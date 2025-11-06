Screen Junkies hosts director Dan Trachtenberg for a hilarious Predator: Badlands Q-and-A, tackling wild fan questions, behind-the-scenes stories, and bold laughs about the film.more
Screen Junkies hosts director Dan Trachtenberg for a hilarious Pr...More
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Screen Junkies hosts director Dan Trachtenberg for a hilarious Predator: Badlands Q-and-A, tackling wild fan questions, behind-the-scenes stories, and bold laughs about the film.
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Honest Trailers Interview - Predator: Badlands | Screen Junkies | Creators Collection
Screen Junkies hosts director Dan Trachtenberg for a hilarious Predator: Badlands Q-and-A, tackling wild fan questions, behind-the-scenes stories, and bold laughs about the film.