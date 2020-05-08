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Adult Animation

Featured
King of the HillKing of the Hill
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family, and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank always strives to be a voice of common sense and reason. After years away, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed America, while Bobby balances owning a restaurant and enjoying life as a young adult.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
Solar OppositesSolar Opposites
A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
TVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
FuturamaFuturama
Animated, futuristic comedy from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, about a man frozen in 1999 who thaws out on the eve of the 31st century.
TV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
Bob's BurgersBob's Burgers
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Family GuyFamily Guy
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously eccentric family living in New England.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
ArcherArcher
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
TVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
The SimpsonsThe Simpsons
This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie.
TVPG • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1989)
American Dad!American Dad!
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
TV for You
Rick and MortyTVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Bob's BurgersTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Family GuyTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
King of the HillTV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
American Dad!TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
BrickleberryTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2012)
DuncanvilleTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
The Great NorthTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
The BoondocksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
HouseBrokenTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
The SimpsonsTVPG • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1989)
Universal Basic GuysTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
GrimsburgTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Aqua Teen Hunger ForceTVPG • Fantasy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2000)
Home MoviesTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Popular
Family GuyTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
Bob's BurgersTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
American Dad!TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
Rick and MortyTVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
King of the HillTV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
Isle of DogsPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (2018)
The SimpsonsTVPG • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1989)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
The Great NorthTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
GrimsburgTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Universal Basic GuysTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Aqua Teen Hunger ForceTVPG • Fantasy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2000)
HouseBrokenTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
KrapopolisTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
BrickleberryTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2012)
DuncanvilleTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Home MoviesTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The BoondocksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Black DynamiteTVMA • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2012)
Fugget About ItTVMA • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Bless the HartsTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2019)
BordertownTV14 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Moral OrelTVMA • Religion & Spirituality, Adult Animation • TV Series (2006)
Resident Evil: VendettaR • Action, Adult Animation • Movie (2017)
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at LawTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2000)
Mother UpTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Marvel's Hit-MonkeyTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!TVMA • Adult Animation • Movie (2022)
South Park: Bigger, Longer & UncutR • Satire, Adult Animation • Movie (1999)
Crossing SwordsTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Robot ChickenTV14 • Sketch Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2005)
Tuca & BertieTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Oh My God... Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable CircumstancesTVMA • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.TVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2021)
Beavis And Butt-Head Do AmericaPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (1996)
WALTAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Poorly Drawn LinesAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Ballmastrz 9009TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Black DeathAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
The Places Where We LiveAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Resident Evil: Vendetta en EspañolR • Animation, Spanish • Movie (2017)
PsychotownAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Swan BoyAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
DriftersAdult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Joe Bennett CollectionAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
The Awesomes en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Adult Animation • TV Series (2013)
Hulu Originals
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
King of the HillTV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Mother UpTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Marvel's Hit-MonkeyTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!TVMA • Adult Animation • Movie (2022)
Crossing SwordsTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.TVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2021)
The Awesomes en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Adult Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Best of Futurama
How Hermes Requisitioned His Groove BackTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2000)
The Day the Earth Stood StupidTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2001)
The Birdbot of Ice-CatrazTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2001)
The Luck of the FryrishTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2001)
Time Keeps on SlippingTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2001)
Roswell That Ends WellTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2001)
Jurassic BarkTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2002)
The StingTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2003)
The Farnsworth ParaboxTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2003)
Three Hundred Big BoysTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2003)
The Devil's Hands Are Idle PlaythingsTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2003)
MeanwhileTVPG • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2013)
Adventures In Space
Rick and MortyTVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
Mobile Suit Gundam WingTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (1995)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
Frequently Binged Adult Animation
GrimsburgTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
Universal Basic GuysTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Aqua Teen Hunger ForceTVPG • Fantasy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2000)
HouseBrokenTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
BrickleberryTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2012)
DuncanvilleTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Home MoviesTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The BoondocksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Black DynamiteTVMA • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2012)
BordertownTV14 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Fugget About ItTVMA • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Bless the HartsTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Moral OrelTVMA • Religion & Spirituality, Adult Animation • TV Series (2006)
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at LawTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2000)
Mother UpTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Crossing SwordsTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Robot ChickenTV14 • Sketch Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2005)
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.TVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2021)
WALTAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Poorly Drawn LinesAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Ballmastrz 9009TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Black DeathAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
The Places Where We LiveAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
PsychotownAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Swan BoyAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
DriftersAdult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Joe Bennett CollectionAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
The Awesomes en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Adult Animation • TV Series (2013)
Animayhem
King of the HillTV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
Universal Basic GuysTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
The Great NorthTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
GrimsburgTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Rick and MortyTVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Most Liked Adult Animation
KrapopolisTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Fugget About ItTVMA • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Marvel's Hit-MonkeyTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Bless the HartsTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2019)
BordertownTV14 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Mother UpTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Crossing SwordsTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Robot ChickenTV14 • Sketch Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2005)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Moral OrelTVMA • Religion & Spirituality, Adult Animation • TV Series (2006)
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.TVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2021)
DriftersAdult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at LawTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2000)
Poorly Drawn LinesAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
WALTAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
The Places Where We LiveAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Black DeathAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
PsychotownAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Tuca & BertieTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Swan BoyAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Todd Mcfarlane's SpawnTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Oh My God... Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable CircumstancesTVMA • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Joe Bennett CollectionAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Ballmastrz 9009TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Kite Man: Hell Yeah!TVMA • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
AnimalsTVMA • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The Awesomes en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Adult Animation • TV Series (2013)
A-Z
American Dad!TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
AnimalsTVMA • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Aqua Teen Hunger ForceTVPG • Fantasy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2000)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
The Awesomes en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Adult Animation • TV Series (2013)
Ballmastrz 9009TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Batman: The Killing JokeR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2016)
Beavis And Butt-Head Do AmericaPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (1996)
Black DeathAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Black DynamiteTVMA • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2012)
Bless the HartsTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Bob's BurgersTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
The BoondocksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2005)
BordertownTV14 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
BrickleberryTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2012)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
Crossing SwordsTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
DriftersAdult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
DuncanvilleTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Family GuyTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
Fugget About ItTVMA • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
The Great NorthTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
GrimsburgTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at LawTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2000)
Home MoviesTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (1999)
HouseBrokenTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Isle of DogsPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (2018)
Joe Bennett CollectionAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
King of the HillTV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
Kite Man: Hell Yeah!TVMA • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
KrapopolisTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Marvel's Hit-MonkeyTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.TVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2021)
Moral OrelTVMA • Religion & Spirituality, Adult Animation • TV Series (2006)
Mother UpTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Oh My God... Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable CircumstancesTVMA • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!TVMA • Adult Animation • Movie (2022)
The Places Where We LiveAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Poorly Drawn LinesAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
PsychotownAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Resident Evil: VendettaR • Action, Adult Animation • Movie (2017)
Resident Evil: Vendetta en EspañolR • Animation, Spanish • Movie (2017)
Rick and MortyTVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Robot ChickenTV14 • Sketch Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2005)
The SimpsonsTVPG • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1989)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
South Park: Bigger, Longer & UncutR • Satire, Adult Animation • Movie (1999)
Swan BoyAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Todd Mcfarlane's SpawnTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Tuca & BertieTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Universal Basic GuysTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
WALTAdult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)

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