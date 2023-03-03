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Adventure Movies

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A Mystery on the Cattle Hill ExpressA Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express
When a crucial invention goes missing, Clara and Gavin must join forces with famous super-sleuth Agatha Chichester to solve the case and save Cattle Hill.
PG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Toy Story 2Toy Story 2
The toys are back in town and ready to play once again in Toy Story 2, the exciting sequel to the landmark 1995 animated blockbuster from Disney/Pixar. This comedy-adventure picks up as Andy heads off to Cowboy Camp leaving his toys to their own devices. Things shift into high gear when an obsessive toy collector named Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), owner of Al's Toy Barn, kidnaps Woody (Tom Hanks). At Al's apartment, Woody discovers that he is a highly valued collectible from a 1950s TV show called \"Woody's Roundup,\" and he meets the other prized toys from that show - Jessie the cowgirl (Joan Cusack), Bullseye the horse and Stinky Pete the Prospector (Kelsey Grammer). Back at the scene of the crime, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the gang from Andy's room -- Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles), Slinky Dog (Jim Varney), Rex (Wallace Shawn) and Hamm (John Ratzenberger) -- spring into action to rescue their pal from winding up as a museum piece. The toys get into one predicament after another in their daring race to get Woody home before Andy returns.
G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
WickedWicked
When Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, meets Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart, at Shiz University, they forge an unlikely friendship. Their lives take different paths after an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, ultimately fulfilling their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.
PG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Show DogsShow Dogs
A police dog is ordered to go undercover to stop a disaster from occurring.
PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawFast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
It's up to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to stop a cyber-enhanced super-soldier in this ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Green KnightThe Green Knight
An epic adventure based on the Arthurian legend that recounts the story of Sir Gawain, Kings Arthur's headstrong nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the Green Knight, a half-tree, half-human strange giant.
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
The RevenantThe Revenant
Leonardo DiCaprio won the 2015 Best Actor Oscar® for his riveting performance as frontiersman Hugh Glass in this epic tale of survival.
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
The beloved Dr. Seuss tale of a big-hearted elephant who comes to the aid of a very small world is brought to colorful life.
G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Ice Age: Collision CourseIce Age: Collision Course
With the world facing annihilation, it's up to screwball mammals Manny, Sid and Diego to save the day in this fifth film in the series.
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2016)
The Sea HawkThe Sea Hawk
Elizabeth I, queen of the upstart island nation of England, commissions buccaneer captain Geoffrey Thorpe to harass the Spanish Armada. At a time when Spain dominates Europe, has conquered most of the Americas and is building the greatest naval fleet the world has ever seen, the fate of the tiny nation depends on daring men such as Thorpe and his mission to halt Spain's global trade.
TVG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1940)
ZombielandZombieland
Nerdy college student Columbus has survived the plague that has turned mankind into flesh-devouring zombies because he's scared of just about everything. Gun-toting, Twinkie-loving Tallahassee has no fears. Together, they are about to stare down their most horrifying challenge yet: each other's company.
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Taken 2: Extended CutTaken 2: Extended Cut
Retired CIA operative Bryan Mills is targeted by a vengeful Albanian crime lord in this pulse-pounding sequel. This time, Mills and his ex-wife, Lenore, become "the taken" -- kidnapped on a vacation to Istanbul by the sadistic father of the man who abducted their daughter, Kim, in the first film. With Kim desperately trying to save them, Mills must use every trick in his infinite arsenal to help them survive.
TV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
American MadeAmerican Made
An airline pilot agrees to work for the CIA, but soon finds himself mixed up with ruthless drug cartels and the Iran-Contra affair.
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
Miss CongenialityMiss Congeniality
FBI agent Gracie Hart is a good undercover agent, but can she undertake the ultimate transformation? Asked to pose as a contestant in a beauty pageant that has been threatened by a terrorist, the unfeminine, sloppy, ill-mannered Gracie discovers a sexy new side of herself that neither she nor her suddenly interested partner, Eric, could have ever imagined!
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (2000)
Full Metal JacketFull Metal Jacket
A U.S. Marine weathers cruel military culture during the Vietnam War
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
The Last SamuraiThe Last Samurai
Tom Cruise shines as a Civil War veteran who is hired to train the Japanese army to defeat the country's ritualistic former defenders, the Samurai. Captain Nathan Algren (Cruise) is regarded as an American hero from the Civil War, but the reality of his experience leaves him embittered. Hired by the Japanese monarchy to instruct their troops in modern warfare, Algren is subsequently captured by the rapidly disappearing Samurai—a profound experience that leaves him questioning his allegiance to the monarchy. Ken Watanabe was nominated for a 2003 Best Supporting Actor Oscar(R) for his portrayal of the Samurai leader who opens Algren's eyes to a way of life that allows him one last chance to reconcile his past. Directed by Edward Zwick (Legends of the Fall, Glory).
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
GremlinsGremlins
Some furry and not-so-cute little creatures besiege a small town after a young man ignores the warnings of a wise elder regarding their care and feeding.
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
War of the WorldsWar of the Worlds
The extraordinary battle for the future of humankind through the eyes of one American family fighting to survive it.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
Gremlins 2: The New BatchGremlins 2: The New Batch
Remember the Mogwai rules? Don't expose them to light. Don't feed them after midnight. And, above all, don't get them wet! Lucky for lovers of outrageous comedy that someone forgot one crucial rule, unleashing cuddly Gizmo and his nasty big brothers on a high-tech skyscraper run by a millionaire media mogul.
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1990)
Mission: ImpossibleMission: Impossible
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to go along with Tom Cruise on one of the wildest movie rides ever made! He plays super-agent Ethan Hunt, accused of selling top-secret information to the highest bidder. Racing from one tight spot to another, he fights to prove his innocence...and to uncover the "mole" who threatens the C.I.A.'s efforts in Eastern Europe.
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Love and MonstersLove and Monsters
A young man and his traveling companions battle an array of monsters during an epic, 80-mile journey to find the woman he loves.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
The Monster Squad
Monster-obsessed kids take on Dracula, Frankenstein and the Mummy.
PG-13 • Adventure, Horror • Movie (1987)
Kubo and the Two StringsKubo and the Two Strings
A young boy, in feudal Japan, named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armour worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past.
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderStarship Troopers 3: Marauder
Johnny Rico is now a general, and called back into action to defeat the bugs.
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Patriot GamesPatriot Games
An ex-CIA agent returns to the field when a terrorist targets his family.
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1992)
Tommy Boy
Chris Farley is an overweight slacker who goes on the road with snide underling David Spade to save his late father's auto-parts business.
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Inglourious BasterdsInglourious Basterds
In the first year of the German occupation of France, Shosanna Dreyfus witnesses the execution of her family at the hand of Nazi Colonel Hans Landa. Shosanna narrowly escapes and flees to Paris where she forges a new identity.
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursIce Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
The prehistoric pals trade the permafrost for paradise in this third adventure in the 'Ice Age' series.
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
The Core
For reasons unknown, the earth's inner core has stopped rotating, causing the planet's electromagnetic field to rapidly deteriorate. Instantly, life around the globe begins to change dramatically.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Free Birds
Pardoned by the president, a lucky turkey named Reggie gets to live a carefree lifestyle, until fellow fowl Jake recruits him for a history-changing mission. Jake and Reggie travel back in time to the year 1621, just before the first Thanksgiving. The plan: Prevent all turkeys from ever becoming holiday dinners. Unfortunately, the two birds encounter colonist Myles Standish, who is trying to capture feathered friends for all the hungry Pilgrims.
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomJurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
With a volcano threatening to destroy Isla Nublar, two former Jurassic World employees race to save the surviving dinosaurs.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Ice Age: The MeltdownIce Age: The Meltdown
When Manny, Sid and Diego discover that miles of melted ice will soon flood their valley, they must warn everyone and figure out a way to escape the coming deluge.
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Starship Troopers 3: Marauder en EspañolStarship Troopers 3: Marauder en Español
Johnny Rico es un general, cuya misión de acción es derrotar a los insectos gigantes.
R • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2008)
The Ruins
Amy (Jena Malone), Stacy (Laura Ramsey), Jeff (Jonathan Tucker) and Eric (Shawn Ashmore) look for fun during a sunny holiday in Mexico, but they get much more than that after visiting an archaeological dig in the jungle. Carnivorous vines try to ensnare the friends in their tendrils, forcing the group to fight for survival.
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Thelma & LouiseThelma & Louise
In one of the greatest road movies of all time, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon ride to everlasting fame as two women who embark on a crime spree across the American southwest.
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
The BoxtrollsThe Boxtrolls
When evil Archibald Snatcher decides to capture the Boxtrolls – lovable, box-wearing creatures – it’s up to Eggs and his friend Winnie to same them.
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
King Kong
A petroleum exploration expedition comes to an isolated island and encounters a colossal giant gorilla.
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1976)
Pineapple Express en EspañolPineapple Express en Español
Un par de adictos de poca monta son buscados cuando uno es testigo de un asesinato de la mafia y arrastra a su compañero en su huida para evitar que lo silencien para siempre.
R • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2008)
The Ghost and the Darkness
Two lions on a man-eating rampage have shut down the construction of a railway in East Africa. Big-game hunter Remington (Douglas) and construction engineer Patterson (Kilmer) set out to stop these unstoppable monsters. In HD.
TVPG • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1996)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars en EspañolStarship Troopers: Traitor of Mars en Español
Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer y DeRay Davis prestan sus voces para una aventura militar de ciencia ficción totalmente nueva de Ed Neumeier, escritor de Starship Troopers y Robocop.
R • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2017)
The Brothers Grimm
Con-artists Matt Damon and Heath Ledger encounter real magic--and evil--within the realm of an enchanted forest.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2005)
300300
In the ancient Battle of Thermopylae, King Leonidas and 300 Spartans fought to the death against Xerxes and his massive Persian army.
TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
Roadracers
A cynical look at a 1950s rebellious Rocker who has to confront his future, thugs with knives, and the crooked town sheriff.
R • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of MarsStarship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer and DeRay Davis lend their voices to an all-new military Sci-Fi adventure from the writer of Starship Troopers and Robocop, Ed Neumeier.
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
Ice Age: The Great Egg-ScapadeIce Age: The Great Egg-Scapade
Our favorite Ice Age herd embarks on a rescue mission that turns into the world's first egg hunt.
TVG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2016)
Pineapple ExpressPineapple Express
A lazy stoner must run for his life, pursued by an evil drug lord.
R • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: AscensionWes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension
In this haunting sequel to Dracula 2000, a group of medical students sets out to unlock the secret to immortality using Dracula's body, but wind up raising hell instead as their experiment goes horribly awry.
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2003)
Nancy Drew
Emma Roberts (Julia Roberts' niece) stars as the resourceful mystery solver Nancy Drew in this long-awaited adaptation of Carolyn Keene's classic young-adult novels. When Nancy accompanies her father (Tate Donovan--Good Night, and Good Luck.) on a business trip to Los Angeles, she uncovers evidence in the long-unsolved death of a beautiful movie star. Produced by Jerry Weintraub (Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve), this family mystery adventure finally brings Nancy Drew to where she belongs -- Hollywood!
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
300: Rise of an Empire
Greek general Themistocles attempts to unite all of Greece by leading the charge against the massive invading Persian forces led by mortal-turned-god Xerxes, and Artemisia, vengeful commander of the Persian navy.
TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Edge of TomorrowEdge of Tomorrow
In a near future, an alien race has hit the Earth in an unrelenting assault. Major William Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop-forcing him to live out the same combat over and over, alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
SpeedSpeed
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock team up to prevent disaster when a mad bomber rigs a bus to explode if its speed falls below 50 mph.
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1994)
22 Jump Street22 Jump Street
The undercover cops from the 21 Jump Street program have survived high school, and this time they are assigned to deep cover to find a drug supplier at a local college.
R • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
Priest
A vampire western about a warrior priest who disobeys church law by teaming with a young sheriff and a priestess to track down a band of renegade vampires who have kidnapped his niece. An adaptation of the action-horror TokyoPop comic book.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of DoomIndiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The second film in George Lucas and Spielberg's Indiana Jones trilogy takes Indy , his sidekick Short Round and spoiled songbird Willie Scott to a mysterious fortress in India. The trio risks everything to find a village's missing magic stone.
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1984)
The Italian Job
The plan was flawless. The execution was perfect. Charlie Croker pulled off the crime of a lifetime. The one thing that he didn't plan on was being double-crossed.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Waterworld
Kevin Costner seeks out dry land in a future in which Earth has been consumed by water in this notorious adventure epic.
PG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1995)
The EastThe East
Sarah (Brit Marling), an undercover agent at a private intelligence firm, is hired to infiltrate the East, an ecoterrorism cell targeting companies that pollute the environment. Though one (Elliot Page) of the group's hardcore members is suspicious of her, Sarah manages to win over Benji (Alexander Skarsgård), the East's leader. However -- even as Sarah tries to maintain her cover -- she gains more sympathy for the group's cause while, increasingly, becoming drawn to Benji.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Pups United
A group of friendly canines sets out to stop a pair of brainless crooks from stealing a valuable soccer cup.
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2015)
Oddball
A chicken farmer and his granddaughter train a dog to protect a penguin sanctuary from foxes.
Kids, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Underworld AwakeningUnderworld Awakening
In the years since she and her human-lycan lover, Michael, defeated Elder Marcus, vampire warrior Selene (Kate Beckinsale) has been taken captive by humans, while they wage an all-out war against both lycans and vampires.
TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal SkullIndiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Famed archaeologist/adventurer Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones is called back into action when he becomes entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls.
PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Paul Blart suffered a string of misfortunes, so when he receives an invitation to a security officers' convention in Las Vegas, he begins to believe his luck is about to change.
TVPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The RundownThe Rundown
The Rock teams up with Seann William Scott in this wild action-adventure about a bounty hunter searching for a rebellious mobster’s son and a priceless treasure.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Paul Blart: Mall CopPaul Blart: Mall Cop
When thugs raid the mall, security guard Paul Blart has to save the day.
PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
The Underworld origin story: a thousand years ago, the Death Dealer vampires enslaved the werewolf Lycans - but they broke free and began a bloody battle that has lasted through the centuries! The third Underworld film.
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Death RaceDeath Race
Prison inmates get behind the wheel of armament-laden cars to race for freedom--and death--in this gear-grinding remake.
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Burrowers
In the Wild West a rescue party sets out to find a family of settlers that has vanished from their home under mysterious circumstances.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadeIndiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones sets off on his third cinematic outing accompanied by none other than his father, Henry. The Drs. Jones head to the cradle of civilization on a perilous hunt for the Holy Grail, which is also being sought after by the Nazis.
PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
VolcanoVolcano
The city of Los Angeles is threatened by a river of lava that erupts from the La Brea Tarpits in this molten-hot disaster epic.
PG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1997)
Behind Enemy LinesBehind Enemy Lines
A Navy pilot shot down over enemy territory must rely on his rule-breaking commanding officer to save his life in this thriller.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Popular
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Tomb RaiderPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Robin HoodPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2010)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Isle of DogsPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (2018)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Spring BreakersR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2013)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
The Bourne IdentityPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Life of PiTVPG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2015)
Death RaceR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Desert WarriorR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
MacGruberR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Bourne SupremacyPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2004)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
The Bourne LegacyPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
The RundownPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Open WaterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Pineapple ExpressR • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
Tommy BoyPG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Paul Blart: Mall CopPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Finding NemoG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Man of SteelTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2013)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
300: Rise of an EmpireTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The TakeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The ManR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2005)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
The Bourne UltimatumTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2007)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Iron ManPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
The Dark Knight RisesPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Batman BeginsPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The Secret Life of PetsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Jumanji: The Next LevelPG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2019)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VersePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2023)
Underworld AwakeningTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
The BatmanPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2022)
The Sea HawkTVG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1940)
Ghost Dog: The Way of the SamuraiR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2000)
Trending Adventure
Toy Story 2G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Iron ManPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Predator: BadlandsPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
Jumanji: The Next LevelPG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2019)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Jurassic Park IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Ice Age: The MeltdownPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Iron Man 2PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2010)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
The Secret Life of PetsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Bad Boys for LifeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Pineapple ExpressR • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Starship Troopers: InvasionR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The Garfield MoviePG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
ThorPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
The Green KnightR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Everything Everywhere All at OnceR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
The Incredible HulkPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Desert WarriorR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
UnchartedPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dub)PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege TalePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
PreyR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of MarsR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
The King's ManR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2021)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
BloodshotPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
LabyrinthPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Rise of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
Life of PiTVPG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2015)
Butcher's CrossingR • Western, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes MoviePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Spider-Man 2PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2004)
The CreatorPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2023)
Finding MichaelTV14 • International, Adventure • Movie (2023)
MacGruberR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Dark Knight RisesPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
SkylinePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Star Wars: The Last JediPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
One ShotAdventure, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of FirePG-13 • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Finding NemoG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2001)
Steven Universe: The MovieTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Blue BeetlePG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2023)
Most Liked Adventure
The Unholy TrinityR • Western, Action • Movie (2024)
PreyR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Predator: Killer of KillersR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
UnchartedPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
In the Lost LandsR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
LabyrinthPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Monster HunterPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpirePG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
The Woman KingPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
SpeedR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1994)
Finding NemoG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Everything Everywhere All at OnceR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
Desert WarriorR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
The EqualizerR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2014)
BloodshotPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Rise of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
Spider-Man 2PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2004)
The CreatorPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2023)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
SicarioR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Incredible HulkPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
ThorPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dub)PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Dawn of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
William TellR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
The Garfield MoviePG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Iron Man 2PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2010)
Love and MonstersPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Steven Universe: The MovieTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
SupermanPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Bad Boys for LifeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Fear BelowR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
The King's ManR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2021)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's StonePG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2001)
No Way UpNot Rated • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2001)
Dead of WinterR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2025)
GladiatorR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2000)
A-Z
'neath The Arizona SkiesTVPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1934)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
200% WolfPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2024)
2001: A Space OdysseyTVG • Adventure, Space • Movie (1968)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
21 Jump StreetR • Action and Adventure, Cops & Detectives • Movie (2012)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
3 Days To KillPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2014)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
300: Rise of an EmpireTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The 39 StepsTVG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (1935)
47 Meters Down: UncagedPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The 47 Ronin Part 1TV14 • Drama, Action and Adventure • Movie (1941)
The 47 Ronin Part 2TV14 • Drama, Action and Adventure • Movie (1941)
49th ParallelTV14 • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (1942)
5 Days of WarR • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
65 en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2023)
A.I.: Artificial IntelligencePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
Abbott and Costello Meet Captain KiddNot Rated • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (1952)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
The Adventures Of Marco PoloPG-13 • Adventure • Movie (1998)
Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic PetFantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Aeon FluxPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Alita: Battle AngelPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
All Is LostPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Ambush TrailTVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1946)
American MadeR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
Angel RodriguezTVMA • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2005)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
Aqua Teen Forever: PlantasmR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2022)
AquamanPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Aquaman and the Lost KingdomPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Arco (Eng Dub)PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
ArcticPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
Army of OneR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2016)
Around the World in 80 DaysPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2021)
AsherR • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
Assault on Precinct 13R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Avengers: Age of UltronPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2015)
Aztec Batman: Clash of EmpiresR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Bad Boys for LifeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Bark RangerPG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
The BatmanPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2022)
Batman BeginsPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate EditionR • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2016)
Batman v. Superman: Dawn of JusticePG-13 • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2016)
Batman: Mask of the PhantasmPG • Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
Batman: The Doom That Came to GothamPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Batman: The Killing JokeR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2016)
Battle CircusTVPG • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (1953)
Battle CryTVPG • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1955)
Battle GroundR • Drama, Action • Movie (2013)
Battle of the DamnedR • Action, Horror • Movie (2013)
Beasts of the Southern WildPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Beautiful WavePG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Beauty and the BanditTVPG • Western, Action and Adventure • Movie (1946)
Beavis And Butt-Head Do AmericaPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (1996)
Behind Enemy LinesPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)

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