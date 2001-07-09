The Office is a scathing satire of corporate life - full of backfiring practical jokes, failed flirting and all around bad behavior. Starring Ricky Gervais and Martin Freeman, this mockumentary series is one of the most renowned comedies of all time.
New Tricks
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
A team of retired detectives with over 80 years service between them and very distinct personalities is recruited to re-examine unsolved crimes. Adapting to the new touchy-feely 21st-century isn't easy, as the three discover with plenty of comic results.
Lark Rise to Candleford
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2008)
Lark Rise, a small hamlet holding on to the past, and Candleford, a small market town bustling into the future, have a complicated relationship which is seen through the eyes of Laura, a young girl who visits both communities.
Prey
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Prey is a high-octane drama about men on the run and the hard-working detective tasked with finding them. Detective Sergeant Susan Reinhardt is called to the case to track down the suspect and find the truth.
Paradox
TV14 • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2009)
Detective Inspector Rebecca Flint meets space scientist Dr Christian King when a series of images are transmitted from space into his laboratory. The team races against time to put together the clues and try to prevent almost certain tragedy.
