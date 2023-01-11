Original • 1 season available (25 episodes)

Summer Time Rendering (Eng Dub)Summer Time Rendering (Eng Dub)

Shinpei Ajiro, whose childhood friend Ushio Kofune died, returns to his hometown for the first time in two years. His best friend, Sou Hishigata, suspects something's off with Ushio's death, and someone else can die next.more

Shinpei Ajiro, whose childhood friend Ushio Kofune died, returns ...More

AnimationDramaAnimeTV Series2023
  • hd

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EpisodesWatch in JapaneseDetails
Summer Time RenderingInternational, Drama • TV Series (2023)

About this Show

Summer Time Rendering (Eng Dub)

Shinpei Ajiro, whose childhood friend Ushio Kofune died, returns to his hometown for the first time in two years. His best friend, Sou Hishigata, suspects something's off with Ushio's death, and someone else can die next.

AnimationDramaAnimeTV Series2023
  • hd

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