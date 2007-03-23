Pride

PG • Sports, Drama • Movie • 2007

The year is 1973, and Jim Ellis (Terrence Howard), a college-educated African-American, can’t find a job. Driven by his love of competitive swimming, ...more

The year is 1973, and Jim Ellis (Terrence Howard), a college-educated African-American, can’t find a job. Driven by his love of competitive swimming, ...more

Start watching Pride

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Boycott
PG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
Déjà Vu
PG-13 • Drama, Time Travel • Movie (2006)
Breaking In
PG-13 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
For Love of the Game
PG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (1999)
O.G.
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Life
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Mississippi Damned
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2009)
Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals
Drama, Sports • Movie (2010)
He Got Game
R • Drama • Movie (1998)
Icebox
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2018)
John Q
PG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2002)
The Miracle Season
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Hurricane
R • Drama • Movie (1999)
The Hate U Give
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Start Your Free Trial