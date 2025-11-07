Black Beard Projects recreates Dek's iconic sword from Predator: Badlands, teaming up with 20th Century Studios to celebrate the new film.more
Black Beard Projects recreates Dek's iconic sword from Predator: ...More
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Black Beard Projects recreates Dek's iconic sword from Predator: Badlands, teaming up with 20th Century Studios to celebrate the new film.
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Forging Dek's Sword from Predator: Badlands | Black Beard Projects | Creators Collection
Black Beard Projects recreates Dek's iconic sword from Predator: Badlands, teaming up with 20th Century Studios to celebrate the new film.