1 season available (24 episodes)

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Satoru Fujinuma is a young manga artist struggling to make a name for himself following his debut. But, that was not the only thing in his life that Satoru was feeling frustrated about...he was also living with a strange condition only he was able to experience. REVIVAL - A strange phenomenon where one is transferred back to the moment right before something life-threatening occurs. This continues to happen until the cause of the threat is erased. It is as if somebody is forcing Satoru to stop it from happening. Then one day, everything is changed! What truths are revealed when Satoru comes face to face with his own past? How will they affect his future?more

Satoru Fujinuma is a young manga artist struggling to make a name...More

TV14AnimeAnimationTV Series2016
  • hd

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About this Show

Erased

Satoru Fujinuma is a young manga artist struggling to make a name for himself following his debut. But, that was not the only thing in his life that Satoru was feeling frustrated about...he was also living with a strange condition only he was able to experience. REVIVAL - A strange phenomenon where one is transferred back to the moment right before something life-threatening occurs. This continues to happen until the cause of the threat is erased. It is as if somebody is forcing Satoru to stop it from happening. Then one day, everything is changed! What truths are revealed when Satoru comes face to face with his own past? How will they affect his future?

TV14AnimeAnimationTV Series2016
  • hd

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