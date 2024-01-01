The DukeThe Duke

In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.more

Starring: Jim BroadbentHelen MirrenFionn Whitehead

Director: Roger Michell

RComedyDramaBiographyMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

The Duke - Trailer

About this Movie

In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.

