The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.