Undercover Billionaire

TVPGRealityTV Series2019

In "Undercover Billionaire," businessman Glenn Stearns heads to Erie, Pa., to try to ...more

In "Undercover Billionaire," businessman Glenn Stearns heads to E...More

Details

About this Show

Undercover Billionaire

In "Undercover Billionaire," businessman Glenn Stearns heads to Erie, Pa., to try to build a million-dollar company from scratch in just 90 days. With $100 in his pocket, the self-made billionaire must come up with an idea and find a team to help him build the business. Along the way, he shares practical tips and real-world knowledge based on his three decades in business. Born into a working-class family, Stearns is diagnosed with dyslexia, fails the fourth grade and fathers a child at the age of 14. However, he pulls himself up by his bootstraps and displays an unmatched entrepreneurial spirit as a young person, forming his own mortgage company, Stearns Lending LLC, within 10 years after becoming a teenage father. In the reality series, Stearns will reveal his true identity at the end of the 90 days, and a financial evaluator will asses the value of his new company to see whether it hits the mark. If it doesn't, Stearns will put $1 million of his own money into the business.

TVPGRealityTV Series2019

