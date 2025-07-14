1 season available (6 episodes)

A Killer Among FriendsA Killer Among Friends

The murder of one of their own changes groups of friends forever. The tragic loss of a member of their inner circle — and their terrifying closeness to the killer — haunt them as they uncover secrets and confront the painful truth.more

The murder of one of their own changes groups of friends forever....More

Starring: Jennifer Love Hewitt

TV14CrimeCrime and Courtroom DramaDocumentariesTV Series2025
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About this Show

A Killer Among Friends

The murder of one of their own changes groups of friends forever. The tragic loss of a member of their inner circle — and their terrifying closeness to the killer — haunt them as they uncover secrets and confront the painful truth.

Starring: Jennifer Love Hewitt

TV14CrimeCrime and Courtroom DramaDocumentariesTV Series2025
  • hd

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