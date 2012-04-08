Money talks and pleasure sells. These are Riley's new life lessons after her divorce forces her to find employment at a day spa, where some services aren't on the spa menu. Riley finds herself in some completely unexpected and compromising positions.more
Money talks and pleasure sells. These are Riley's new life lesson...More
Starring: Jennifer Love HewittCybill ShepherdLoretta Devine
Creators: Jordan BuddeSuzanne Martin
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Money talks and pleasure sells. These are Riley's new life lessons after her divorce forces her to find employment at a day spa, where some services aren't on the spa menu. Riley finds herself in some completely unexpected and compromising positions.
About this Show
The Client List (2012)
Money talks and pleasure sells. These are Riley's new life lessons after her divorce forces her to find employment at a day spa, where some services aren't on the spa menu. Riley finds herself in some completely unexpected and compromising positions.