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Science Fiction Movies

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Ant-Man
Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) must prevent Dr. Hank Pym's former protégé (Corey Stoll), also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil.
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
HypnoticHypnotic
Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series of reality-bending crimes where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz, an unnervingly gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter - the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl - only to discover more than he ever bargained for.
R • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Rich FluRich Flu
From the director of The Platform, as Laura’s (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) career peaks, a deadly virus targets the rich. As panic erupts and society turns on the 1%, she must fight to protect her family in a world where wealth becomes a death sentence.
Not Rated • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Poor ThingsPoor Things
Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Signal OneSignal One
When tech Billionaire Sam Houston hires the brilliant computer scientist Annika, she ventures to an isolated facility run by the brilliant, nihilistic creator of a Littlemouth.
PG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2026)
BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice
A newly-dead couple summons a zany bio-exorcist to help them evict the obnoxious new owners of their home.
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
GremlinsGremlins
Some furry and not-so-cute little creatures besiege a small town after a young man ignores the warnings of a wise elder regarding their care and feeding.
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
The Age of AdalineThe Age of Adaline
Grieving widow and young mother Adaline Bowman stops aging after a near-fatal car accident in 1937. She guards her secret and her heart for eight decades until a charming philanthropist forces Adaline to confront her destiny and risk falling in love again.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
War of the WorldsWar of the Worlds
The extraordinary battle for the future of humankind through the eyes of one American family fighting to survive it.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
John Carpenter's Starman en EspañolJohn Carpenter's Starman en Español
Mientras ayudaba a un apuesto alienígena en peligro, una viuda empieza a sanar su duelo.
PG • Spanish, Aliens • Movie (1984)
John Carpenter's StarmanJohn Carpenter's Starman
An alien takes the form of a young widow's husband and asks her to drive him from Wisconsin to Arizona. The government tries to stop them.
PG • Aliens, Science Fiction • Movie (1984)
GodzillaGodzilla
The government tried to destroy him in 1954, dropping nuclear bombs into the Pacific Ocean under the pretense of weapons testing. Instead, mankind, in its ignorance, awakened a new terror.
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2014)
Mimic
When a cockroach-spread plague threatens to decimate the child population of New York City, evolutionary biologist Susan Tyler (Mira Sorvino) and her research associates rig up a species of "Judas" bugs and introduce them into the environment, where they will mimic the diseased roaches and infiltrate their grubby habitats. So far so good ... until the bugs keep on evolving and learn to mimic their next prey -- humans.
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderStarship Troopers 3: Marauder
Johnny Rico is now a general, and called back into action to defeat the bugs.
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
CasperCasper
Everyone's favorite friendly ghost scares up some family fun in this live-action film based on the beloved cartoon.
PG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
The Crow: City of Angels
A dead man returns from the grave to take revenge on the criminals who murdered him and his son in this dark sequel.
R • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (1996)
The Prophecy
Christopher Walken is sensational in this 1995 shocker about a war on Earth between two factions of angels.
R • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1995)
The Core
For reasons unknown, the earth's inner core has stopped rotating, causing the planet's electromagnetic field to rapidly deteriorate. Instantly, life around the globe begins to change dramatically.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
CoralineCoraline
An adventurous 11-year-old girl stumbles upon another world that is a rosier version of her frustrating home - but this alternate dimension harbors sinister secrets. Animated.
PG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomJurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
With a volcano threatening to destroy Isla Nublar, two former Jurassic World employees race to save the surviving dinosaurs.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Area 51
Three young conspiracy theorists attempt to uncover the mysteries of Area 51, the government's top secret location rumored to have hosted encounters with alien beings.
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
Starship Troopers 3: Marauder en EspañolStarship Troopers 3: Marauder en Español
Johnny Rico es un general, cuya misión de acción es derrotar a los insectos gigantes.
R • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2008)
The BoxtrollsThe Boxtrolls
When evil Archibald Snatcher decides to capture the Boxtrolls – lovable, box-wearing creatures – it’s up to Eggs and his friend Winnie to same them.
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars en EspañolStarship Troopers: Traitor of Mars en Español
Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer y DeRay Davis prestan sus voces para una aventura militar de ciencia ficción totalmente nueva de Ed Neumeier, escritor de Starship Troopers y Robocop.
R • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2017)
The Brothers Grimm
Con-artists Matt Damon and Heath Ledger encounter real magic--and evil--within the realm of an enchanted forest.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2005)
300300
In the ancient Battle of Thermopylae, King Leonidas and 300 Spartans fought to the death against Xerxes and his massive Persian army.
TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
Event Horizon
A space rescue crew enters a world of nightmarish evil when they happen upon a spaceship lost more than seven years earlier.
R • Aliens, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of MarsStarship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer and DeRay Davis lend their voices to an all-new military Sci-Fi adventure from the writer of Starship Troopers and Robocop, Ed Neumeier.
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
HackersHackers
A neophyte 'hacker' becomes the target of the FBI after he unknowingly taps into a high-tech embezzling scheme which could cause a horrific environmental disaster in this suspenseful drama. Fisher Stevens stars
PG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1995)
Edge of TomorrowEdge of Tomorrow
In a near future, an alien race has hit the Earth in an unrelenting assault. Major William Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop-forcing him to live out the same combat over and over, alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
Murdered by satanists, Edward Furlong returns from the dead to undertake a bloody mission of revenge in this fourth "Crow" film.
R • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2006)
Priest
A vampire western about a warrior priest who disobeys church law by teaming with a young sheriff and a priestess to track down a band of renegade vampires who have kidnapped his niece. An adaptation of the action-horror TokyoPop comic book.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Waterworld
Kevin Costner seeks out dry land in a future in which Earth has been consumed by water in this notorious adventure epic.
PG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1995)
Underworld AwakeningUnderworld Awakening
In the years since she and her human-lycan lover, Michael, defeated Elder Marcus, vampire warrior Selene (Kate Beckinsale) has been taken captive by humans, while they wage an all-out war against both lycans and vampires.
TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing
When tween girl Sydney and a neighbor boy find a mysterious pony with an injured wing, they secretly heal the creature while racing to save Sydney’s family ranch from developers.
G • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
The Underworld origin story: a thousand years ago, the Death Dealer vampires enslaved the werewolf Lycans - but they broke free and began a bloody battle that has lasted through the centuries! The third Underworld film.
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
The Anomaly
A former soldier awakes in the back of a van and has less than 10 minutes to figure out how he got there.
Action, Thriller • Movie (2014)
VolcanoVolcano
The city of Los Angeles is threatened by a river of lava that erupts from the La Brea Tarpits in this molten-hot disaster epic.
PG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1997)
LooperLooper
In 2074, the mob uses time travel when they want to get rid of someone – the target is sent 30 years into the past, where a hired gun awaits.
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Hellboy II: The Golden ArmyHellboy II: The Golden Army
The surly, burly, cigar-chomping Hellboy battles a villain who is about to awaken a massive mechanical army in this butt-kicking sequel.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Doom
Space Marines on Mars must battle genetically enhanced killing machines.
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
Minority ReportMinority Report
Steven Spielberg's futuristic hit starring Tom Cruise as a cop whose crime-forecasting unit predicts he will commit murder.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Underworld: EvolutionUnderworld: Evolution
With the exposure of well-kept secrets and the tough resolve of one betrayed Vampire warrior, a centuries-long struggle between vicious predators has reached new heights of fierceness.
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Popular
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
War for the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Rich FluNot Rated • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
DoomR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
Batman & RobinPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Man of SteelTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2013)
Signal OnePG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2026)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Iron ManPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
The LobsterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't DieR • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
Jumanji: The Next LevelPG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2019)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Underworld AwakeningTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Predator: BadlandsPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
Iron Man 2PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2010)
Starship Troopers: InvasionR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The Brothers GrimmPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2005)
Event HorizonR • Aliens, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Underworld: Rise Of The LycansR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Avengers: Age of UltronPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2015)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Godzilla vs. MechagodzillaPG • Science Fiction, International • Movie (1974)
ScannersR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1981)
VolcanoPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1997)
Blade Runner 2049R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Godzilla vs. BiollantePG • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1989)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Edge of TomorrowPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
HackersPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1995)
John Carpenter's StarmanPG • Aliens, Science Fiction • Movie (1984)
ThorPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach FrankenshteynR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2026)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Godzilla vs. GiganPG • Science Fiction • Movie (1972)
The Incredible HulkPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Jurassic Park IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
AquamanPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
LifeR • Thriller, Aliens • Movie (2017)
Spider-Man 2PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
Trending Science Fiction
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Jumanji: The Next LevelPG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2019)
Iron ManPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Predator: BadlandsPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Iron Man 2PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2010)
Signal OnePG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2026)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
ThorPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
John Carpenter's Starman en EspañolPG • Spanish, Aliens • Movie (1984)
Primitive WarTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Starship Troopers: InvasionR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
HackersPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1995)
Macross Frontier: The False SongstressTVMA • Action, Romance • Movie (2009)
LifeR • Thriller, Aliens • Movie (2017)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach FrankenshteynR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2026)
Everything Everywhere All at OnceR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
SnowpiercerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
The Red BalloonTVG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1956)
Star Trek III: The Search for SpockPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Star Trek VIII: First ContactPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1996)
The Legend of OchiPG • Science Fiction, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
Inu-OhPG-13 • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (2022)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
GravityPG-13 • Space, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Invasion of Astro-MonsterTVPG • International, Adventure • Movie (1965)
WaterworldPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1995)
EquinoxPG • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1970)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1982)
BloodshotPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Hellboy II: The Golden ArmyPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Star Trek: InsurrectionPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Jurassic Park IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of MarsR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
Total RecallR • Adventure, Space • Movie (1990)
The Silent PlanetDrama, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Star Wars: The Force AwakensPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Justice League: The Flashpoint ParadoxPG-13 • Time Travel, Action • Movie (2013)
Wonder Woman 1984PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2020)
Ghidorah, the Three-Headed MonsterTVPG • International, Science Fiction • Movie (1965)
BrimstoneR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Hot Toys Predator: Badlands - Dek vs. Dek & Thia | The Ben Thomas Show | Creators CollectionTV14 • Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Aeon FluxPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Summer WarsTV14 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
The MillTVMA • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Godzilla vs. BiollantePG • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1989)
PreyR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Godzilla (Eng Sub)TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1956)
AssassinR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2023)
The Incredible HulkPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Dawn of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
Alien: RomulusR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2024)
SupergirlPG • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1984)
Star Wars: The Last JediPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
Star Trek: Section 31PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Beasts of the Southern WildPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Donnie DarkoR • Drama, Time Travel • Movie (2001)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes MoviePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Most Liked Science Fiction
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't DieR • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The AstronautNot Rated • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
PreyR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2022)
OsirisNot Rated • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Predator: Killer of KillersR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
The Life of ChuckR • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
LabyrinthPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Primitive WarTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Monster HunterPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpirePG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Donnie DarkoR • Drama, Time Travel • Movie (2001)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Alien: RomulusR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2024)
Everything Everywhere All at OnceR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach FrankenshteynR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2026)
BloodshotPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Rise of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
Spider-Man 2PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2004)
The CreatorPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2023)
The Incredible HulkPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
ThorPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Short CircuitPG • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (1986)
Poor ThingsR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Dawn of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
The AssessmentR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
LifeR • Thriller, Aliens • Movie (2017)
Signal OnePG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2026)
No One Will Save YouPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
Redux ReduxR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Steven Universe: The MovieTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
SupermanPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2001)
Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
DescendentNot Rated • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
VolcanoPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1997)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
SlingshotR • Space, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Dune: Part TwoPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2024)
Jurassic Park IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Apollo 18PG-13 • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
Rich FluNot Rated • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
SnowpiercerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
SimulantNot Rated • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2023)
LevelsR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Star Wars: The Last JediPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
HumaneR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Ex MachinaR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
RetreatR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
Minority ReportPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2002)
ProspectR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
HackersPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1995)
DunePG-13 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (2021)
Meg 2: The TrenchPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
T.I.M.Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2023)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
The MillTVMA • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Blood MoonTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2021)
BeetlejuicePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
A-Z
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
(Sub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleAdventure, Action • Movie (2017)
The 10 Best Predator Video Games | MojoPlays | Creators CollectionTVMA • Science Fiction • Movie (2022)
10 Cloverfield LanePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
2001: A Space OdysseyTVG • Adventure, Space • Movie (1968)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
4:44 Last Day On EarthR • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
65 en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2023)
A.I.: Artificial IntelligencePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
Aeon FluxPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
AfraidPG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Afraid en EspañolPG-13 • Spanish, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Age of AdalinePG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Agent ReconAction, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Alien: RomulusR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2024)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
AltitudeR • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2010)
Angel's EggTVPG • Science Fiction, Fantasy • Movie (1985)
AniaraR • Drama, Aliens • Movie (2018)
The Animal KingdomTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The AnomalyAction, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Ant-ManPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Apollo 18PG-13 • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
AporiaR • Science Fiction, Drama • Movie (2023)
AquamanPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
AssassinR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2023)
The AssessmentR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The AstronautNot Rated • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Avengers: Age of UltronPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2015)
BackroomsScience Fiction, Fantasy • Movie (2026)
Batman & RobinPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Battle of the DamnedR • Action, Horror • Movie (2013)
BeastlyPG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Beasts of the Southern WildPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Beauty and the BeastTVG • Fantasy, International • Movie (1946)
BeetlejuicePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
Black AdamTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Blade Runner 2049R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Blithe SpiritFantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (1945)
The BlobTVPG • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (1958)
Blood MoonTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2021)
The Blood Of HeroesR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1989)
BloodshotPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Boonie Bears: Back to EarthTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
BreathePG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
BrimstoneR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The BroodR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1979)
The Brothers GrimmPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2005)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Cast a Deadly SpellR • Mystery, Science Fiction • Movie (1991)
A Clockwork OrangeR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1971)
ColossalR • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2016)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
ConeheadsPG • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (1993)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
The CorePG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
The CreatorPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2023)
Crimes of the FutureR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2022)
The Crow: City of AngelsR • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (1996)
The Crow: Wicked PrayerR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2006)
Daniela ForeverR • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)

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Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.