NerdScience traces the evolution of the Yautja, exploring their biology, anatomy, and brutal history, from early origins to modern variants, ending with Dek in Predator: Badlands.more
NerdScience traces the evolution of the Yautja, exploring their b...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
NerdScience traces the evolution of the Yautja, exploring their biology, anatomy, and brutal history, from early origins to modern variants, ending with Dek in Predator: Badlands.
About this Movie
How the Predator Evolved Into the Ultimate Killing Machine | NerdScience | Creators Collection
NerdScience traces the evolution of the Yautja, exploring their biology, anatomy, and brutal history, from early origins to modern variants, ending with Dek in Predator: Badlands.