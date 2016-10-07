1 season available (8 episodes)

Quarry

TVMADramaTV Series2016

Set in early '70s Memphis, this series centers on an ex-Marine who is lured into a lucrative, but risky offer from a shady criminal.

Set in early '70s Memphis, this series centers on an ex-Marine wh...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

You Don't Miss Your Water

'You Don't Miss Your Water.' Series Premiere. Sullied Vietnam vet Mac Conway is tempted by criminal elements after returning home.
Episode 2

Figure Four

'Figure Four.' (Season One) Mac looks to pay down a debt; Joni is queried by detectives following the death of a co-worker.
Episode 3

A Mouthful of Splinters

'A Mouthful of Splinters.' (Season One) Mac is forced to turn to The Broker for help; Moses gets a new assignment.
Episode 4

Seldom Realized

'Seldom Realized.' (Season One) With Suggs at large, Mac and Joni are forced to seek temporary refuge in a remote hotel.
Episode 5

Coffee Blues

'Coffee Blues.' (Season One) An unspeakable act of racial violence rocks Memphis and the Solomon family.
Episode 6

His Deeds Were Scattered

'His Deeds Were Scattered.' (Season One) Mac gets a high-profile assignment from the Broker; a curfew is ordered in the wake of unrest.
Episode 7

Carnival of Souls

'Carnival of Souls.' (Season One) The Broker enlists Mac to take down a top drug dealer; Olsen follows up on his suspicions.
Episode 8

nuoc chay da mon

'nuoc chay da mon.' Season One Finale. Mac confronts his war demons and settles a score with an old adversary.

About this Show

Quarry

Set in early '70s Memphis, this series centers on an ex-Marine who is lured into a lucrative, but risky offer from a shady criminal.

Starring: Logan Marshall-GreenJodi BalfourPeter MullanNikki Amuka-BirdDamon Herriman

Creators: Graham GordyMichael Fuller

TVMADramaTV Series2016

