became one of the biggest icons in America; Hulk's closest friends, competitors and fellow champions discuss how one man, Terry Bollea, changed pop culture forever.