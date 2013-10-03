1 season available

Kill la Kill

TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series • 2013

Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father's death - the "woman with the scissor blade."

Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father's death - the "woman with the sc...more

1 season available (48 episodes)

1 season available

(48 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) If Only I Had Thorns Like a Thistle

Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father's death - the "woman with the scissor blade." The journey had led Ryuko to Honnouji Academy.
Episode 1

(Sub) If Only I Had Thorns Like a Thistle…

Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father's death - the "woman with the scissor blade." The journey had led Ryuko to Honnouji Academy.
Episode 2

(Sub) So Sexy She Might Pass Out

Weakened by her battle, Ryuko flees Honnouji Academy before collapsing in the street. Rescued, she's given food and shelter for night, and upon returning to the Academy faces off against Omiko Hakodate, the Girls' Tennis Club Captain, to repay the favor.
Episode 2

(Dub) So Sexy She Might Pass Out

Weakened by her battle, Ryuko flees Honnouji Academy before collapsing in the street. Rescued, she's given food and shelter for night, and upon returning to the Academy faces off against Omiko Hakodate, the Girls' Tennis Club Captain, to repay the favor.
Episode 3

(Sub) Junketsu

Having kept her end of the bargain, Ryuko demands answers from her homeroom teacher, Aikuro Mikisugi, and learns the secret behind the power of Senketsu and the Goku Uniforms. Meanwhile, Satsuki Kiryuin returns home to claim a power of her own.
Episode 3

(Dub) Junketsu

Having kept her end of the bargain, Ryuko demands answers from her homeroom teacher, Aikuro Mikisugi, and learns the secret behind the power of Senketsu and the Goku Uniforms. Meanwhile, Satsuki Kiryuin returns home to claim a power of her own.
Episode 4

(Dub) Dawn of a Miserable Morning

Sirens awaken the No-Star students for the start of “No-Late Day,” where being tardy will get you expelled from Honnouji Academy. With Senketsu in the wash, Ryuko must fight on her own to get through the Discipline Committee’s traps and arrive on time.
Episode 4

(Sub) Dawn of a Miserable Morning

Sirens awaken the No-Star students for the start of “No-Late Day,” where being tardy will get you expelled from Honnouji Academy. With Senketsu in the wash, Ryuko must fight on her own to get through the Discipline Committee’s traps and arrive on time.
Episode 5

(Dub) Trigger

A mysterious man arrives at Honnouji Academy and quickly proves himself to be more than capable of fighting against a Two-Star Goku Uniform. But when he sets his sights on Ryuko, who will be left standing?
Episode 5

(Sub) Trigger

A mysterious man arrives at Honnouji Academy and quickly proves himself to be more than capable of fighting against a Two-Star Goku Uniform. But when he sets his sights on Ryuko, who will be left standing?
Episode 6

(Dub) Don't Toy With Me on a Whim

Overwhelmed by recent events, Ryuko demands answers from her homeroom teacher, Aikuro Mikisugi. Meanwhile, Uzu Sanageyama, Honnouji Academy’s Athletic Committee Chair and on the Elite Four, makes a request of his own… to challenge Ryuko to a duel!
Episode 6

(Sub) Don't Toy With Me on a Whim

Overwhelmed by recent events, Ryuko demands answers from her homeroom teacher, Aikuro Mikisugi. Meanwhile, Uzu Sanageyama, Honnouji Academy’s Athletic Committee Chair and on the Elite Four, makes a request of his own… to challenge Ryuko to a duel!
Episode 7

(Sub) A Loser I Can't Hate

After defeating another group of clubs, Ryuko notices her opponents are becoming more and more absurd. Mako points out the reward for beating her is a Three-Star Goku Uniform and a higher quality of life, which prompts Ryuko to come up with a plan.
Episode 7

(Dub) A Loser I Can't Hate

After defeating another group of clubs, Ryuko notices her opponents are becoming more and more absurd. Mako points out the reward for beating her is a Three-Star Goku Uniform and a higher quality of life, which prompts Ryuko to come up with a plan.
Episode 8

(Dub) I'll Wipe My Own Tears

Satsuki Kiryuin reveals her plan to rebuild Honnouji Academy’s order, a free-for-all whose survivors will be able to regain their Goku Uniforms. Despite the resulting chaos, Ryuko and Mako go for a ride, only to wind up in an unexpected situation!
Episode 8

(Sub) I'll Wipe My Own Tears

Satsuki Kiryuin reveals her plan to rebuild Honnouji Academy’s order, a free-for-all whose survivors will be able to regain their Goku Uniforms. Despite the resulting chaos, Ryuko and Mako go for a ride, only to wind up in an unexpected situation!
Episode 9

(Sub) A Once in a Lifetime Chance

The final round of Honnouji Academy’s Naturals Election is about to begin and the Elite Four all want to be the first to fight Ryuko. Her homeroom teacher, Aikuro Mikisugi, is concerned if she’ll be able to make it through one fight, let alone all four!
Episode 9

(Dub) A Once in a Lifetime Chance

The final round of Honnouji Academy’s Naturals Election is about to begin and the Elite Four all want to be the first to fight Ryuko. Her homeroom teacher, Aikuro Mikisugi, is concerned if she’ll be able to make it through one fight, let alone all four!
Episode 10

(Sub) I Want to Know More About You

The second battle against the Elite Four begins! How will Ryuko defeat Houka Inumuta, who is using the data he’s collected to predict her every move? Watching the action, Mako and her family deal with a few surprises of their own!
Episode 10

(Dub) I Want to Know More About You

The second battle against the Elite Four begins! How will Ryuko defeat Houka Inumuta, who is using the data he’s collected to predict her every move? Watching the action, Mako and her family deal with a few surprises of their own!
Episode 11

(Dub) I'm Not Your Cute Woman

Ryuko’s battle against the Elite Four takes to the skies! Meanwhile, more spectators converge on Honnouji Academy. But who is the mysterious girl strolling through town and what secrets does she hold?
Episode 11

(Sub) I'm Not Your Cute Woman

Ryuko’s battle against the Elite Four takes to the skies! Meanwhile, more spectators converge on Honnouji Academy. But who is the mysterious girl strolling through town and what secrets does she hold?
Episode 12

(Sub) Spit Your Sadness Away

Ryuko comes face to face with her father’s killer, but can she contain her rage? Mako and the Elite Four look on as she rampages on, coming closer and closer to death. Will Satsuki or anyone else be able to stop her?
Episode 12

(Dub) Spit Your Sadness Away

Ryuko comes face to face with her father’s killer, but can she contain her rage? Mako and the Elite Four look on as she rampages on, coming closer and closer to death. Will Satsuki or anyone else be able to stop her?
Episode 13

(Sub) Crazy for You

Honnouji Academy is mobilizing for the Tri-City Schools Raid Trip! But after her recent rampage, Ryuko is moping in bed, unwilling to fight. However, Shinjiro Nagita, formerly with the Newspaper Club, is determined to get her back into uniform!
Episode 13

(Dub) Crazy for You

Honnouji Academy is mobilizing for the Tri-City Schools Raid Trip! But after her recent rampage, Ryuko is moping in bed, unwilling to fight. However, Shinjiro Nagita, formerly with the Newspaper Club, is determined to get her back into uniform!
Episode 14

(Dub) Ride Like the Wind

The Tri-City Schools Raid Trip has commenced! The three-pronged attack on the Kansai region is off to an interesting start, with some unusual defenses to overcome. But what part will Ryuko be able to play, with Senketsu in the hands of the enemy?
Episode 14

(Sub) Ride Like the Wind

The Tri-City Schools Raid Trip has commenced! The three-pronged attack on the Kansai region is off to an interesting start, with some unusual defenses to overcome. But what part will Ryuko be able to play, with Senketsu in the hands of the enemy?
Episode 15

(Sub) Don't Stop Me Now

Satsuki Kiryuin joins the front line of Osaka to battle Kaneo Takarada, the heir to the Takarada Conglomerate. Using the influence of money, Takarada rallies the locals to fight, but Satsuki is suspicious there is another power behind the city’s defense.
Episode 15

(Dub) Don't Stop Me Now

Satsuki Kiryuin joins the front line of Osaka to battle Kaneo Takarada, the heir to the Takarada Conglomerate. Using the influence of money, Takarada rallies the locals to fight, but Satsuki is suspicious there is another power behind the city’s defense.
Episode 16

(Dub) The Girl Can't Help It

The Tri-City Schools Raid Trip is returning to Honnouji Academy, when Satsuki Kiryuin is unexpectedly summoned home. Meanwhile, Ryuko begins to learn the truth behind the series of events that brought her and Senketsu together.
Episode 16

(Sub) The Girl Can't Help It

The Tri-City Schools Raid Trip is returning to Honnouji Academy, when Satsuki Kiryuin is unexpectedly summoned home. Meanwhile, Ryuko begins to learn the truth behind the series of events that brought her and Senketsu together.
Episode 17

(Dub) Tell Me Why

Preparations are underway for the Honnouji Academy Cultural and Sports Grand Festival! The school is in a fervor as Ragyo Kiryuin will be attending, but what are her and Satsuki’s real intentions for the event?
Episode 17

(Sub) Tell Me Why

Preparations are underway for the Honnouji Academy Cultural & Sports Grand Festival! The school is in a fervor as Ragyo Kiryuin will be attending, but what are her and Satsuki’s real intentions for the event?
Episode 18

(Sub) Into the Night

The Honnouji Academy Cultural & Sports Grand Festival comes to an abrupt and very unexpected conclusion! Battle lines are drawn and Ryuko must decide who is friend and who is foe. But will she have the power to resist the power of the Life Fiber?
Episode 18

(Dub) Into the Night

The Honnouji Academy Cultural and Sports Grand Festival comes to an abrupt and very unexpected conclusion! Battle lines are drawn and Ryuko must decide who is friend and who is foe. But will she have the power to resist the power of the Life Fiber?
Episode 19

(Dub) Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head

A startling revelation turns Ryuko’s world upside down! But she’s not the only one in turmoil, as Satsuki, the Elite Four and the members of Nudist Beach are left scrambling in the aftermath of the Honnouji Academy Cultural and Sports Grand Festival!
Episode 19

(Sub) Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head

A startling revelation turns Ryuko’s world upside down! But she’s not the only one in turmoil, as Satsuki, the Elite Four and the members of Nudist Beach are left scrambling in the aftermath of the Honnouji Academy Cultural & Sports Grand Festival!
Episode 20

(Dub) Far from the Madding Crowd

Ryuko is awake and she’s not happy. Intent on killing Ragyo and Nui, she heads out, leaving her allies behind. Without her power, Nudist Beach must decide what their next step is, but a new piece of intel spurs them to action!
Episode 20

(Sub) Far from the Madding Crowd

Ryuko is awake and she’s not happy. Intent on killing Ragyo and Nui, she heads out, leaving her allies behind. Without her power, Nudist Beach must decide what their next step is, but a new piece of intel spurs them to action!
Episode 21

(Sub) Incomplete

Ryuko’s rampage continues, and thanks to Ragyo and Nui she has an unexpected new ally. With Satsuki as the target, will the Elite Four and Nudist Beach be able to withstand the onslaught?
Episode 21

(Dub) Incomplete

Ryuko’s rampage continues, and thanks to Ragyo and Nui she has an unexpected new ally. With Satsuki as the target, will the Elite Four and Nudist Beach be able to withstand the onslaught?
Episode 22

(Dub) Tell Me How You Feel

A surprising turn of events catches Nui Harime off guard and gives Nudist Beach a chance to regroup and plan their next step in the fight against Ragyo. But will Ryuko and Satsuki be able to settle their recent conflicts?
Episode 22

(Sub) Tell Me How You Feel

A surprising turn of events catches Nui Harime off guard and gives Nudist Beach a chance to regroup and plan their next step in the fight against Ragyo. But will Ryuko and Satsuki be able to settle their recent conflicts?
Episode 23

(Dub) Imitation Gold

The ongoing battle presses towards Honnouji Academy, but Ragyo and the Original Life Fiber stand in the way. Ryuko and Satsuki set off to face them, leaving Nudist Beach’s defense to... Mako?! Meanwhile, a crazed Nui continues working feverishly…
Episode 23

(Sub) Imitation Gold

The ongoing battle presses towards Honnouji Academy, but Ragyo and the Original Life Fiber stand in the way. Ryuko and Satsuki set off to face them, leaving Nudist Beach’s defense to... Mako?! Meanwhile, a crazed Nui continues working feverishly…
Episode 24

(Dub) Past the Infinite Darkness

The final confrontation is at hand! Will Ragyo and Nui bring on the end of the world, or will Ryuko and the others be able to stop them?
Episode 24

(Sub) Past the Infinite Darkness

The final confrontation is at hand! Will Ragyo and Nui bring on the end of the world, or will Ryuko and the others be able to stop them?

1 season available (48 episodes)

