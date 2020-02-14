Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Sports
Popular TV
WWE Monday Night Raw
TV14 • Wrestling, Pro Wrestling • TV Series (1997)
This 90 minute version of the longest running episodic television show in history thrills the WWE Universe, as the Superstars of RAW excite with amazing matches and unforgettable moments.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
TVPG • Sports, Wrestling • TV Series (2019)
The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment settle scores as elaborate, long-running rivalries play out in weekly two-hour showdowns.
The Shop: Uninterrupted
TVMA • Sports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2018)
Barbershops around the country play host to free-flowing and spirited discussions on sports, music, pop culture, world events, business and other culturally relevant topics.
WWE NXT
TVPG • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2010)
The future is here. WWE’s hottest up and coming Superstars compete to prove they have what it takes.
Street Outlaws
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Oklahoma City is home to one of the largest undercover street racing rings in America. From a 1969 Chevy Nova to a race-ready farm truck, the vehicles come in all shapes and sizes and have one thing in common – the need for speed. The drivers will risk everything and do anything to make the top 10 “list” of the fastest cars. If you’re not on the list, you don’t matter.
Women of Troy
TV14 • Documentaries, Sports • TV Series (2020)
An illuminating tale of the historic and transcendent USC 1980s women’s basketball team led by Cheryl Miller.
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel
TVPG • Talk & Interview, Sports • TV Series (2017)
HBO's 31-time Emmy(R)-winning sports magazine brings you the stories in sports that can't be found anywhere else!
The Game
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2006)
Being the wife or girlfriend of a pro-football player might sound like a glamorous and stress-free existence, but Melanie Barnett (Tia Mowry) is about to discover the truth. Melanie’s boyfriend, Derwin (Pooch Hall), is the new third-string wide receiver for the San Diego Sabers. While Derwin worries about the plays on the field, Melanie learns about the power plays that NFL wives use to get their men the best agents, managers, endorsements, merchandising deals and even the “in” charity. As she deals with egos, groupies and image consultants, Melanie is finding out how “the game” is played among the women behind the athletes.
College Football
TVG • Sports, Football • TV Series (1998)
All of the live and upcoming college football games available on Hulu.
UFC Unleashed
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2005)
Mike Goldberg hosts a collection of great moments from past UFC battles, including a look at classic fights, quickest knockouts and legendary fighters
UFC Main Event
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2014)
UFC Main Event is a 1-hour program that showcases the best fights of recent vintage, set-up by prefight, interview-driven features that reveal the backstories of the athletes and their mindsets just prior those epic bouts.
The Champion Within
TVPG • Sports, Reality • TV Series (2017)
"The Champion Within" features the powerful and inspiring stories of successful athletes who exemplify what it really means to be a champion. Hosted by Lauren Thompson of Golf Channel’s "Morning Drive," "The Champion Within" introduces audiences to professional and amateur athletes who have overcome obstacles to ultimately achieve transcendent moments in the world of sports. "The Champion Within" proves that a champion is not only defined by their speed, strength and agility, but also by their grit, resilience and heart.
WWE Main Event
TVPG • Wrestling, Pro Wrestling • TV Series (2012)
Join us each week for WWE Main Event, as the Superstars of the Monday Night RAW roster battle it out.
Legendary Catch
TVPG • Fishing, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Expert fisherman Carter Andrews sets out to catch the mysterious, dangerous and treacherous fish that have fascinated and terrorized humankind for the entirety of its existence.
WWE 205 Live
TVPG • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2016)
The greatest performers from WWE's Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on WWE Network! Witness Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander, The Brian Kendrick, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and many more world-class talents perform breathtaking feats of athleticism on 205 Live!
Top Gear USA
TV14 • Comedy, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Featuring super-cars, extreme stunts and challenges, car reviews and celebrity interviews, the U.S. version of the wildly popular BBC series Top Gear promises high-adrenaline action entertainment as it tracks the colorful history of the automobile.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2014)
UFC Ultimate Knockouts brings you some of the most devastating finishes ever seen inside the Octagon. From one-punch knockouts to highlight reel kicks, you’ll see the UFCs’s biggest names in their most memorable performances.
UFC Fight Flashback
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2014)
UFC Fight Flashback is an enhanced replay of the biggest fights, featuring never-before-seen footage from state-of-the-art, specialty cameras, and exclusive new sound captured from all corners. Experience the incredible sights and sounds of a UFC main event from the perspective of the people who lived it.
ShoBox: The New Generation: 2/14/2020
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
Lightweight Thomas Mattice, plus 3 more bouts in different weight classes.
Ranma 1/2
TV14 • Sports, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
After falling into a cursed Chinese spring, Ranma Saotome changes gender when hit with cold water.
The Ultimate Fighter
TV14 • Reality, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2013)
28 middleweights arrive in Las Vegas with their friends and family for a shot at a UFC contract.
Hard Knocks '19: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders
TVMA • Sports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2019)
Follow the Oakland Raiders throughout five grueling weeks of training camp in this all-access series.
Showtime Championship Boxing: Davis vs. Gamboa
Sports • TV Series (2019)
Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa for the lightweight title. Live from GA.
24/7: Kelly Slater
TVPG • Award Shows & Events, Surfing • TV Series (2019)
Follow surfing legend Kelly Slater in the weeks leading up to the Billabong Pipe Masters in Hawaii while he reflects on his storied career.
24/7 College Football
TVPG • Documentaries, Football • TV Series (2019)
This all-access college football series chronicles four programs in-season--Florida, Penn State, Arizona State and Washington State.
Shut Up and Dribble
TVMA • Sports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2018)
This three-part documentary series provides a powerful inside look at the changing role of athletes in our fraught cultural and political environment, through the lens of the NBA. The series chronicles the modern history of the league, and how it became an incubator for many of its top athletes to grow their brands beyond the court and become cultural icons. By taking control of their own destinies, basketball players have helped to bring about social change and make their own statements in the current political climate.
WWE Superstars
TVPG • Wrestling, Sports • TV Series (2009)
Featuring exclusive matches from the Superstars of RAW, along with action-packed recaps of what occurred earlier in the week on RAW.
SCB: Charlo vs. Williams
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2016)
Jermall Charlo versus Julian Williams. Classic fight.
Action
TVMA • Sports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2019)
Exploring the legalization of sports gambling and its evolving impact on the gambling community following the landmark 2018 court ruling.
Being Serena
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
This five-part HBO Sports documentary series chronicles the personal and professional life of tennis superstar Serene Williams.
60 Minutes Sports
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
The first name in news magazines is now the last word in sports. The award-winning team behind 60 Minutes now turns its investigative eye towards the world of sports.
UFC Presents
TV14 • Sports, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2013)
UFC Presents takes you on an in-depth look at the history and stories around the fighters in the world's fastest growing sport in the world. These special features cover the super stars themselves: where they come from, how they arrived at the UFC, and the mark they've left on the mixed martial arts world.
SCB: Charlo vs. Trout
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2016)
Jermell Charlo vs. Austin Trout. Classic fight.
A Season With
TV14 • Sports, Football • TV Series (2015)
Get inside access to the legendary college team. Watch the preparation for the previous week's matchup, the intensity of the sidelines on game day and the rigors of balancing athletics with classwork during the grueling season.
ShoBox: The New Generation: 3/13/2020
Sports • TV Series (2020)
Brandun Lee, Brian Norman, Jr. and Alejandro Guerrero in separate bouts
SCB: Charlo vs. Centeno
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2018)
Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno Jr. Classic fight.
THE REVEAL with Mark Kriegel
TV14 • Sports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2017)
Go beyond the ring with Showtime Championship Boxing's biggest stars.
ATS with Kobe Bryant
Sports, Basketball • TV Series (2020)
"All the Smoke" podcast episode features an in-depth interview with former NBA player Kobe Bryant; in one of his final interviews, Bryant opens up about his life after retirement from basketball, fatherhood and the biggest misconceptions about him.
MIX
TV14 • Anime, Sports • TV Series (2019)
A new generation steps up to the plate in a moving sequel to the 1985 baseball manga, Touch. Stepbrothers Touma and Suichirou are ace baseball players, and they may be Meisei High School's best hope of returning to nationals.
Showtime Championship Boxing: Charlo vs. Hogan
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2019)
Undefeated champ Jermall Charlo takes on middleweight Dennis Hogan. Live.
All Access: Quest for the Stanley Cup
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
This real-time documentary series takes you onto the ice, into the locker room, and inside the minds of the players and coaches as they chase what is called by many the hardest trophy to win in all of sports.
Arli$$
TVMA • Sports, Sitcom • TV Series (1996)
Robert Wuhl stars as eternally optimistic and endlessly resourceful L.A. sports agent Arliss Michaels in this cult classic HBO series.
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season
TV14 • Skiing, Sports • TV Series (2019)
This film follows skiing legend Lindsey Vonn as she attempts to break the record for most World Cup wins.
Warriors of Liberty City
TVMA • Documentaries, Football • TV Series (2018)
"Warriors of Liberty City," is a docuseries that explores Liberty City - a crime-ridden neighborhood in Miami that is arguably the NFL's largest, most successful football factory.
Legacy: Bob Hurley
TVPG • Sports, Basketball • TV Series (2017)
Showtime Sports chronicles Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley, who has led the Jersey City boys' basketball team at Saint Anthony to nine straight state titles.
Showtime Championship Boxing: Garcia vs. Redkach
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
Welterweight Danny Garcia takes on Ivan Redkach. Live from Barclays Center.
Countdown to UFC
TV14 • Sports, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2011)
After months of training it all comes down to Fight Week. Countdown focuses on the most heavily anticipated bouts on the fight card. It all comes down to one night. See what it takes as UFC® fighters prepare physically, mentally and strategically as they prepare for their night in the Octagon™. Countdown goes behind the scenes and takes you into the lives of fighters as they prepare for one of the biggest nights in their lives.
Behind the Mask
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
"Behind the Mask" dives into the colorful, unusual side of sports through the eyes of four mascots.
Showtime Championship Boxing: Russell vs. Nyambayar
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
Gary Russell Jr. defends his title against Tugstsogt Nyambayar.
SHOWTIME BOXING: Special Edition: Shields vs. Habazin (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
Undisputed champion Claressa Shields vs Ivana Habazin. NJ. REPLAY
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?