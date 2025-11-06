Patrick from WatchMojo breaks down 10 must-remember facts to know before Predator: Badlands, covering Dek the outcast Predator, the deadly planet Genna, and key details shaping this new chapter.more
Patrick from WatchMojo breaks down 10 must-remember facts to know...More
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Patrick from WatchMojo breaks down 10 must-remember facts to know before Predator: Badlands, covering Dek the outcast Predator, the deadly planet Genna, and key details shaping this new chapter.
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Top 10 Things to Remember Before Predator: Badlands | WatchMojo | Creators Collection
Patrick from WatchMojo breaks down 10 must-remember facts to know before Predator: Badlands, covering Dek the outcast Predator, the deadly planet Genna, and key details shaping this new chapter.