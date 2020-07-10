The Places Where We Live is a collection of short stories inspired by real people, places or events throughout the country, forming modern folklore about everyday situations and the things we take for granted.more
The Places Where We Live is a collection of short stories inspire...More
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The Places Where We Live is a collection of short stories inspired by real people, places or events throughout the country, forming modern folklore about everyday situations and the things we take for granted.
About this Show
The Places Where We Live
The Places Where We Live is a collection of short stories inspired by real people, places or events throughout the country, forming modern folklore about everyday situations and the things we take for granted.