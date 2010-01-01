Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Horror
Popular TV
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.
Ghost Adventures
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
The Ghost Adventures team investigates the most notorious haunted places around the world. Can you handle the lockdown?
Castle Rock
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
The Purge
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Once a year, any and all crime – including murder – is legal in America for a period of 12 hours.
BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural
TVMA • Comedy, Supernatural • TV Series (2016)
Ryan, ever the believer, embarks on a quest to convince his skeptical friend Shane that the paranormal exists by investigating the evidence around the most notorious supernatural folklore.
Outcast
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2016)
A small-town pariah returns home to battle the otherworldly forces that scarred him as a child--and are threatening the town again.
Fear the Walking Dead
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Fear the Walking Dead AMC’s new companion series to The Walking Dead, goes back to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles, to a time when life as everyone knew it was upended for reasons unknown.
The Strain
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
The Strain is a high concept thriller that tells the story of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the head of the Center for Disease Control Canary Team in New York City. He and his team are called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism. As the strain spreads, Eph, his team, and an assembly of everyday New Yorkers wage war for the fate of humanity itself.
Co-Creators, Executive Producers and Writers Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan co-wrote the pilot script for The Strain, which was directed by del Toro. Emmy® Award winning Writer and Producer Carlton Cuse serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner and Writer. Gary Ungar also serves as Executive Producer. An FX Networks Original Series.
Halfworlds
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Delve into the underworld of mythological demons that inhabit the back alleys of Jakarta in this series.
Todd Mcfarlane's Spawn
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
HBO's animated series based on the popular comic books about a dead C.I.A. assassin who returns to life as a superhuman hell spawn.
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
What if you could be a fly on the wall for the most chilling conversations in the history of crime? What if you could hear these conversations, word for word, exactly as they really happened? What if you could experience evil verbatim?
Penny Dreadful
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
Freakish
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
A group of students trapped in a high school must fight for survival when predatory mutant freaks take over after a meltdown at the local chemical plant.
The House
TV14 • Horror • TV Series (2017)
Constructed from the wood of the Tree of Knowledge, The House moves through time and space, manifesting evil. Step inside its walls in this Halloween anthology series celebrating the horror storytelling tradition, from matinee chills to otherworldly terror.
Scream Queens
TV14 • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series. The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto, the executive producers of GLEE and “American Horror Story.” The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders.
Light as a Feather
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.
Witches of East End
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2013)
Inspired by Melissa de la Cruz's New York Times best-selling novel, "Witches of East End" centers on the mysterious Beauchamp family: free-spirited artist Joanna and her two grown daughters, wild-child bartender Freya and shy librarian Ingrid, both of whom are unaware that they are gifted (and cursed) with a magical birthright.
High School of the Dead
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2010)
From Director Tetsuro Araki (Deathnote, Black Lagoon), and adapted from the highly successful manga of the same name by Daisuke Sato, comes one of the hottest new shows of the Summer, High School of the Dead. A deadly new disease is ravaging the world, turning the populace into mindless zombies, and the number of infected is skyrocketing by the second.
The Exorcist
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
A family gets entangled with the Catholic Church when it suspects a demonic presence in its home.
Parasyte: The Maxim
TVMA • Animation, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
One night, a quiet invasion takes place. Across the world, alien beings, known as Parasytes, fall to earth and begin possessing humans one by one with the rest of humanity none the wiser. Shinichi Izumi is one such victim. But when his would-be invader fails to take over his brain, and takes root in his arm, Shinichi finds himself forced to share his body with a horrific creature that has a mind and an agenda all its own.
Blood Runs Cold
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The stories of people who go to unimaginable lengths to solve the crimes that claimed the lives of their loved ones.
Ash vs Evil Dead
TVMA • Comedy, Horror • TV Series (2015)
Three decades of relative calm are shattered when an act of stoned stupidity unleashes Deadite mayhem back into the life of braggart Ash Williams.
Stan Against Evil
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
172 demons have been unleashed on the residents of Williard's Mill as payback for a massive witch-burning hundreds of years ago. Evie, the new sheriff in town, needs to work with the former sheriff, Stan Miller, who was forced to retire.
NOS4A2
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Based on Joe Hill's New York Times best-selling novel, NOS4A2 is a different kind of vampire story.
Damien
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2016)
Damien, is a follow-up to the classic horror film, The Omen. The show follows the adult life of Damien Thorn, the mysterious child from the 1976 motion picture, who has grown up seemingly unaware of the satanic forces around him. Haunted by his past, Damien must now come to terms with his true destiny - that he is the Antichrist.
The Outer Limits - Original
TVPG • Science Fiction, Horror • TV Series (1963)
"There is nothing wrong with your television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. We are controlling transmission...." The Control Voice that began every episode implored the viewer to sit back and be taken on a great adventure of the mind...to the Outer Limits, and the show succeeded. While The Twilight Zone started with an amazing "what if" paranoid Cold-War tinged fantasy (usually with a huge plot twist at the end), The Outer Limits gave these types of stories a far-out sci-fi treatment. With an impressive list of '60s-era guest stars (and writers such as Harlan Ellison) and a cutting edge crew, the series is as fresh today as when it premiered, causing Stephen King to remark that The Outer Limits was "the best program of its type ever to run on television."
Wolfblood
TVPG • Drama, Kids • TV Series (2013)
Being a teenager is hard enough. Being a Wolfblood teenager is ten times more complicated. 14-year-old Maddy loves her abilities - heightened senses, being faster, stronger and more graceful - but hates the secrets that come with them.
Outer Limits
TV14 • Horror, Thriller • TV Series (1995)
In the tradition of the classic anthology series, the new series brings the bizarre, frightening and disturbing back to life; pushing the imagination to its furthest reaches.
The Secret of Crickley Hall
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2012)
A year after their little boy goes missing, Gabe and Eve and their two daughters move to Crickley Hall to try and escape the past. Strange things start to happen and Eve hears the voice of her missing son as time shifts between present day and 1943.
Soul Eater
TV14 • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2008)
Maka's a Meister and Soul is her Weapon. When they battle the forces of evil - they're a freakin' lethal team. That's when Soul transforms - literally - into a razor-sharp scythe. That's when Maka unleashes the slayer within, wielding her partner against witches, werewolves, and zombies that feed on innocent souls.
The Unsettling
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Becca, a 16 year-old girl, tries to adjust to her new foster home and family, but strange things start to happen around her, and she is uncertain about who or what is responsible.
Hellsing
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2001)
The vampire Alucard and his servant Seras Victoria protect the British Empire from ghouls and satanic freaks. Together, they haunt the shadows as a sinister force of good - and tonight the streets of England shall flow with the blood of their evil prey.
The Fades
TV14 • Teen, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse still, Paul is starting to see the Fades, spirits of the dead, all around him. The fate of humanity now rests in his hands.
Juda
Supernatural, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Juda is a low-life gambler hustling a living in the murky depths of the criminal underworld. Borrowing money from the French mafia for a seat at a high-stakes Romanian poker game he wins big, only for his luck to run out when he is robbed and bitten by a seductive vampiress. Unbeknownst to her she has broken the cardinal rule of her forefathers by drinking Jewish blood and begun her own path to mortality. Facing a race against time she must choose; exterminate Juda within eight days before his transition is complete and her own fate and that of her clan is endangered, or save him and risk everything. What follows is a sweeping tale of an unwilling hero’s journey to redemption, true friendship and forbidden love as Juda is hunted by Romanian vampires, Israeli cops and French mobsters whilst running from his own fate of becoming immortal.
t@gged
TV14 • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Dealing with a tragic loss and an unsettling departure, Rowan and Elisia question who they can trust as they track down the real identity of KingCobra, only to realize the threat may have changed again and taken the shape of something much more sinister.
In the Flesh
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2013)
A war breaks out as humans battle to rid the planet of brain eating Zombies. After the living win, scientists subdue the Zombies and release these Partially Deceased Syndrome (PDS) sufferers back into the community.
Diabolik Lovers
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Yui Komori used to see dead people. But as troubling as past glimpses of spirits and psychic phenomena may have been, they pale into insignificance compared to what she’s about to discover once she’s forced to transfer to a new school. Because it turns out that her own history is very different from what she thought it was, and she has a very different kind of family waiting for her. Now she’ll be sharing her living space with six very attractive young men, though not a single one is human.
Dark Shadows (1966)
TVG • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (1967)
With its alluring tales of Gothic mystery and supernatural intrigue, Dark Shadows became one of the most popular daytime series of all time. Since first airing on ABC-TV from 1966 to 1971, Dark Shadows has earned the reputation of being one of the most unusual and enduring programs in television history. The character of Barnabas Collins, a guilt-ridden, 175-year-old vampire, brought the show tremendous success.
Haunted Screens
TVPG • Horror • TV Series (2017)
Enjoy the spooky sights and sounds of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your home.
Blood-C
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2011)
Saya's cheerful, clumsy exterior makes her well-liked at school, and she works hard to help out at her father's shrine. However, her sunny disposition hides a secret: she spends her nights wielding a sacred blade against demonic monsters.
Hellsing Ultimate
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2006)
The vampire Alucard defends the British Empire against undead freaks. When he offers policewoman Seras Victoria a second chance after she's cut down in the line of duty, she's reborn as the monster's blood-sucking servant.
Is This a Zombie?
TVMA • Romance, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Ayumu was murdered by a serial killer and resurrected as a zombie by a cute little Necromancer. Then he got mixed up with a magical girl and a vampire ninja! With a harem like this, Ayumu could end up even deader before figuring out who killed him!
Folklore
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2019)
Follow six tales of horror from six Asian countries in this series based on folklore from each country.
Rosario + Vampire
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
Tsukune's grades are keeping him out of the schools he wants to attend. When one finally lets him in, all of the other students are hiding supernatural secrets beneath their human disguises! That's when he meets Moka, a beautiful vampire!
Inside No. 9
TV14 • Drama, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
A collection of darkly comic tales from the minds of the League of Gentlemen writers.
Vampire Knight
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Yuki Cross is a first-year general education student at Cross Academy. As a member of the Disciplinary Committee, along with her childhood friend Zero Kiryu, her duty is to keep the infatuated Day Class students from chasing the beautiful Night Class students, all while performing the important task of protecting the secret of the Night Class. The secret…that all members of the Night Class are vampires!! The creation of the Night Class was an effort formed to end the long history of conflict by promoting a peaceful coexistence between human beings and vampires. As Guardians, Yuki and Zero are given the vital role of protecting the coexistence of the Day Class and the Night Class. Unlike Zero, who sees the vampires as enemies, Yuki believes vampires and humans can coexist.
Bedlam
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
They think Bedlam Heights is the best address in the world, but little do they know their new home has a harrowing past.
Shiki
TV14 • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2010)
noitaminA - the top-rated midnight anime block in Japan, airing on Japan's leading broadcaster, Fuji Television - presents Shiki, a horror tale set in an isolated village with ancient traditions - and a populace plagued by death.