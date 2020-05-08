A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
Dicktown
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Welcome to Richardsville, NC (aka DICKTOWN to the locals), its famous boy detective, John Hunchman, and his hired muscle, David Purefoy. Except they're not boys any more and while they're still detectives, they still only solve crimes for teenagers. Presented by Cake on FX.
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
Psychotown
Comedy • TV Series (2020)
A cut-out satire for the post-truth world. Sure, world leaders are into nuclear war, but how does your roommate feel? So, your husband thinks Virtual Reality helmets for newborns are a good idea? Wait, is that angry mob outside burning an effigy of you?
Presented by Cake on FX.
Crossing Swords
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
From the producers of Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords follows a goodhearted hero wannabe named Patrick, who lands his dream job as a squire, only to learn the royal castle is a corrupt hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks, and charlatans. War, murder, full-frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?
Littlekenny
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
There are 500 kids at Letterkenny Central School, and these are their problems.
Golan the Insatiable
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
In GOLAN THE INSATIABLE, a fearsome godlord from an alternate dimension is trapped in the small town of Oak Grove where his only friend is a macabre little girl named DYLAN. Together they fight the boredom of suburban life.
Axe Cop
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2013)
From the untamed imagination of a 5 year-old boy comes Axe Cop, a hilarious fantasy-based adventure about the most badass superhero that ever existed in the history of all space and time! Operating on only two minutes of sleep a night and fueled by a diet consisting solely of birthday cake, Axe Cop and his loyal partner, Flute Cop, unleash their unique brand of vigilante justice on bad guys everywhere.
