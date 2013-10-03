Kill la Kill

Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father's death - the "woman with the sc...more
Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father's death - the "woman with the scissor blade." The journey had led Ryuko to Honnouji Academy. Honnouji Academy - where an elite group of students is granted superhuman powers by their special uniforms called the "Goku Uniform." With the power of the uniform, the student body president, Satsuki Kiryuin rules the students with unquestioned power and fear. Satsuki holds the secret to the "scissor blade" and Ryuko confronts Satsuki to gain information but… Was their encounter a mere coincidence or fate? The clash between the two will soon consume the whole academy!
1 season available (48 episodes)
1 season available
(48 episodes)
