Ben Thomas reviews the Dek vs. Dek and Thia Hot Toys figures from Predator: Badlands, comparing both premium options to help decide which collectible stands out.more
Ben Thomas reviews the Dek vs. Dek and Thia Hot Toys figures from...More
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Ben Thomas reviews the Dek vs. Dek and Thia Hot Toys figures from Predator: Badlands, comparing both premium options to help decide which collectible stands out.
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Hot Toys Predator: Badlands - Dek vs. Dek & Thia | The Ben Thomas Show | Creators Collection
Ben Thomas reviews the Dek vs. Dek and Thia Hot Toys figures from Predator: Badlands, comparing both premium options to help decide which collectible stands out.