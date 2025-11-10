Josh Horowitz sits down with director Dan Trachtenberg for a spoiler-filled deep-dive into Predator: Badlands, covering Alien connections, sequel plans, and behind-the-scenes insights.more
Josh Horowitz sits down with director Dan Trachtenberg for a spoi...More
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Josh Horowitz sits down with director Dan Trachtenberg for a spoiler-filled deep-dive into Predator: Badlands, covering Alien connections, sequel plans, and behind-the-scenes insights.
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Predator: Badlands Spoiler Special with Dan Trachtenberg | Josh Horowitz | Creators Collection
Josh Horowitz sits down with director Dan Trachtenberg for a spoiler-filled deep-dive into Predator: Badlands, covering Alien connections, sequel plans, and behind-the-scenes insights.