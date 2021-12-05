The CaveThe Cave

The Cave paints a stirring portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity inside a subterranean hospital in Syria run by a young, female pediatrician.more

The Cave paints a stirring portrait of courage, resilience and fe...More

Director: Feras Fayyad

PG-13DocumentariesMovie2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

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The Cave - Trailer

About this Movie

The Cave

The Cave paints a stirring portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity inside a subterranean hospital in Syria run by a young, female pediatrician.

Director: Feras Fayyad

PG-13DocumentariesMovie2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

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