Princess Anna, Mountain Man Kristoff and Olaf the Snowman set out to save Princess Elsa and the magical land of Arendelle in this blockbuster musical treat. Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature.
Trolls World Tour
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2020)
When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.
Hellboy
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Comic book half-demon Hellboy is tasked with saving the world from a vengeful sorceress in this gritty reboot starring David Harbour.
Bloodshot
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)
An unstoppable reanimated soldier embarks on a mission to recover his true memories.
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
A team of friends returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own and must brave parts unknown in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
This follow-up to ''Godzilla'' and ''Kong: Skull Island'' pits Godzilla against fellow monsters King Ghidorah, Rodan and Mothra.
The Watch
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Four civic-minded citizens who form a neighborhood watch group uncover an alien plot to destroy Earth.
Alita: Battle Angel
PG-13 • Action, Animation • Movie (2019)
A cyborg uses her prodigious fighting skills to take on corrupt authorities in a future dystopia.
Dolittle
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Robert Downey Jr. stars as the eccentric veterinarian who can talk to animals in this delightful film for the whole family.
Gemini Man
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
An aging NSA agent is targeted for death when he discovers his assassin is a younger, cloned version of himself.
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Agent H and Agent M battle an extraterrestrial threat on Earth.
Tremors
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1990)
An isolated desert town comes under attack from massive, bloodthirsty earthworms in this spoof of the great monster movies of the 1950s.
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
A young robot with dreams of becoming an inventor must take on a corrupt corporate monolith in this dazzling animated picture.
Underwater
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2020)
A drilling crew stranded on the ocean floor encounters a monstrous deep-sea terror in this terrifying thriller.
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Angelina Jolie plays the video-game heroine who races to claim a powerful artifact before it falls into villainous hands.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The X-Men face their greatest threat--their own Jean Grey--in this thrilling installment in the "X-Men" series.
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Young Arthur is robbed of his birthright by his sinister uncle, until he pulls the fabled sword from the stone and fulfills his destiny.
The Monster
R • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2016)
A mother and daughter face a terrifying monster after their car dies.
Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
A spider bite transforms a nerdy teen into a web-slinging superhero in this spectacular adaptation of the landmark comic book.
A Dog's Journey
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
As Bailey's soul prepares to leave this life, he makes Ethan a promise.
Tooth Fairy
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Dwayne Johnson is a hockey-playing hellion who turns into a tutu-wearing Tooth Fairy to atone for his bad behavior in this family film.
Spider-Man 3
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2007)
A strange black entity from another world bonds with Peter Parker and causes inner turmoil as he contends with new villains, temptations, and revenge.
Gamer
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Human players control death row inmates in a virtual war game where prisoners can win their freedom if they survive all 30 battles.
Gretel & Hansel
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
When Apollo 11 landed the Moon in 1969, the government discovered an alien spacecraft with technology it kept secret from the Autobots. Presented by FXM
Save Yourselves!
R • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2020)
A young Brooklyn couple heads to an upstate cabin to unplug from their phones and reconnect with each other. Blissfully unaware of their surroundings, they are left to their own devices as the planet falls under attack.
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
Sean Anderson partners with his mom's husband on a mission to find his grandfather, who is thought to be missing on a mythical island.
The Fifth Element
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
A cab driver in the 23rd century finds himself battling an evil force during an apocalyptic war as he tries to secure a mysterious "fifth element."
Rise of the Guardians
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2012)
Santa Claus and other mythical cohorts unite to save the innocence of childhood from a devious villain in this animated tale.
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
When Flint Lockwood's (Bill Hader) latest contraption accidentally destroys the town square and rockets up into the clouds, he thinks his inventing career is over.
Hotel Transylvania
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Dracula invites famous monsters to a birthday party.
Predator
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1987)
It's muscles vs. monster when Arnold Schwarzenegger takes on a murderous space alien in the jungles of Central America.
Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Capt. Jack Sparrow returns - and this time, a sultry woman from his past and the infamous pirate Blackbeard are among those seeking the mythical Fountain of Youth! With Geoffrey Rush, Ian McShane.
Little
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
When a bullying boss wakes up one morning back in her 13-year-old body, she learns some valuable life lessons.
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on a dangerous mission to save their friends in the finale to the "Maze Runner" trilogy.
Looper
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
In 2074, the mob uses time travel when they want to get rid of someone – the target is sent 30 years into the past, where a hired gun awaits.
Before the Fire
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)
A global pandemic forces a TV actress to escape to her rural hometown.
Tremors II: Aftershocks
PG-13 • Horror, Adventure • Movie (1996)
The giant, ravenous graboids are back and ruining an oil company's business by eating everything in sight...including the employees.
Men in Black 3
TV14 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K's younger self to save his partner.
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Hugh Jackman unleashes the claws of his mutant alter ego once again in this thrilling tale that explores Wolverine's dark genesis.
Bumblebee
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.
Terminator: Dark Fate
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
More than two decades after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Sarah Connor sets out to protect a young woman named Dani Ramos and her friends, as a liquid metal Terminator, sent from the future, attempts to terminate them.
The Humanity Bureau
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
A government agency exiles citizens and banishes them to a secret colony.
Replicas
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves stars as a neuroscientist who tries to clone his family back to life after a horrific tragedy.
Push
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Two young Americans with special abilities must race to find a girl in Hong Kong before a shadowy government organization called Division does.
Independence Day
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1996)
When extraterrestrials arrive on Earth and threaten to wipe out the human race, it's up to a handful of survivors - armed only with inferior technology, wits and courage - to stop them.
Season of the Witch
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Diabolical forces await a disillusioned knight and his friend when they are tasked with transporting an accused witch to a desolate abbey.
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2005)
A man journeys across the universe with an alien buddy in the wake of Earth's destruction in this sci-fi comedy.
Battleship
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
A small fleet of Naval destroyers take on an armada of hostile outer-space visitors in this full-throttle adaptation of the board game.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1991)
Ten years later, Sarah and her son John combat a new, more deadly cyborg.
Star Trek Beyond
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2016)
Dispatched on a rescue mission to the farthest reaches of space, the USS Enterprise is ambushed by Krall, a ruthless enemy sworn against the Federation.
Spider-Man 2
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2004)
Peter Parker must overcome his personal demons while his web-slinging alter ego battles arch-villain Dr. Octopus.
Big Hero 6
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2014)
A genius teen inventor loses his invention and brother - together with his brother's nerd-hero friends and the balloon-like robot Baymax, he's out to solve the mystery! Winner of Best Animated Feature Film Oscar.
Men in Black
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1997)
Hilarious sci-fi adventure about two secret government agents whose job is to police alien activity on Earth. The men in black must track down an intergalactic terrorist and prevent the planet's destruction.
AVPR Aliens vs. Predator Requiem (Extended Version)
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2007)
The two species of extraterrestrial beasties bring their war to Earth in this spectacular sequel. Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth.
Van Helsing
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Hugh Jackman stars as the fearless vampire killer whose hunt for the diabolical Count Dracula pits him against the Wolf Man and others.
Elf
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2003)
One Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa's bag of toys... Raised as an elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell) grows into an adult three times larger than the biggest elf--and realizes that he will never truly fit in at the North Pole.
Idiocracy
R • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Two human guinea pigs awaken 500 years into the future to see a society dominated by idiots in this irreverent satire.
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2007)
The Fantastic Four learn that they are not the only super-powered beings in the universe when they square off against the powerful Silver Surfer and the planet-eating Galactus.
Brightburn
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2019)
What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?
Ghost
PG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (1990)
A ghost uses a psychic to communicate with the woman he loves.
Prometheus
TVMA • Adventure, Mystery • Movie (2012)
A team of explorers believe they have discovered a clue to the origins of mankind on Earth, leading them on a journey to the darkest corners of the universe.
Pandorum
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2009)
The astronaut crew on a space craft bringing 60,000 humans to colonize a new planet awakens unexpectedly to find everyone is missing.
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Perfection, Nevada once again comes under attack from 'Graboids'--and this time the giant worm-like creatures can even fly!
The Lobster
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
In a dystopian world, singles must find a mate or transform into a beast.
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
TV14 • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
A 1960s hipster secret agent is brought out of cryofreeze to oppose his greatest enemy in the 1990s, where his social attitudes are glaringly out of place.
The Chronicles of Riddick
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
A fugitive from a distant planet battles a vicious army of soul-stealing warriors in this action-packed sequel to 'Pitch Black.'
AVP: Alien vs. Predator (Extended Version)
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
A scientific team finds itself in the midst of an epic war between the two extraterrestrial species deep below the frigid Antarctic.
Men in Black II
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith are back as extraterrestrial-battling secret agents who reteam to prevent the galaxy's destruction.
Paycheck
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Michael Jennings works on top-secret projects. After each job, his memory is erased. After his latest assignment he is shocked to be told that he agreed to forfeit all payment, until he receives an envelope containing clues to his forgotten past.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?