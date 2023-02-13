Directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ricki Stern (Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work, Reversing Roe) the five-part series UFOs: Investigation into the Unknown, explores the government’s decades long investigations into UFOs.more
Directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ricki Stern (Joan Riv...More
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Directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ricki Stern (Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work, Reversing Roe) the five-part series UFOs: Investigation into the Unknown, explores the government’s decades long investigations into UFOs.
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UFOs: Investigating the Unknown
Directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ricki Stern (Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work, Reversing Roe) the five-part series UFOs: Investigation into the Unknown, explores the government’s decades long investigations into UFOs.