Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Thriller
Popular
The Invisible Man
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
The unseen maniac returns to terrorize his former girlfriend in this 2020 reboot starring Elisabeth Moss.
Gemini Man
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Henry Brogan is an elite 51-year-old assassin who's ready to call it quits after completing his 72nd job. His plans get turned upside down when he becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, Brogan soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
Fantasy Island
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
A horror adaptation of the popular 1970s TV show about a magical island resort.
21 Bridges
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
An NYPD detective hunts cop killers, closing all bridges out of the city.
Trauma Center
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Alone and trapped in a locked-down hospital isolation ward overnight, an injured young woman must escape a pair of vicious killers who are after the only piece of evidence that can implicate them in a grisly murder: the bullet in her leg.
Inheritance
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
A patriarch of a powerful family dies, leaving his wife and daughter with a secret inheritance that threatens to destroy their lives.
It: Chapter 2
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Losers Club reunites 27 years later to face the diabolical Pennywise in this frightening sequel.
Black and Blue
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt officers murdering a drug dealer on camera. She must soon go on the run when the perpetrators pursue her in a desperate attempt to destroy the footage.
Doctor Sleep
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
In this sequel to Stephen King's "The Shining," the troubled Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift
Air
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2015)
In a bleak future when breathable air is nonexistent, two custodians struggle to maintain their sanity while caring for mankind's last hope in a secure facility.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
A group of teenagers discover a book of scary stories in a spooky mansion.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
It's up to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to stop a cyber-enhanced super-soldier in this ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.
Within
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)
A widower moves into a new house and learns that the previous owners mysteriously vanished.
Ready or Not
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
A newlywed is forced by her eccentric in-laws to take part in a game of hide-and-seek that turns into a deadly game of survival.
Annabelle Comes Home
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Horror has a homecoming when a young girl lets the demonic doll “Annabelle” out of her cage in this nightmarish sequel.
The Grudge
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.
Don't Let Go
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A detective receives a call from his recently murdered niece in this supernatural murder-mystery.
Replicas
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves stars as a neuroscientist who tries to clone his family back to life after a horrific tragedy.
Escape Room
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Six strangers must survive a series of elaborate traps in a sadistic game of life or death.
True Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
HBO hit drama series about a perky telepathic waitress (Anna Paquin) in a near-future in which vampires live among us.
Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman and her family are terrorized by home invaders with a terrifying connection to them in this hit horror film from Jordan Peele.
Crank High Voltage
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2009)
Chelios faces a Chinese mobster who has stolen his nearly indestructible heart and replaced it with a battery-powered ticker that requires regular jolts of electricity to keep working.
The Covenant
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
The current descendants of the Salem witches - four young warlocks - make new discoveries about their powers when they must stop a destructive mega-evil force in an apocalyptic battle.
The Curse of La Llorona
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman who drowned her kids in a jealous rage in 17th-century Mexico now haunts families in 1970s Los Angeles.
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land, only to find that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
Inherit the Viper
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
For siblings Kip and Josie, dealing opioids isn't just their family business -- it's their only means of survival. When a deal goes fatally wrong, Kip decides he wants out for good. But his attempt to escape his family's legacy soon ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal, endangering Kip, Josie and their younger brother.
Killerman
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops.
The Lodge
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
When the father is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan and Mia in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace . Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past.
The Wretched
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
A rebellious teenage boy embarks on a gutsy crusade to stop the terrifying evil he suspects has possessed his neighbor in this bone-chilling occult thriller.
Child's Play
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, "Child's Play" follows Karen, a single mother who gifts her son Andy a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.
The Haunted
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Emily arrives for her first night-shift as a care-giver in an isolated house. A nightmare unfolds as she is tormented by a vengeful spirit.
Glass
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The heroes and villains from "Unbreakable" and "Split" do battle in this explosive third film in M. Night Shyamalan’s superhero trilogy.
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Night of the Living Dead
TVMA • Classics, Thriller • Movie (1968)
A group of people hide from bloodthirsty zombies in a farmhouse.
Snakes on a Plane
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2006)
FBI agent Nelville Flynn (Samuel L. Jackson) boards a flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles, escorting a witness to trial. An on-board assassin releases a crate of deadly serpents in an attempt to kill the witness. Flynn and a host of frightened passengers and crew must band together to survive the slithery threat.
Witches in the Woods
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2019)
A group of friends turn on each other while stranded in the mountains.
The Witch
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
A farmer relocates his family to a plot on the edge of an ominous forest.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
Asylum
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2008)
A college dormitory turns out to be a hall of horror for a young woman haunted by the evil spirit of a demented psychiatric doctor.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
Hostel
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Eli Roth's cult classic about a trio of young men who are lured into a terrifying trap of sadistic torture.
Pet Sematary
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed, who, after relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family's new home.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves is back as the legendary hit man John Wick in this sequel that finds him fighting for his life on the streets of NYC.
Son of a Gun
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2015)
Two criminals who meet in prison team up to rob a gold mine.
Ad Astra
PG-13 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
An astronaut travels across the solar system in search of his long-missing father, whose doomed expedition now threatens humanity.
The Grudge 2
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
A ghostly supernatural curse continues its murderous ways! The sister of a woman killed by the horrible haunted house is out to confront the spirits- now operating globally - that will not die!
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
The Crow
R • Action, Fantasy • Movie (1994)
Catch the explosive hit that thrilled moviegoers and dazzled critics everywhere! Brandon Lee (RAPID FIRE) plays Eric Draven, a young rock guitarist who, along with his fiancée, is brutally killed by a ruthless gang of criminals. Exactly one year after his death, Eric returns -- watched over by a hypnotic crow -- to seek revenge, battling the evil crime lord and his band of thugs, who must answer for their crimes.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?