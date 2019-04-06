Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine... begins now!
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now...
Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Assiah, the realm of humans, and Gehenna, the realm of demons. Normally, these two dimensions would never intersect, but having possessed all material substances, the demons are now intruding on the material world. But among the human race, there are those who can confront such demons - the Exorcists. Born the spawn of Satan, Rin Okumura decides to hide his origins, and become an exorcist. He enrolls at the Exorcism Cram School, a training institute for exorcists located on the True Cross Academy grounds. But, his cover is blown during an attack by Amaimon, the King of Earth, and he is revealed to be the son of Satan. Terrified of Satan’s blue flames, his friends start to distance themselves from Rin… It is then that someone steals the Left Eye of the Impure King, sealed away in the deepest part of the academy, and Rin and the others find themselves embroiled in an unexpected crisis…
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric hoped to resurrect their mother’s corpse when they attempted human transmutation, but their reckless defiance of alchemy’s Law of Equivalent Exchange resulted in no miraculous reunion. Their experimentation with forbidden science plunged the boys into a hellish nightmare; half of Ed’s limbs were torn from his body, and Al awoke to discover his young soul transferred to a suit of armor. There is but one way the Elrics can restore what was lost - find the fabled Philosopher’s Stone. In a land marred by war and persecution, where truth comes only with tragedy, they undertake their desperate search. Every step closer to the mythical Philosopher’s Stone brings the broken brothers deeper into the darkest shadows of reality. Sinful abominations, both unnatural and human, will try to keep the boys from their redemption - but the Elrics must forge ahead if despair is to be transmuted into peace.
Sword Art Online -Alicization-
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
“Where...am I...?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch-dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world - an NPC - the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being. As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he searches for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place. And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten...
The Asterisk War
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
The Promised Neverland
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale
Anime, Animation • Movie (2017)
Blue Exorcist
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Sword Art Online II
TV14 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Kill la Kill
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Erased
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Rurouni Kenshin
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1996)
Charlotte
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
PERSONA5 the Animation
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
The Irregular at Magic High School
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Sword Art Online Alternative "Gun Gale Online"
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Durarara!!
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Fate/Zero
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
Your Lie in April
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
We Never Learn: BOKUBEN
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Nisekoi
Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
(Sub) Sword Art Online Extra Edition
Anime, Videogames • Movie (2013)
Plastic Memories
Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Oreshura
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Gurren Lagann
TV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2008)
Record of Grancrest War
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2018)
Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2017)
Durarara!!x2
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Nisekoi 2
Romance, Anime • TV Series (2015)
Magi 2
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Blast of Tempest
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Magi
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]
TV14 • Thriller, Anime • TV Series (2014)
(Sub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale
Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2017)
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale
Anime, Animation • Movie (2017)
(Sub) Sword Art Online Extra Edition
Anime, Videogames • Movie (2013)
(Sub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale
Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
