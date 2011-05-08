Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Animation
Popular TV
Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
South Park
TVMA • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1997)
Underpants-stealing gnomes, a talking Christmas poo, metrosexual Crab People…Every episode of this critically-acclaimed and award-winning show is packed with unforgettable adventures, cutting satire, and hilarious absurdity – from pissed off celebrities to talking towels to crime-fighting kids. So join Kyle, Stan, Kenny and Cartman for all the dysfunction and all the excitement. For them, it's just a part of growing up in South Park!
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1988)
This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum.
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
Futurama
TV14 • Science Fiction, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry, is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
Duncanville
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
“Duncanville” is centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
King of the Hill
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank is assistant manager of Strickland Propane. He's a blue-collar Everyman who sees himself as the voice of common sense and reason in a world of incompetent sales clerks, meddling bureaucrats and do-good liberals.
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
Our Cartoon President
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2018)
From executive producer Stephen Colbert comes this hilarious look into the Trump presidency, animation style. Starring two-dimensional avatars of Donald Trump and his merry band of insiders and family members, this cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures of Trump, his confidants and bon vivants. It's a workplace comedy where the office is oval, a character study in search of character, and a timely political send-up of our always-colorful forty-fifth president and his family. Trust us, it's yuge, and you're going to laugh bigly.
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
A magical animated series about a six-year-old girl, Doc McStuffins, who has the ability to talk to and heal toys and stuffed animals! With the help of her stuffed animal friends, Doc runs a clinic for toys out of her playhouse. The series emphasizes the importance of lending a helping hand, or paw, when people and toys need it most.
Gravity Falls
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines are in for an unexpected adventure when they spend the summer with their great uncle in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. Upon their arrival, Dipper and Mabel's huckster great uncle, also known as Grunkle Stan, enlists the siblings' help in running The Mystery Shack, a fun tourist trap he owns that overcharges unsuspecting customers. Although Dipper and Mabel quickly discover The Mystery Shack itself is a hoax, they sense there is something strange about their new town and together they begin to unlock the secrets of Gravity Falls.
Rugrats
TVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
See life from the ground up with Tommy, Chuckie, Susie, Lil, Phil, and the hardly angelic, Angelica. Usually led by fearless leader Tommy, the Rugrats turn the ordinary into the extraordinary and every day into the perfect setting for adventure!
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.
Animation, International • TV Series (2020)
Maple doesn't want to experience pain in the VRMMO game she started playing, so she puts all her skill points into defense until she can't even move. Somehow it works better than anyone expected. Now she's got followers??
The Cleveland Show
TV14 • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Everyone's favorite soft-spoken neighbor Cleveland Brown moves to his hometown in Virginia with his 14-year old son, Cleveland JR. Many years ago, Cleveland was a high school student madly in love with a beautiful girl named Donna. Much to his dismay, his love went unrequited, and Donna wound up marrying another man. Cleveland once told Donna he would always love her, and if this man ever done her wrong, he'd be there when she called. Well, this man done her wrong.
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
TVY7 • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2015)
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks, featuring international superstars Alvin, Simon and Theodore, takes us on a roller coaster ride of music, laughter and stories geared to entertain The Chipmunks' four generations of fans.
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adrenaline. Think malfunctioning giant tech-monsters, bizarre inventions, evil interns, and ridiculous conversations at high speeds. Our blue dude is the star of the show. But wherever he goes and whatever he’s up against, Sonic is aided by his sidekick, Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks and, of course, attacked by his arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The series is set in a wide-open world, where most of the characters live in and around an unnamed village. Just over the horizon is a vast landscape filled with beaches, jungles, mountains, undersea civilizations, cloud cities, frozen lakes, and more!
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
Brickleberry
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Brickleberry is an animated series that follows the misadventures of a motley crew of national park forest rangers. When their fledgling park faces disclosure, a new ranger is enlisted to whip everyone into shape and save the park. The series is executive produced by Daniel Tosh along with show creators Waco O'Guin and Roger Black. In addition to Tosh's helming duties, he's the voice of Malloy, a tiny brown bear.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Master Splinter allows the Turtles to visit the surface for the first time, where they'll learn the importance of working as a team, uncover the mystery of their existence, and face fearsome enemies such as the Kraang and the ruthless Shredder.
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?
Sonic Underground
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2004)
Sonic, Manic and Sonia continue their fight against Dr Robotnik to bring peace to Mobius.
Hey Arnold!
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (1996)
Football-headed Arnold lives with his offbeat grandparents and pet pig in a boarding house inhabited by a bunch of eccentrics. With his best buddy Gerald, Arnold endures playground bullies, crushes, and everything else that comes with big-city life.
Infinite Dendrogram
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Reiji Mukudori has entered the VRMMO world of Infinite Dendrogram where anything is possible. After being welcomed into the game by his brother Shuu, he discovers that war is coming. Can he and Shuu save their fellow PCs from annihilation?
Plunderer
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
In the world of Alcia, everyone has a number seared onto their body. This "Count" either goes up or down, dependent upon how a person chooses to live. But no one wants to reach 0. Because if you do, you'll be sent to the Abyss!
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Jimmy Neutron is the smartest kid in town. As a genius, Jimmy thinks most things can be solved with the invention of a new gizmo. But Jimmy usually takes the easy way out, and his backfiring gadgets result in comedic adventures.
Chowder
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Chowder follows an aspiring young chef named Chowder and his day-to-day adventures as an apprentice in Mung Daal's catering company. Although he means well, Chowder often finds himself in predicaments due to his perpetual appetite and his nature as a scatterbrain. He is also pestered by Panini, the apprentice of Mung's rival Endive, who wants Chowder to be her boyfriend, which he abhors.
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine... begins now!
Little Baby Bum
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Little Baby Bum is the home of colourful kids content for children all around the world. Fun catchy songs, lovable and engaging characters take children on a journey of learning and adventure.
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
For as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, he finds his life is changed forever when Rukia transfers most of her powers to him. Now a Soul Reaper himself with a new found wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling: to protect the living and the dead from evil. But when Rukia's actions are called under scrutiny, Ichigo and his friends must put everything on the line to prepare to save their friend from the harsh justice of the Soul Society.
The Penguins of Madagascar
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2008)
The Emmy® Award winning Penguins of Madagascar Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private are an elite strike force. At least, that's how Skipper would call them. Others say they're four cute penguins living among their animal brethren at the New York City Zoo.
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Forget about homework. The students of Class 3E have a more important assignment: kill the teacher! Their tentacle-d sensei moves at Mach 20, and he’s out to conquer the classroom after destroying most of the moon!
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
TVMA • Action, Music • TV Series (2016)
Jotaro and Koichi try to track down the owner of the button and run into the murderer, Yoshikage Kira, and his Stand; Koichi ignores Jotaro's order and decides to face Kira on his own.
Clarence
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Clarence finds something amazing in just about everything. Discover the best that life has to offer--epic pinecone wars, backyard tree forts and the secret worlds beyond milk cartons--all through the eyes of Clarence and his friends, the unpredictable Sumo and overly-cautious Jeff.
Fire Force
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
A superhuman firefighter force deals with supernatural fire incidents.
Danny Phantom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Danny Fenton is a typical teenager- sort of. An accident in his parents' lab gives Danny the ability to sense when a ghost is near and "go ghost" - transforming into Danny Phantom. The ghost hunting teen and his two pals work to stop ghostly villains.
Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!
Naruto
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki!
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?