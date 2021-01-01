Funny People

About this Movie

Funny People

Adam Sandler is a comedy star whose life takes a turn after he's diagnosed with a terminal illness in this Judd Apatow film.

Starring: Adam SandlerSeth RogenLeslie MannEric BanaJonah Hill

Director: Judd Apatow

RDramaComedyMovie2009
  • hd

