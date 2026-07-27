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Thriller

TV for You
FuriousFurious
From Executive Producer Liz Meriwether, Furious follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew). Both walk their paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Criminal MindsCriminal Minds
Criminal Minds revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
LionessLioness
Joe attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror; the Lioness Program enlists Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism.
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2023)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
LostLost
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
TV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
Once Upon a TimeOnce Upon a Time
From the inventive minds of Lost executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis comes a bold new imagining of the world, where fairy tales and the modern day are about to collide.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
RevengeRevenge
Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp) is new to the Hamptons. She's met some of her wealthy neighbors, has made a few new friends and seemingly blends into the town. But something is a little odd about a young girl living in a wealthy town all on her own, and the truth is that Emily isn't exactly new to the neighborhood. In fact, this was once her old neighborhood, until something bad happened that ruined her family and their reputation. Now Emily is back, and she's returned to right some of those wrongs in the best way she knows how – with a vengeance.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
True BloodTrue Blood
HBO hit drama series about a perky telepathic waitress (Anna Paquin) in a near-future in which vampires live among us.
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Scream QueensScream Queens
SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series. The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto, the executive producers of GLEE and “American Horror Story.” The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders.
TV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerBuffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
TVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
The X-FilesThe X-Files
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationCSI: Crime Scene Investigation
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
The ShardsThe Shards
In 1980s Los Angeles, aspiring writer Bret and his elite prep school circle navigate identity, desire and obsession as a magnetic new student arrives amid a serial killer’s reign of terror.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
BansheeBanshee
A recently paroled crook assumes the identity of a small town's new sheriff in this Cinemax action series from Alan Ball ('True Blood').
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2013)
The Agency: Central IntelligenceThe Agency: Central Intelligence
A covert CIA agent is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station; when the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites.
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Mayor of KingstownMayor of Kingstown
A crime drama about an important contemporary issue, America's prison system, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry; the family of power brokers between police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians tackle themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality; the crime thriller series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Your HonorYour Honor
A respected judge's son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2020)
The Couple Next Door
A young couple develop a fast friendship with their new neighbors when they move to an idyllic suburb; but the relationship soon takes some unexpected and sinister turns.
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
City Of BloodCity Of Blood
Berlin — a city-state on the brink. Crime shapes everyday life in a world destroyed by climate change. While a privileged few live beneath a fully climate-controlled dome, the rest of the city sinks into corruption and violence. The sisters Bea and Phoebe were separated as children by a twist of fate. Bea, chronically ill, grows up sheltered with her adoptive mother, while Phoebe fights for survival on the streets of Berlin. When their worlds collide again on the eve of pivotal elections, they uncover a terrifying truth: Vampires control organized crime and are determined to seize political power. Blood has become the city's true currency. Caught between rival forces, Bea and Phoebe must confront the ultimate question: Who poses the greater threat — humans or vampires?
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Movies for You
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Bring Her BackR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Final Destination 5R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
A History of ViolenceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Halloween: ResurrectionR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2002)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
MojaveR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
ContagionPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2011)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
New on Hulu
Tip ToeThriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Deep RevengeTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
BackroomsR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
PaoloTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
The Ex-WifeTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Run & GunR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2021)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
Rich FluNot Rated • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Personal ShopperR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
La confesiónUnknown • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
FuzeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Signal OnePG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2026)
The PossessionPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's CutTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Breaking In: Extended VersionTVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
MiseryR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1990)
Blumhouse's Truth or DarePG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
SaltburnR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Taken 2: Extended CutTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Final Destination 2R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2003)
Talk to MeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Final DestinationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2009)
Man DownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
A Clockwork OrangeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1971)
Eyes Wide ShutR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1999)
A Clockwork OrangeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1971)
MenR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
Final DestinationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2000)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
ArgoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blancoInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
The CrowR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1994)
The BabysitterR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1995)
MimicR • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Mimic 3: SentinelR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2003)
SweetnessR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
VindictaR • Thriller • Movie (2023)
Jacob's LadderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1990)
Double JeopardyR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
Patriot GamesR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1992)
Obsessed en EspañolPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
HannibalR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
SinisterR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Every Breath You TakeR • Thriller • Movie (2021)
Case 39R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The Prophecy: ForsakenR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Wes Craven Presents: TheyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Changing LanesR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2002)
The UninvitedPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The ProphecyR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1995)
The Last Exorcism Part IIPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
HomesteadPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
A Perfect MurderR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1998)
HaunterTV14 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2013)
Se7enR • Drama, Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (1995)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The RuinsHorror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
BlindnessR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
House at the End of the StreetPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Popular
BansheeTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2013)
LionessTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2023)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
FuriousTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
MojaveR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Final Destination 5R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
The ShardsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
Halloween: ResurrectionR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2002)
ContagionPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2011)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Bring Her BackR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
A History of ViolenceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Rich FluNot Rated • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
The Killing of a Sacred DeerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
The Bourne IdentityPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2002)
ShelterR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The HousemaidR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Death RaceR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
CleanerR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
InconceivableR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Agency: Central IntelligenceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Bourne SupremacyPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2004)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
A Perfect MurderR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1998)
RevengeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
The Couple Next DoorTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
UnderworldR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Open WaterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Case 39R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Double JeopardyR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Miss SloaneR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
FocusTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Mayor of KingstownTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Signal OnePG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2026)
The TakeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The Bourne UltimatumTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2007)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
A-Z
#BringBackAliceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
'Til Death Do Us PartPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
10 Cloverfield LanePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
13 MinutesPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2021)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
3 Days To KillPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2014)
30 CoinsTVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2021)
The 39 StepsTVG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (1935)
40 AcresR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
47 Meters DownPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
47 Meters Down: UncagedPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
49th ParallelTV14 • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (1942)
513 DegreesR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
55Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
65 en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2023)
68 KillR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
72 HoursNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
AbattoirR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Abducted in the EvergladesTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Act of ViolenceTVPG • Drama, Crime • Movie (1948)
Aeon FluxPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
AfflictedR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
AfraidPG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Afraid en EspañolPG-13 • Spanish, Thriller • Movie (2024)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
The Agency: Central IntelligenceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
AlarumR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
All Fun and GamesNot Rated • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
All Is LostPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
All That We DestroyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Alone at NightNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Along Came a SpiderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
Alpha AlertR • Crime, Drama • Movie (2013)
AltitudeR • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2010)
AltitudeR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
AltitudeR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
Amelia's ChildrenTVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
American AssassinR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
American DreamR • Action, Crime • Movie (2021)
American ExitTV14 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
American ExitPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
American MurdererR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2022)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
American StarR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Anatomy of a FallR • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Drama • Movie (2023)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Angels & DemonsPG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2009)
The Animal KingdomTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
AnnabelleR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Annabelle Comes HomeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Annabelle: CreationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
AnniversaryR • Thriller • Movie (2025)
The AnomalyAction, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Apollo 18PG-13 • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
AppendageTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
Apple Tree YardTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
ArcadianR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
ArgoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
Assault on Precinct 13R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The AssessmentR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)

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