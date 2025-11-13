Blitzwinger revisits the classic Aliens vs. Predator game, comparing its iconic Predator campaign to Predator: Badlands and exploring how the hunt, stealth, and legacy translate from game to film.more
Blitzwinger revisits the classic Aliens vs. Predator game, compar...More
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Blitzwinger revisits the classic Aliens vs. Predator game, comparing its iconic Predator campaign to Predator: Badlands and exploring how the hunt, stealth, and legacy translate from game to film.
About this Movie
Let's Play the Predator Game | Blitzwinger | Creators Collection
Blitzwinger revisits the classic Aliens vs. Predator game, comparing its iconic Predator campaign to Predator: Badlands and exploring how the hunt, stealth, and legacy translate from game to film.