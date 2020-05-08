ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Adult Animation TV

Edgy Animation
Solar Opposites
Solar Opposites
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
Dicktown
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Welcome to Richardsville, NC (aka DICKTOWN to the locals), its famous boy detective, John Hunchman, and his hired muscle, David Purefoy. Except they're not boys any more and while they're still detectives, they still only solve crimes for teenagers. Presented by Cake on FX.
Archer
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
Rick and Morty
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
Psychotown
Psychotown
Comedy • TV Series (2020)
A cut-out satire for the post-truth world. Sure, world leaders are into nuclear war, but how does your roommate feel? So, your husband thinks Virtual Reality helmets for newborns are a good idea? Wait, is that angry mob outside burning an effigy of you? Presented by Cake on FX.
Crossing Swords
Crossing Swords
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
From the producers of Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords follows a goodhearted hero wannabe named Patrick, who lands his dream job as a squire, only to learn the royal castle is a corrupt hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks, and charlatans. War, murder, full-frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?
Littlekenny
Littlekenny
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
There are 500 kids at Letterkenny Central School, and these are their problems.
Golan the Insatiable
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
In GOLAN THE INSATIABLE, a fearsome godlord from an alternate dimension is trapped in the small town of Oak Grove where his only friend is a macabre little girl named DYLAN. Together they fight the boredom of suburban life.
Axe Cop
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2013)
From the untamed imagination of a 5 year-old boy comes Axe Cop, a hilarious fantasy-based adventure about the most badass superhero that ever existed in the history of all space and time! Operating on only two minutes of sleep a night and fueled by a diet consisting solely of birthday cake, Axe Cop and his loyal partner, Flute Cop, unleash their unique brand of vigilante justice on bad guys everywhere.
Classics
Futurama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
King of the Hill
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1989)
Adult Swim
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Mr. Pickles
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Venture Bros.
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Mike Tyson Mysteries
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Animation Domination
Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1989)
Bless the Harts
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Duncanville
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Son of Zorn
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Stone Quackers
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Major Lazer
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Popular
Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
Futurama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
King of the Hill
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
The Great North
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2021)
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1989)
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The Cleveland Show
TV14 • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Brickleberry
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Our Cartoon President
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Solar Opposites
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Duncanville
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Mr. Pickles
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Venture Bros.
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Mike Tyson Mysteries
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Bless the Harts
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2017)
Bordertown
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Fugget About It
TVMA • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
Todd Mcfarlane's Spawn
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Crossing Swords
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Napoleon Dynamite (2012)
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Mother Up
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Stone Quackers
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Golan the Insatiable
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
High School USA!
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Lucas Bros. Moving Co.
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Awesomes
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Animals
TVMA • Comedy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2016)
Out There
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Axe Cop
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2013)
Major Lazer
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Fantasmagorias
TV14 • Latino, Adult Animation • TV Series (2017)
The Awesomes en Español
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2013)

ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE

Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
A-Z
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
Animals
TVMA • Comedy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2016)
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The Awesomes
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Awesomes en Español
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2013)
Axe Cop
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2013)
Bless the Harts
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Bordertown
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Brickleberry
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
The Cleveland Show
TV14 • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Crossing Swords
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Duncanville
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Fantasmagorias
TV14 • Latino, Adult Animation • TV Series (2017)
Fugget About It
TVMA • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
Futurama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Golan the Insatiable
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Great North
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2021)
High School USA!
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
King of the Hill
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
Lucas Bros. Moving Co.
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Major Lazer
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2017)
Mike Tyson Mysteries
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Mother Up
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Mr. Pickles
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Napoleon Dynamite (2012)
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Our Cartoon President
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Out There
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1989)
Solar Opposites
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Stone Quackers
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Todd Mcfarlane's Spawn
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
The Venture Bros.
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2003)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on