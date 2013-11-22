Princess Anna, Mountain Man Kristoff and Olaf the Snowman set out to save Princess Elsa and the magical land of Arendelle in this blockbuster musical treat. Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature.
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
The prehistoric pals trade the permafrost for paradise in this third adventure in the 'Ice Age' series.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves is back as the legendary hit man John Wick in this sequel that finds him fighting for his life on the streets of NYC.
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2004)
SpongeBob and his trusty sidekick Patrick try to clear Mr. Krabs' name after he's accused of stealing King Neptune's crown.
Trolls World Tour
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2020)
When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Hellboy
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Comic book half-demon Hellboy is tasked with saving the world from a vengeful sorceress in this gritty reboot starring David Harbour.
Deadpool 2
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Wisecracking anti-hero Deadpool joins a motley collection of mutants to save a rebellious teenage mutant from the grip of a powerful enemy.
Seven Psychopaths
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Two friends accidentally steal a psychotic gangster's beloved dog.
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Security guard Larry Daley infiltrates the Smithsonian Institution in order to rescue Jedediah and Octavius, who have been shipped to the museum by mistake.
Stuber
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
A hapless Uber driver is strong-armed into helping an ill-tempered cop catch a killer drug lord in this comedy.
Shrek
TVPG • Action, Family • Movie (2001)
Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ornery ogre named Shrek whose precious solitude is suddenly shattered by an invasion of annoying fairy tale characters.
Shaft
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
An FBI cybersecurity expert enlists the help of his estranged father, private eye John Shaft, to help investigate his friend's death.
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is back for more freaky fun, as she dumps the Joker and battles Gotham City crime czar Roman Sionis.
Spies in Disguise
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
A suave secret agent is inadvertently turned into a pigeon in this fun, fast-paced animated adventure.
Bloodshot
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)
An unstoppable reanimated soldier embarks on a mission to recover his true memories.
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
A team of friends returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own and must brave parts unknown in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2012)
President Lincoln battles a confederate bloodsucker outbreak by night in this exciting revisionist action-horror tale.
Charlie's Angels
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When a systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels from across the globe are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect society.
Bad Boys for Life
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up again for another adventure.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
This follow-up to ''Godzilla'' and ''Kong: Skull Island'' pits Godzilla against fellow monsters King Ghidorah, Rodan and Mothra.
The Watch
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Four civic-minded citizens who form a neighborhood watch group uncover an alien plot to destroy Earth.
Safe House
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Renegade CIA agent Denzel Washington goes on the run with rookie operative Ryan Reynolds after their 'safe house' is attacked.
The Hunt
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
A group of elites gather to hunt humans for sport in this subversive satire. Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank star.
Alita: Battle Angel
PG-13 • Action, Animation • Movie (2019)
A cyborg uses her prodigious fighting skills to take on corrupt authorities in a future dystopia.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
It's up to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to stop a cyber-enhanced super-soldier in this ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.
Zombieland: Double Tap
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock square off against the newly evolved undead.
Abominable
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When friends Yi (Chloe Bennet), Jin and Peng discover a Yeti, they name him Everest and embark on a journey across China to reunite the magical creature with his family.
Monsters University
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2013)
The early days of Mike and Sully - they meet at Monsters University, where everyone learns how to scare. But they weren't best friends yet, and team to compete in the Scare Games!
Dolittle
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Robert Downey Jr. stars as the eccentric veterinarian who can talk to animals in this delightful film for the whole family.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son embarks on a journey with Detective Pikachu to find him.
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Two brothers discover they have been framed for the murder of a priest.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When the appearance of a Light Fury dragon coincides with the darkest threat they have faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world and discover their destinies.
Anna
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
A beautiful young Russian woman is recruited by the KGB in the early 1990s and trained to be an assassin while posing as a fashion model.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
A shy young hobbit, Frodo Baggins, inherits a simple gold ring. He knows the ring has power, but not that he alone holds the secret to the survival--or enslavement--of the entire world.
Shazam!
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
Agent Cody Banks
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2003)
High-school student Cody Banks (Frankie Muniz) must juggle spy-jinks with schoolwork when he's recruited for a mission by the CIA.
Flushed Away
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
A pampered pet mouse gets flushed down into the sewers of London in this hilarious animated adventure.
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Agent H and Agent M battle an extraterrestrial threat on Earth.
Tremors
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1990)
An isolated desert town comes under attack from massive, bloodthirsty earthworms in this spoof of the great monster movies of the 1950s.
CHIPS
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Ponch and Jon are together again in this hilarious update of the popular TV series that follows a mismatched pair of motorcycle cops.
Over the Hedge
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2006)
Forest animals face off against encroaching suburbia in this endearing animated comedy based on the popular comic strip.
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Goku and Vegeta encounter Broly, a Saiyan warrior.
Underwater
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2020)
A drilling crew stranded on the ocean floor encounters a monstrous deep-sea terror in this terrifying thriller.
Night at the Museum
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
A newly recruited night security guard at the Museum of Natural History discovers that an ancient curse causes the animals and exhibits on display to come to life and wreak havoc.
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Angelina Jolie plays the video-game heroine who races to claim a powerful artifact before it falls into villainous hands.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The X-Men face their greatest threat--their own Jean Grey--in this thrilling installment in the "X-Men" series.
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Young Arthur is robbed of his birthright by his sinister uncle, until he pulls the fabled sword from the stone and fulfills his destiny.
Without a Paddle
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Three buddies undertake a wilderness adventure that quickly becomes a disaster of epic comical proportions.
Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
A spider bite transforms a nerdy teen into a web-slinging superhero in this spectacular adaptation of the landmark comic book.
A Dog's Journey
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
As Bailey's soul prepares to leave this life, he makes Ethan a promise.
2 Fast 2 Furious
PG-13 • Action, Crime • Movie (2003)
Paul Walker finds his way into the Miami street-racing scene where he's forced to go undercover for the FBI in this sequel.
Ice Age: Continental Drift
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Manny the Mammoth and his pals go on a high-seas quest aboard a floating iceberg and clash with a band of pirates.
Rambo
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
John Rambo has retreated to northern Thailand, where he's running a longboat on the Salween River. On the nearby Thai-Burma border, the world's longest-running civil war, the Burmese-Karen conflict, rages into its 60th year.
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Set in a time of uncertainty in the land of Middle-earth, a tale which charts a heroic quest which centers around an intrepid hobbit.
The Gentlemen
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Criminals target marijuana kingpin as he tries to get out of the business.
UglyDolls
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.
Antz
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
A small worker ant switch places with a soldier ant to win the heart of the beautiful princess. A comedy-adventure featuring Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone and Woody Allen.
Escape Room
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Six strangers must survive a series of elaborate traps in a sadistic game of life or death.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
PG • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing prepared Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet - high school, along with a group of teens and Boots the monkey.
Open Season
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
A 900-pound bear raised by humans is returned to the forest, where he teams up with a wise-cracking mule deer to disrupt the hunting season. A zippy, witty animated adventure, with Debra Messing, Gary Sinise.
Spider-Man 3
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2007)
A strange black entity from another world bonds with Peter Parker and causes inner turmoil as he contends with new villains, temptations, and revenge.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
TVPG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
Trouble-prone Percy Jackson is having problems in high school - but that's the least of his challenges.
Hitman: Agent 47
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2015)
A genetically bred assassin joins forces with a young woman to stop a corporation looking to steal the secret of his past.
Date Night Extended Version
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Steve Carell and Tina Fey are a couple whose wild night out injects some much-needed spark--and some serious danger--into their marriage.
Gamer
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Human players control death row inmates in a virtual war game where prisoners can win their freedom if they survive all 30 battles.
Taken
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Ex-C.I.A. agent Liam Neeson becomes a one-man killing machine after his daughter is kidnapped by vicious slave-traders in this thriller.
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
When Apollo 11 landed the Moon in 1969, the government discovered an alien spacecraft with technology it kept secret from the Autobots. Presented by FXM
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)
The Fellowship of the Ring fights its last desperate battle to save Middle Earth from the forces of evil.
Chicken Run
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2000)
The creators of Wallace & Gromit bring you an exciting story about a group of chickens led by Rocky (Mel Gibson) who are determined to fly the coop–even if they can’t fly!
