The story of how Ross Brawn, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series, made the impossible happen; his understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship.more
The story of how Ross Brawn, in 2009, competing in the most expen...More
Starring: Keanu Reeves
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The story of how Ross Brawn, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series, made the impossible happen; his understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship.
Starring: Keanu Reeves
About this Show
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story
The story of how Ross Brawn, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series, made the impossible happen; his understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship.
Starring: Keanu Reeves