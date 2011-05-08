The Harts are a Southern family that is forever struggling to make ends meet. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich -- in friends, family and laughter. Jenny Hart is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, N.C. While Jenny's the head of her family, she's often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty, and her witty, creative daughter, Violet. Jenny's doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne Edwards, is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He's a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he's not going to give up the fight. In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.