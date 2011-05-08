Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1989)
This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum.
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
Futurama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry, is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
King of the Hill
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank is assistant manager of Strickland Propane. He's a blue-collar Everyman who sees himself as the voice of common sense and reason in a world of incompetent sales clerks, meddling bureaucrats and do-good liberals.
Our Cartoon President
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2018)
From executive producer Stephen Colbert comes this hilarious look into the Trump presidency, animation style. Starring two-dimensional avatars of Donald Trump and his merry band of insiders and family members, this cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures of Trump, his confidants and bon vivants. It's a workplace comedy where the office is oval, a character study in search of character, and a timely political send-up of our always-colorful forty-fifth president and his family. Trust us, it's yuge, and you're going to laugh bigly.
Bless the Harts
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Harts are a Southern family that is forever struggling to make ends meet. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich -- in friends, family and laughter. Jenny Hart is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, N.C. While Jenny's the head of her family, she's often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty, and her witty, creative daughter, Violet. Jenny's doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne Edwards, is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He's a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he's not going to give up the fight. In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.
The Cleveland Show
TV14 • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Everyone's favorite soft-spoken neighbor Cleveland Brown moves to his hometown in Virginia with his 14-year old son, Cleveland JR. Many years ago, Cleveland was a high school student madly in love with a beautiful girl named Donna. Much to his dismay, his love went unrequited, and Donna wound up marrying another man. Cleveland once told Donna he would always love her, and if this man ever done her wrong, he'd be there when she called. Well, this man done her wrong.
Solar Opposites
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
Brickleberry
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Brickleberry is an animated series that follows the misadventures of a motley crew of national park forest rangers. When their fledgling park faces disclosure, a new ranger is enlisted to whip everyone into shape and save the park. The series is executive produced by Daniel Tosh along with show creators Waco O'Guin and Roger Black. In addition to Tosh's helming duties, he's the voice of Malloy, a tiny brown bear.
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Explore the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation - and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck, and they're the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
The Venture Bros.
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2003)
The Venture Brothers are two all-American teens who spend most their time hopping from one adventure to the next. Along with their caustic and self-centered father, Dr. Venture, the brothers have the uber-spy Brock Samson to protect them. Beset on all sides, the Venture Brothers do all they can just to make it out alive.
Mike Tyson Mysteries
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
In Mike Tyson Mysteries, a new half-hour animated adult comedy series from Warner Bros. Animation, Mike Tyson is taking the fight from the boxing ring to the streets … by solving mysteries! The series also features the voices of Norm Macdonald (SNL, Norm), Rachel Ramras (The Looney Tunes Show) and Oscar® winner Jim Rash (Community).
Duncanville
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
“Duncanville” is centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.
Todd Mcfarlane's Spawn
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
HBO's animated series based on the popular comic books about a dead C.I.A. assassin who returns to life as a superhuman hell spawn.
Mr. Pickles
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
In the small, old-fashioned world of Old Town that is slowly being taken over by the modern world, the Goodman family lives with their innocent six-year-old son Tommy. Tommy’s best friend is the family’s lovable Border Collie, Mr. Pickles – who has a bit of an evil streak.
Crossing Swords
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
From the producers of Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords follows a goodhearted hero wannabe named Patrick, who lands his dream job as a squire, only to learn the royal castle is a corrupt hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks, and charlatans. War, murder, full-frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?
Fugget About It
TVMA • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
When Jimmy Falcone, a former New York mob boss, is asked to whack his good old Uncle Cheech (who routinely spills mob secrets), he goes to his boss Don Gambini to plead his case and try to save his uncle’s life. When nothing comes of it, he politely throws Gambini out the window. Now with all of New York out to get him, Jimmy has no choice but to turn to the Feds and he and his family enter the witness protection program in small-town Canada. The Falcones are now the “MacDougals” and it’s not easy going from glorified gangsters to neighborhood nobodies.
It’s a fish out of water story, except these fish are sharks.
Bordertown
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Bordertown centers on two clans: the Buckwalds and the Gonzalezes. Bud Buckwald (Hank Azaria, The Simpsons) is a married father of three and a Border Patrol agent who is just a tad behind the times and feels slightly threatened by the cultural changes transforming his neighborhood. He lives next door to Ernesto Gonzalez (Nicholas Gonzalez, Sleepy Hollow), an ambitious family man, who has been in the country less than 10 years, but is already doing better than Bud – which, it turns out, is a bit of an issue for Bud.
Animals
TVMA • Comedy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2016)
Follow the downtrodden creatures native to Earth's least habitable environment--New York City--in this adult animated series.
(Dub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
Clandestine army activities threaten the war torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious child with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation.
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
PG-13 • Comedy, Animation • Movie (1996)
The dim-witted teen duo of Beavis and Butt-Head travel across America in search of their stolen television set.
Mother Up
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Mother Up! is an animated series chronicling the misguided attempts at parenthood of Rudi Wilson (Longoria), a disgraced former music exec, as she transitions from the towers of Manhattan to the carpool line of suburbia, where she finds herself alone and hopelessly under-equipped to manage her two kids and new life.
Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
PG-13 • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2002)
Adam Sandler invites you to share some holiday cheer in this no-holds-barred musical animated comedy. Davey Stone finds himself in trouble with the law and is sentenced to community service as the assistant referee for the youth basketball league. Davey thinks he's gotten off easy until he meets Whitey Duball, the eccentric, elf-like head referee. The mismatch between Whitey's good heart and never-ending optimism and Davey's constant trouble-making antics soon has them both wondering if going to jail wouldn't have been easier. Adam Sandler voiced the three lead characters of Whitey, Davey and Whitey's fraternal twin sister, Eleanore.
(Dub) Afro Samurai Resurrection
TVMA • Action, Animation • Movie (2009)
Afro Samurai found peace after avenging his father. But the master is forced back into the game by sexy Sio, a deadly woman from his past who won't quit until Afro pays for his sins. Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Lucy Liu.
(Sub) Ninja Scroll
Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
When Jubei saves a young ninja woman from the unthinkable, he assumes that’s the end of it. To his surprise, it’s only just the beginning.
Golan the Insatiable
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
In GOLAN THE INSATIABLE, a fearsome godlord from an alternate dimension is trapped in the small town of Oak Grove where his only friend is a macabre little girl named DYLAN. Together they fight the boredom of suburban life.
(Sub) Akira
R • Action, Animation • Movie (1988)
Clandestine army activities threaten the war torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious child with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation.
Lucas Bros. Moving Co.
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The stand-up comedy of New York-based identical twins Kenny and Keith Lucas (The Lucas Brothers) gets animated in LUCAS BROS. MOVING CO. With the help of the people of Greenpoint, the twins run a moving company called Lucas Bros. Moving Co. Their customers are often apprehensive to hire such a scrawny duo, but the brothers like to remind them that that’s why God made two of them. A day that begins simply by moving a bed down the street may lead to the threat of city-wide catastrophe resolved only with the help of a once-famous ’90s wrestler.
Stone Quackers
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Stone Quackers will shock, it will disturb, it will provoke.
Executive produced by acclaimed actor John C. Reilly and renowned artist/creator Ben Jones, the duck denizens of Cheeseburger Island endure hardships ranging from hurricanes, severed heads to dangerous hot dogs and the shame of being alive. The show is based on the upbringing of Whit Thomas and Clay Tatum (from the lauded live show PowerViolence) and their experience living in the remote and strange city of Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Actress/writer, Heather Lawless (The Heart, She Holler) also stars as John C. Reilly’s angelic yet deviant paramour. Guest stars include Pam Adlon (Louie, Californiacation), Rory Scovel (Ground Floor) and Budd Anthony Diaz (PowerViolence) with music from The Zombies, Lightning Bolt, and The Doobie Brothers.
Fantasmagorias
TV14 • Latino, Adult Animation • TV Series (2017)
Latin America's most hair-raising supernatural legends are brought to life in this collection of eight animated short films.
The Awesomes
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
THE AWESOMES is an animated show for adults that combines the thrills of comic book storytelling with the hallmark irreverent and inspired comedy of co-creators Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Showcasing the voice talents of current and past SNL stars, THE AWESOMES introduces a group of not-so-super heroes who just might find a way to save the world.
Napoleon Dynamite (2012)
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Quirky cult comedy about a frizzy haired high-school geek and the screwballs that surround him in a dingy small town.
Axe Cop
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2013)
From the untamed imagination of a 5 year-old boy comes Axe Cop, a hilarious fantasy-based adventure about the most badass superhero that ever existed in the history of all space and time! Operating on only two minutes of sleep a night and fueled by a diet consisting solely of birthday cake, Axe Cop and his loyal partner, Flute Cop, unleash their unique brand of vigilante justice on bad guys everywhere.
High School USA!
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The super positive, millennial students of High School USA! confront all the unique challenges of growing up in this modern world. Our gang of kids confronts everything from cyber-bullying to sexting to national Adderall shortages. And that’s all before they get home from school where they have to deal with their crazy parents. Just regular kids, doing regular things.
Out There
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Chad, his brother Jay, and his best friend Chris face challenges of growing up in a small town.
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2017)
Hit the road with the craziest stories from some of country music's greatest singers in this comedy series from Mike Judge.
Loving Vincent
PG-13 • Drama, Animation • Movie (2017)
Mystery surrounds the death of famed painter Vincent van Gogh in 1890 France.
Major Lazer
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Set in the future, the show revolves around Major Lazer, a Jamaican superhero who fights against the dystopian forces that have ruined society led by President Whitehall and General Rubbish. Major Lazer is assisted in his fight by President Whitehall's daughter Penny and hacker Blkmrkt.
The Awesomes en Español
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2013)
The Awesomes En Español es una serie animada para adultos que combina el suspenso de la narrativa de un comic con comedia inspirada e irreverente. Protagonizada por la voz del talentoso Eugenio Derbez (No Se Aceptan Devoluciones) y los mejores comediantes de México. The Awesomes En Español introducen a un equipo de no-tan-súper héroes que se las ingenian para salvar al mundo.
