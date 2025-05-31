Brian from Screen Rant breaks down why Dek in Predator: Badlands stands apart from every Predator before, exploring his unique role, design, and story.more
Brian from Screen Rant breaks down why Dek in Predator: Badlands ...More
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Brian from Screen Rant breaks down why Dek in Predator: Badlands stands apart from every Predator before, exploring his unique role, design, and story.
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How the Badlands Predator Is Different from Previous Predators | Screen Rant | Creators Collection
Brian from Screen Rant breaks down why Dek in Predator: Badlands stands apart from every Predator before, exploring his unique role, design, and story.