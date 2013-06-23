Naked and Afraid
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Strangers find themselves stranded in some of the world’s most remote areas with no water, no tools – and no clothes.
Gold Rush
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2010)
In the face of an economic meltdown, a group of men will risk everything to strike it rich mining for gold in the wilds of Alaska.
Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine
TV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Families have been reaching out to Dave Turin, asking for his help in resurrecting their failing mines. Now, using his expertise and the legitimate backing of financiers, he's on a mission to find gold in a long abandoned mine and turn a profit for the family, his investors and himself.
MythBusters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
The MythBusters, Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, two special effects experts with more than 30 years of experience, methodically set out to bust urban legends.
Street Outlaws
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Oklahoma City is home to one of the largest undercover street racing rings in America. From a 1969 Chevy Nova to a race-ready farm truck, the vehicles come in all shapes and sizes and have one thing in common – the need for speed. The drivers will risk everything and do anything to make the top 10 “list” of the fastest cars. If you’re not on the list, you don’t matter.
